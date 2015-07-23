Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

GM earnings more than doubles on U.S. truck demand; shares jump

DETROIT - General Motors Co shares surge in premarket trading after the automaker reports adjusted net income that more than doubled in the second quarter, driven by North American truck sales and continued strength in China. (GM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joseph White and Bernie Woodall, 515 words)

Credit Suisse’s new chief signals strategy shift after earnings beat

ZURICH - Credit Suisse Group AG’s new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam signals a strategy shake-up, designed to focus on banking for the world’s wealthy and away from riskier securities activities. (CREDIT SUISSE GP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 600 words)

Greece faces recession warning as bailout talks set to open

ATHENS - Greece’s most influential think tank warns of a sharp drop back into recession in a report that came hours after parliament approved a second package of reform measures aimed at securing a new bailout from international lenders. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Angeliki Koutantou, 635 words)

Financial Times reports Germany’s Springer to buy FT Group

LONDON - British publisher Pearson is in advanced talks to sell the FT Group to Germany’s biggest newspaper company Axel Springer, the Financial Times newspaper reported. (PEARSON-M&A/FINANCIALTIMES (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 380 words)

MARKETS

Muted mood on markets as economic data weighs

LONDON - Financial markets are relatively muted, with a positive raft of corporate results in Europe and progress in Greece offset by mixed economic data and emerging-market growth worries. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 500 words)

Beijing’s stock rescue has $800 billion bark, small market bite

SHANGHAI - China has enlisted $800 billion worth of public and private money to prop up its wobbly stock markets, a Reuters analysis shows, but the impact of the unprecedented government-orchestrated rescue has so far been modest. (CHINA-MARKETS/RESCUE (PICTURE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 875 words)

Central banks dump up to $260 bln FX reserves in Q2 -Citi

LONDON - Central banks dumped as much as $260 billion of foreign exchange reserves assets in the second quarter as emerging market central banks sought to mitigate the impact of capital fleeing their own economies, according to Citi. (MARKETS-CURRENCIES/RESERVES, moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 500 words)

INSIGHT

Some public hospitals win, others lose with Obamacare

SAN FRANCISCO - A year and a half after the Affordable Care Act brought widespread reforms to the U.S. healthcare system, Chicago’s Cook County Health & Hospitals System has made its first profit in 180 years. (USA-HOSPITAL/MEDICAID (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Robin Respaut, 1,025 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims lowest since 1973

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in more than 41-1/2 years, suggesting job growth remains solid despite slowing in June. (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 275 words)

Economists say fundamentals strong despite British retail sales dip

LONDON - British retail sales suffered an unexpected dip last month, wrong-footing economists who said rising wages and lower prices still pointed to strong prospects for consumer spending, a mainstay of the country’s growth. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 465 words)

Iran eyes $185 bln oil and gas projects after sanctions

VIENNA - Iran outlines plans to rebuild its main industries and trade relationships following a nuclear agreement with world powers, saying it is targeting oil and gas projects worth $185 billion by 2020. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shadia Nasralla and Maria Sheahan, 615 words)

Falling Spanish jobless rate raises stakes in election

MADRID - Spain’s jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in over three years in the second quarter, offering a boost to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he seeks to persuade voters that an economic recovery is taking root. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White and John Stonestreet, 355 words)

No growth burst on the horizon yet for world economy

BENGALURU/LONDON - With scant expectations for accelerating growth or inflation, most global central banks are still looking to ease monetary policy, in stark contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is on the brink of its first rate hike in nearly a decade. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Rahul Karunakar and Shaloo Shrivastava, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari files for U.S. IPO

MILAN/NEW YORK - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has submitted a request to U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its luxury sport car maker Ferrari in New York for the last quarter of the year. (FERRARI-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Caterpillar quarterly profit falls on weak sales in key markets

Caterpillar Inc reports a lower quarterly net profit as sales declined in key markets amid a sluggish global economy. (CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

McDonald’s expects same-restaurant sales growth this quarter

McDonald’s Corp says it expects global comparable sales to rise in the current quarter, after four straight quarters of decline, as its new chief executive’s initiatives to boost sales start paying off along with a recovery in China.(MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Daimler quarterly profit jump defies China slowdown

FRANKFURT - Daimler’s second-quarter operating profit jumps 54 percent to a record high, as sales of trucks and a new luxury car model launches help it defy a slowdown in China, where German rivals are struggling to maintain momentum. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 495 words)

Unilever’s second-quarter sales top estimates

LONDON - Unilever reports higher-than-expected quarterly sales, driven by gains in its home and personal care units, and stood by its full-year outlook. (UNILEVER NV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 300 words)

Syngenta spars with suitor Monsanto over takeover

ZURICH - Syngenta and unwanted suitor Monsanto squabbled over an earnings report from the Swiss pesticides maker, with both sides claiming it strengthened their case in a $45 billion takeover battle. (SYNGENTA AG RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

EU charges Sky, U.S. studios with limiting pay-TV access

BRUSSELS - The European Commission charges Sky UK and six major U.S. film studios with illegally limiting access across the European Union to movies shown on pay-TV channels. (EU-ANTITRUST/SKY (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Roche readies new drugs in two-year window before copycats hit

Switzerland’s Roche is lining up more new drugs to drive sales in a two-year window before cheap copycats of its biotech medicines hit the market, including a promising cancer immunotherapy it hopes to launch by late 2016. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Dim crude price outlook may force more spending cuts for oil majors

LONDON - The world’s top oil companies are set to report yet another sharp drop in quarterly profits that could force more spending cuts due to a dim outlook for oil prices. (OIL-RESULTS/PREVIEW (PREVIEW), moved, by Ron Bousso, 675 words)

Screwfix drives Kingfisher’s better UK sales

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, posts improved growth in both Britain and France in its latest 10-week sales, with the outcome in the UK and Ireland boosted by its Screwfix division. (KINGFISHER-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

STMicroelectronics eyes modest growth in some markets, lifting shares

FRANKFURT/PARIS - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posts lower second-quarter revenue and warns of sluggish growth in the third quarter, due to weakening personal computer demand and a decelerating economy in China. (STMICROELECTRONICS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Eric Auchard, 460 words)

Development business boosts Skanska Q2 earnings

STOCKHOLM - Skanska says the outlook for the construction market remains positive as the Nordic region’s biggest builder posts second-quarter operating profit above expectations, helped by its project development units. (SKANSKA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

SABMiller quarterly sales rise on Latin American, African demand

LONDON - Brewer SABMiller reports a rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for beverages in Latin America and Africa, which were partly offset by declines in Europe. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Britain’s TSB urges rethink of banking surcharge

TSB Banking Group, being bought by Spain’s Banco Sabadell for $2.5 billion, has urged British finance minister George Osborne to rethink his banking surcharge if he wants to encourage the growth of smaller “challenger” banks. (TSB BANKING GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aashika Jain, 420 words)

France’s Technicolor to buy Cisco’s connected devices unit for $602 mln

PARIS - French media and entertainment technology group Technicolor says it has signed an exclusive deal with Cisco to buy its home equipment business for 550 million euros ($602 million) in cash and stock. (TECHNICOLOR-CISCO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)