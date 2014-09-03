BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Ukraine ceasefire hopes push stocks, rouble higher

LONDON - World markets jump as Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko says a ceasefire has been reached with Russia, raising hopes that a recent escalation in the conflict could be reversed. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by John Geddie, 660 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 585 words

Euro zone business growth wanes as Ukraine tensions bite

LONDON - Euro zone business grew at the slowest rate this year in August and retail sales plummeted in July as escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine subdued spending and investment, surveys show. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 650 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 670 word

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 580 words

Investors see banks raising $67.02 bln after tests - survey

LONDON - The European Central Bank’s landmark review of euro-zone banks will have to ask lenders to raise an additional 51 billion euros ($67.02 billion) to be credible with markets, a Goldman Sachs survey of large institutional investors has found. (BANKS-GOLDMAN/SURVEY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laura Noonan, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BANKING-ECB/, moved, by Andreas Kröner, 380 words

- BANKING-REGULATIONS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 325 words

UK economy grew more than thought in 2011 and 2012 - ONS

LONDON - Britain’s economy has grown at a stronger rate than previously estimated over the last few years, according to new figures that could be a boon for Britain’s government ahead of elections next year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 555 words)

ECONOMY

Draghi remarks seen in “one-sided” way - Lautenschlaeger

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger says recent comments by the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, have been interpreted in a “one-sided” manner towards a growth-friendly policy stance. (ECB/LAUTENSCHLAEGER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor, 300 words)

Swiss economy most competitive once again

GENEVA - The European Union is becoming more competitive but Switzerland, Singapore and the United States are the three economies to beat, an annual survey by the World Economic Forum says. (ECONOMY-COMPETITIVE/, moved, by Tom Miles, 480 words)

Reuters monthly global foreign exchange rates poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 80 foreign exchange dealers on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian dollar, Turkish lira, Russian rouble, South African rand, and the Swedish and Norwegian crowns. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Poland holds rates despite economic weakness

WARSAW - Poland keeps interest rates unchanged, despite data showing a fall in consumer prices and a weaker outlook for growth because of Ukraine-related sanctions. (POLAND-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goettig, 385 words)

Turkish inflation tops forecasts, central bank warns on food

ISTANBUL - Surging food prices fuelled a rise in Turkish inflation in August, data shows, but the figures are not seen impacting monetary policy, which the central bank has vowed to keep tight. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Daren Butler, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Germany’s Zalando set to join online flotation rush

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Europe’s biggest online fashion player Zalando plans to raise more than 500 million euros ($657 million) to fund expansion by listing a stake, joining a flurry of e-commerce flotations set to be crowned by Chinese giant Alibaba. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze, 840 words)

LVMH, Hermes strike deal on shareholding dispute

PARIS - French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes have settled their dispute over LVMH’s 23.2 percent stake in the maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags, striking a deal under which the holding will be distributed among LVMH’s shareholders. (LVMH-HERMES INTL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 690 words)

EU regulators fine Infineon, Samsung, Philips 138 mln euros

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators fine Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.28 million) for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards. (EU-CARTEL/PHILIPS-INFINEON TECHNOL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 255 words)

German utilities eye solar leasing to help turnaround

FRANKFURT - Germany’s big utilities are looking to a new business of leasing solar systems as a strategy to help halt a fall in their share of the home market, which has already become the world’s biggest solar energy producer without them. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/SOLAR, moved, by Christoph Steitz, 695 words)

Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher home prices

Toll Brothers Inc’s quarterly income more than doubles as the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder sells more homes at higher prices. (TOLL BROTHERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Trial confirms efficacy of Sanofi’s dengue vaccine

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi, developing the first vaccine against dengue fever, says its product reduces disease cases by 60.8 percent in a large final clinical trial. (SANOFI-DENGUE/, moved, by Natalie Huet, 570 words)

Google’s Android One adds to Samsung’s worries in India

MUMBAI - Google’s partnership with three Indian phone makers is set to rev up fast-growing demand for lower priced smartphones and spell more trouble for Samsung Electronics, which is rapidly losing share in emerging markets. (GOOGLE-INDIA/SAMSUNG ELEC (PICTURE), moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 915 words)