Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Global funds cut equity holdings to lowest in at least 5 years

LONDON - Investors cut their holdings of stocks to the lowest in at least five years in March, despite a recovery in global equity markets, with euro zone and Japanese assets bearing the brunt as doubts grew about the effectiveness of central bank stimulus. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1, POLL), moved, By Claire Milhench, 822 words)

The rockiest of rides for markets, but a quarter of two halves

LONDON - The first quarter of 2016 was one of the most volatile starts to any year for financial markets in living memory, a period of turbulence that tightened global financial conditions and put a pause on the U.S. interest rate-raising cycle. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/VOLATILITY, By Jamie McGeever, 274 words)

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise; labor market still strong

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained below a level associated with a strong labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

Bouygues sets Sunday deadline to save Orange telecoms deal

PARIS - Orange and Bouygues have given themselves until Sunday to salvage a merger between France’s dominant telecom operator and Bouygues Telecom, citing lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 412 words)

INSIGHT

Tata’s UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers

FRANKFURT - Tata Steel’s plan to sell its British steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering from years of unaddressed overcapacity. (EUROPE-STEEL/CONSOLIDATION, moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 693 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-STEEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words

World of Tanks shows Belarus potential beyond Soviet-era farms

MINSK - World of Tanks, one of the five most popular PC video games in Europe and the United States with 100 million players joining virtual battles in World War II-era tanks, started in a kitchen in the capital of Belarus. (BELARUS-TECH/ (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, By Andrei Makhovsky, 995 words)

MARKETS

Roller-coaster Q1 ends with shares, dollar under pressure

LONDON - World stocks fall for the first time in four days on the final day of a roller-coaster first quarter that has hammered the dollar and the pound but has proven the best in decades for gold and bonds. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, By Marc Jones, 842 words)

Dollar sell-off ebbs, but on track for biggest quarterly fall in five years

LONDON - A sell-off in the dollar that took the currency to its lowest in seven weeks against the euro took a pause on Thursday, although moves were muted with trading dominated by month-end rebalancing flows. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Anirban Nag, 446 words)

Oil prices regain ground, but growing stocks loom

LONDON - Oil futures rebounds from early losses but the recovery was muted as the market’s focus switched back to signs of growing oil stocks. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, By Libby George, 404 words)

Gold heads for biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years

LONDON - Gold rose 1 percent on Thursday as a drop in equities boosted its appeal as an alternative asset, putting it on course for its biggest quarterly gain in nearly 30 years as expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes receded. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, By Jan Harvey, 403 words)

Brazil leads first quarter’s rebound in emerging markets

LONDON - Emerging markets are set to end the first quarter of 2016 with strong gains, something few investors would have bet on in January, after the sector’s worst start to a year on record. (EMERGING-MARKETS/RETURNS (GRAPHIC), moved, By Marc Jones and Vincent Flasseur, 621 words)

Gold tipped to drop below $1,200/oz in coming months-GFMS

LONDON - Gold prices are likely to slip below $1,200 an ounce in the months to come, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters say in a report, with U.S. interest rates expected to rise and physical demand remaining soft. (GFMS-GOLD/, moved, By Jan Harvey, 431 words)

ECONOMY

British current account deficit balloons, Osborne warns against EU “Brexit”

LONDON - Britain’s current account deficit hits a record high, underscoring a weak spot of the economy that is coming under sharper focus before a vote on whether to remain in the European Union. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, By William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 540 words)

German jobless unchanged as households cut retail spending

BERLIN - German unemployment is unchanged in March despite an expected fall and retail sales dip in the first two months of the year, pointing to a slowdown in private consumption on which the economy is increasingly relying for growth (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 400 words)

Spain misses 2015 deficit goat by wide margin

MADRID - Spain misses its 2015 public deficit target by one percentage point, far greater than most analyst expectations, in a development likely to impose severe spending restrictions on any incoming government. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Sarah White, 500 words)

Danish growth in 2015 disappoints, outlook for 2016 bleak

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous quarter, revised data from the national statistics office shows. (DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 208 words)

China hits property policy jam as regional market gap widens

TANGSHAN, China/HONG KONG - While property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities, where most of China’s urban population lives, are still sinking, complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and arrest slowing economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Clare Jim, 750 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 200 words

Bank of Japan runs groupthink risk as board dissenters depart

TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will have a more compliant board when two upcoming vacancies are filled, which critics say could limit debate on his controversial policies and leave the bank vulnerable to government pressure to bankroll public debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leika Kihara, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Foxconn’s $3.5 bln bet to keep up with Apple

SEOUL - With its acquisition of Japan’s Sharp Corp, Foxconn aims to gain access to promising technology for high-end OLED screens likely to be used in future devices from Apple Inc, the electronics assembler’s biggest customer. (SHARP-HON HAI/OLED (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, By Se Young Lee, 699 words)

Dalian Wanda may take property arm off HK bourse, prefers Shanghai

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group is looking to take its real estate arm off the Hong Kong bourse less than two years after its IPO, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing. (WANDA PROPERTIES-M&A/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Clare Jim, 550 words)

Canada’s Cara to buy St-Hubert BBQ chain

Canada’s Cara Operations Ltd, owner of the Swiss Chalet casual dining chain and Harvey’s burger outlets, says it will buy St-Hubert BBQ, one of Quebec’s largest casual dining chains, for C$537 million ($415 million). (ST-HUBERT-M&A/CARA OPERATIONS (UPDATE 1) By Amrutha Gayathri and Euan Rocha, expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)

Japan’s stodgy power monopolies face major reform jolt

TOKYO - Japan’s power industry faces the biggest shakeup in its history on Friday when regional utilities lose their monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage customers. (JAPAN-POWER/, moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori, pix, graphic)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-POWER/NUCLEAR, moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 400 words

- JAPAN-POWER/RULES (FACTBOX), 400 words

- JAPAN-POWER/CONSUMERS (FACTBOX), 400 words

With Galaxy S7, Samsung seen rediscovering its mobile mojo

SEOUL - Early indications of stronger-than-expected sales of new Galaxy S7 smartphones suggest technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is emerging from a two-year decline at its flagship mobile business. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 600 words)

Kia Motors to start Mexico output in first half of year as scheduled

SEOUL/MEXICO CITY - Kia Motors expects to start production at its first Mexico factory in the first half of the year as planned, although the local government says the investment deal with the South Korean company is not legal and requires serious changes. (KIA MOTORS-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

COMMODITIES

Sour time for China’s hog farmers swells pork imports

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - An exodus of small pig farmers in China is prolonging an industry downturn that will see the world’s biggest pork producer and consumer challenge Japan as the top importer in 2016 for the first time. (CHINA-HOGS/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 700 words)