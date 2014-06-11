BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU investigates tax rulings on Apple, Starbucks, Fiat unit

BRUSSELS - The European Commission says it has opened three in-depth investigations into tax decisions affecting Apple, Starbucks and Fiat Finance and Trade in Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. (APPLE-TAX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Croft, 370 words)

ECB may buy “simple and transparent” ABS, says Mersch

BARCELONA - The European Central Bank may buy “simple and transparent” asset-backed securities (ABS) to help achieve its target of delivering price stability to the euro zone, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/POLICY-ABS (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

+ see also:

- ECB/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Mardiste, 390 words

Emirates cancels order for 70 Airbus A350 planes

TOULOUSE - Airbus lost a major order when Dubai’s Emirates airline cancelled its entire requirement for 70 A350 jets, dealing an unexpected blow to the European planemaker and engine maker Rolls-Royce. (AIRBUS GROUP-EMIRATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, 670 words)

Taxi protests against ride-app Uber threaten gridlock

LONDON/PARIS - Commuters in London, Berlin, Paris and Madrid face a day of traffic chaos as taxi drivers mount one of the biggest protests against the threat of Uber, a U.S. car service that allows people to summon rides at the touch of a button. (PROTESTS-TAXIS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Jack Stubbs and Brian Love, 940 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Stocks retreat from peaks, euro dips

PARIS - Stocks retreat from recent highs as profit warnings dent investors’ enthusiasm for equities while the euro falls towards a four-month low in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data and the European Central Bank’s monetary easing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

Bundesbank’s Dombret says up to market to revive ABS sector

LONDON - It is up to the market and not public authorities to take the leading role in reviving the asset-backed securities sector, Andreas Dombret, a member of the board of Germany’s Bundesbank says. (BUNDESBANK-DOMBRET/ABS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

ECONOMY

UK unemployment falls to lowest since 2009, wage growth weak

LONDON - Britain’s labour market recovery gathers speed as a record number of people find work and drive unemployment to its lowest level in more than five years in the three months to April. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg, 735 words)

Lew says as US economy gains traction

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says the economy is gaining traction but the lack of progress on wages and employment remains disappointing. (USA-ECONOMY/JACKLEW, moved, by Howard Schneider, 325 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/TIGHTENING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 1,060 words

China ramps up spending to spur economy

BEIJING - China’s central bank says it will keep monetary policy steady in 2014, even as the finance ministry says fiscal spending surged nearly 25 percent in May from a year earlier, highlighting government efforts to energise the slowing economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 630 words)

Gas price talks resume, Kiev rejects latest Russian offer

BRUSSELS/KIEV - Russia and Ukraine resume efforts to settle their gas price row after Kiev rejects a proposal that will have cut its gas bill by around a fifth and averts a possible suspension of supplies that will also hit the rest of Europe. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GASTALKS (PICTURE), moved, by Barbara Lewis and Natalia Zinets, 690 words)

Portugal sells 975 mln euros in 10-year bond sale

LISBON - Portugal easily surpasses the planned issue amount at its first bond auction since exiting a bailout last month, selling 975 million euros of 10-year bonds at the lowest yield in years. (PORTUGAL-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

OPEC agrees to renew 30 mln bpd oil output ceiling

VIENNA - OPEC agrees to renew its oil production ceiling of 30 million barrels a day for the second half of this year, in a widely anticipated decision. (OPEC-AGREEMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Faulty Takata airbags prompt expanded Toyota recall

TOKYO - Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp’s safety crisis deepens after the world’s biggest carmaker Toyota Motor Corp recalls 650,000 more vehicles in Japan, and the supplier cautions further fixes may be needed. (TOYOTA-RECALL/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 710 words)

+ See also:

- GM-RECALL/FUTURE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Klayman and Jessica Dye, 1,100 words

European, US helicopters makers bid for Japan deal - sources

TOKYO - Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions say. (JAPAN-MILITARY/HELICOPTER (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 950 words)

Swiss firms face currency threat after ECB move

LONDON - Safe-haven Swiss stocks such as food giant Nestle, watchmaker Swatch and luxury-goods group Richemont face the threat of a rising Swiss franc after the European Central Bank’s rate cut. (EUROPE-STOCKS/SWITZERLAND (GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Zara owner Inditex and H&M report strong sales growth

MADRID - The world’s two top fashion retailers Zara owner Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz reports strong sales growth, benefiting from a recovery in consumer spending in their core markets in Europe. (INDITEX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah Morris, 700 words)

Siemens says teams up with Mitsubishi on Alstom bid plans

FRANKFURT - German conglomerate Siemens has teamed up with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to look at a potential proposal for Alstom assets, the German company says. (ALSTOM/SIEMENS-MITSUBISHI HEAVY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Lufthansa warns on profit, shares plunge

FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa lowers its profit targets for the next two years citing competition from Middle East and low-cost carriers, sending its shares plunging. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 650 words)

Alibaba to buy out UCWeb in China’s biggest internet merger

BEIJING - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will fully acquire mobile browser firm UCWeb in the biggest merger in Chinese internet history, upping the stakes in its battle with arch-rivals Tencent and Baidu. (ALIBABA GROUP-UCWEB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Carsten, 415 words)

Ex-Bank of Italy executives among 62 in usury probe - source

BARI, Italy - Two former Bank of Italy directors and the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA, are among 62 people under investigation in a case relating to interest rates charged on loans, a police source says. (ITALY-USURY/, moved, 200 words)

Austria to wipe out some Hypo guaranteed debt-sources

VIENNA - Austria aims to wipe out 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) of subordinated Hypo Alpe Adria debt guaranteed by the bank’s home province of Carinthia to ensure that investors - not just taxpayers - share wind-down costs for the lender, government sources say. (AUSTRIA-HYPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 460 words)

Sainsbury’s sales fall as King era draws to a close

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury posts a second straight fall in quarterly underlying sales, highlighting the challenges facing its new CEO as the long-serving Justin King steps down amid subdued consumer demand and mounting competition. (SAINSBURY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 745 words)

+ See also:

- DELHAIZE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 380 words

- DANONE-FACTORIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words