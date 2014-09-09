BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

British PM implores Scotland to keep UK together

EDINBURGH/LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron implored Scots not to vote for independence in next week’s referendum after a poll showed a surge in support for a break from the United Kingdom. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/, moving shortly, by Angus MacSwan and Guy Faulconbridge, 1,033 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Angus MacSwan and Guy Faulconbridge, 885 words

- SCOTLAND INDEPENDENCE/CARNEY, moved, 200 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/WORLD, moved, by Mike Peacock, 1,690 words

Scottish banks wait to see if customers pull deposits

LONDON - Scotland’s bankers are anxiously watching to see if some of their customers vote with their wallet in the event of a Yes to Scottish independence and pull their money out. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)

Bank of England’s Carney says spring rate hike possible

LONDON - The Bank of England might start to raise interest rates next spring although the labour market is still in the process of recovering from the financial crisis, Governor Mark Carney says. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg, 440 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 390 words

EU banks hiding $1 trillion risk from watchdog, study finds

LONDON - Some European banks being drilled again by regulators for signs of capital weakness may be hiding up to a trillion dollars of potentially unsafe assets because their holdings of sovereign bonds are not being risk assessed, a new study has found. (EUROPE-BANKS/SOVEREIGN, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Marius Zaharia, 990 words)

MARKETS

Dollar sweeps to 14-month high, iPhone mania builds

LONDON - A robust dollar sweeps to a 14-month high as investors tweak bets on an early hike in U.S. interest rates, burdening oil, gold and stocks in emerging markets and the energy majors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 920 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words

UK watchdog says banks struggle over alleged FX collusion

LONDON - Banks are struggling to stamp out alleged collusion in the foreign exchange market, the chairman of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog tells a parliamentary committee. (FX-INVESTIGATION/WHEATLEY (UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words)

INSIGHT

Brazil’s ‘new Middle Class’ Turns On Rousseff

SAO PAULO - After decade of growth and welfare policies lifted 30 million Brazilians out of poverty, weak economy and anger over poor public services have Brazil’s “new middle class” turning away from President Dilma Rousseff, hurting her re-election chances. (BRAZIL-ELECTION/MIDDLECLASS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Asher Levine, 1,250 words)

ECONOMY

No new debt for Germany in 2015, first time since 1969

BERLIN - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says Germany will not take on new debt next year for the first time since 1969, underlining the robustness of the country’s finances as European partners urge it to do more to boost euro zone growth. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin, 460 words)

Russia will protect sanctioned firms - Medvedev report

MOSCOW - Russia will continue to support its companies under Western sanctions, irrespective of their ownership structure, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is quoted as saying. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-TRADE, moved, by Bethan John, 500 words

ECB’s Liikanen “satisfied” with September policy decisions

HELSINKI - European Central Bank Governing Council’s Erkki Liikanen, seen as one of its more hawkish members, says he is “satisfied” with the bank’s most recent attempts to kick-start the euro zone economy, which not all members backed. (ECB-POLICY/LIIKANEN, moved, 235 words)

U.S. small business confidence edges slightly higher

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism edged slightly higher in August as more owners say they expect business conditions to improve in coming months and plan to increase capital spending, according to a survey released. (USA-ECONOMY/OPTIMISM, moved, 245 words)

COMPANIES

Big phones, smart watches and high expectations for Apple

SAN FRANCISCO - It has been four years since Apple Inc introduced a completely new gadget and the pressure is on for the world’s largest tech company to wow at its “special event” in Cupertino, California. (APPLE-PREVIEW/, moved, 660 words)

Rosneft struggles to grow as sanctions bite

LONDON/MOSCOW - The Kremlin’s prized oil firm Rosneft is cutting staff and production and selling stakes in Siberian fields in the strongest evidence to date that Western sanctions are hurting what was the world’s fastest growing oil firm in recent years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ROSNEFT, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova, 1,030 words)

Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy

Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which operates two casinos in Atlantic City, joins the list of casino operators in New Jersey that have filed for bankruptcy. (TRUMP-BANKRUPTCY/CASINOS (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

ABB woos shareholders with $4 bln buyback, trims targets

LONDON - Swiss engineering group ABB says it will buy back $4 billion of shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of sluggish global growth. (ABB-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 670 words)

GSK China healthcare unit linked to DOJ probe in 2012

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON - A U.S. anti-bribery probe into GlaxoSmithKline Plc touched on the firm’s Chinese consumer healthcare business in 2012, internal documents show, suggesting the drugmaker’s compliance problems in China may go wider than previously revealed. (GSK-CHINA/CORRUPTION (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,150 words)

IKEA upbeat about global rebound as sales pick up pace

STOCKHOLM - IKEA Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, says it sees signs that consumer spending is picking up, including in struggling southern Europe, as sales in its fiscal year 2013/14 grew at nearly twice the pace of a year earlier. (IKEA AB-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley, 610 words)

Rio Tinto sees carbon capture as key to future coal use

SYDNEY - Global miner Rio Tinto Plc calls for governments and industry to step up efforts to find ways to cut emissions from coal generation, because coal will remain the biggest source of power globally for decades to come. (COAL-RIO TINTO/, moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- ENVIRONMENT-CARBON (UPDATE 1, TV), moving shortly, by Tom Miles, 500 words)