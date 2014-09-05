BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. jobs growth smallest in 8 months, labour force shrinks

WASHINGTON - U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in August and more Americans give up the hunt for work, giving a cautious Federal Reserve more reasons to wait a bit longer before raising interest rates. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 554 words)

Draghi’s sleight of hand puts off QE for now

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank’s surprise cut in borrowing costs and schemes to bolster lending has allowed its president swerve a thorny debate over full-scale money printing in the hope that such a move may never be needed. (ECB-QE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by John O‘Donnell, 700 words)

EU to give Russia days to make peace before new sanctions

BRUSSELS/NEWPORT, Wales - The European Union is set to agree new economic sanctions on Russia but will wait before implementing them to give Moscow time to show if it is respecting a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, diplomats say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-DELAY, moved, by Tom Korkemeier and Paul Taylor, 530 words)

New fines could prompt BP to cut Russia exposure

LONDON - The prospect of up to $18 billion in new fines for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill could encourage BP to sell off some of its Russian interests, which already look at risk of being dragged into a political standoff between Moscow and the West. (BP-GULFMEXICO/ANALYSTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 920 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Euro heads for longest losing streak after ECB’s move

LONDON - The euro hovers near a 14-month low and heads for its longest weekly losing streak against the dollar in its history after the European Central Bank’s surprise move to cut rates and embark on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 645 words)

Euro heads for record run lower; U.S jobs data eyed

LONDON - The euro is set to record its longest ever losing streak against the dollar after failing to recover from a cut in official interest rates a day earlier, leaving it on course for an eighth week of losses. (MARKET-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 635 words)

UK rate risk puts consumer stocks in firing line

LONDON - With the Bank of England preparing the ground for an increase in interest rates, investors are questioning the durability of a long boom in cheap credit which has driven consumer-focused British stocks to record highs. (EUROPE-MARKETS/INVESTMENT, moved, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

ECONOMY

German industry output posts biggest rise since March 2012

BERLIN - German industrial output posts its biggest monthly increase since March 2012, rising far more than forecast and marking a strong start to the third quarter for a key sector of Europe’s powerhouse economy. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 380 words)

Nearly half of Britons see rate hike in next 12 months - BoE

LONDON - Nearly half of Britons now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates from record low levels over the next 12 months, the highest proportion in more than three years, a poll shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/INFLATION, moved, 340 words)

Sanctions turn Russian oil trading into legal minefield

LONDON - A raft of sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy industry over the crisis in Ukraine has turned the work of the oil trading community into a legal minefield and the biggest buyers fear it won’t be long before exports are disrupted. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OIL, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Ryanair seen close to placing new $10 bln Boeing order

PARIS/DUBLIN - Ryanair is in advanced talks to buy around 100 of a high-density version of Boeing’s 737 MAX jetliner in a potential $10 billion deal that could be finalized within weeks, two people familiar with the matter say. (RYANAIR-AIRCRAFT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Hepher and Conor Humphries, 425 words)

Barclays taps vein biometrics in bank fraud fight

LONDON - Barclays is launching a finger scanner for corporate clients and will roll out voice recognition for millions of retail clients next year as it steps up use of biometric recognition technology to combat banking fraud. (BANKING-BARCLAYS/FRAUD, moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 490 words)

Britain eases rules for foreign bank branches

LONDON - Foreign banks can operate as branches in Britain but only if they hold minimal deposits and meet other safeguards under new Bank of England (BoE) rules partly aimed at making it easier for Chinese wholesale banks to set up shop in London. (BOE-BANKS/REGULATOR, moved, by Huw Jones, 470 words)

Tesco’s new boss says will make management changes

LONDON - Dave Lewis, the new chief executive of Tesco, the world’s third-largest retailer, says further management changes at the troubled British grocer are inevitable. (TESCO-CEO/, moved, 450 words)

Lufthansa planes grounded again by pilots strike

BERLIN - Lufthansa is counting the cost of a second strike by pilots in a week, which forced the German airline to cancel about 200 flights from Frankfurt airport, Europe’s third largest hub. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA, moved, 465 words)

Dollar General bid may not sway Family Dollar - sources

NEW YORK - Dollar General Corp’s sweetened $9.1 billion proposal to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc may fall short of allaying its smaller rival’s fears that U.S. antitrust regulators will block the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter. (FAMILYDOLLAR-M&A/DOLLARGENERAL-ANTITRUST (DEALTALK), moved, by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran, 870 words)

Microsoft, publishers try to stop Google-EU deal

BRUSSELS - Google’s antitrust deal with EU regulators is criticised by Microsoft and other competitors in a last-ditch attempt to influence European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia before he leaves office at the end of October. (EU-GOOGLE/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 375 words)

COMMODITIES

Nigeria nurtures once-unloved cocoa industry as prices rise

AKURE, Nigeria - College graduate Omatayo Adeniyi stands in a humid tropical forest of southwest Nigeria and explains why he chose cocoa farming over a white collar job in the city. (NIGERIA-COCOA/ (PICTURE), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha, 1,000 words)

Japan loosens China’s grip on rare earths supplies

MELBOURNE/TOKYO - Japan is pushing to secure at least 60 percent of its rare earth needs from outside China within four years, as it bolsters efforts to curb its dependence on the world’s biggest producer of elements crucial in smart phones, computers and cars. (JAPAN-RAREEARTHS/, moved, by Sonali Paul and Yuka Obayashi, 750 words)