FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 17, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Morgan Stanley profit soars on wealth management, trading

Morgan Stanley reports a 55 percent jump in first-quarter earnings as higher revenue from the bank’s institutional securities business add to another strong quarter from wealth management. (MORGANSTANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)

+ See also:

- GOLDMAN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words

QE debate sees ECB’s Weidmann come in from the cold

FRANKFURT - Jens Weidmann presents a “kinder, gentler” Bundesbank as he opens up to the possibility of asset purchases to head off deflation, but underpinning his position is a firm logic based on both principles and pragmatism. (ECB-BUNDESBANK/WEIDMANN (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Carrel, 1,300 words)

U.S. shares seen opening lower as tech giants stumble

LONDON - European shares fall and U.S. futures point to a weaker open on Wall Street after disappointing results from tech heavyweights Google and IBM, while the dollar falls on dovish U.S. Federal Reserve comments. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 750 words)

Strong European currencies weigh on company profits

LONDON - As European policymakers mull action to stop a strong euro from weighing on jobs growth, companies across the continent say the currency’s strength is already eating into their profits. (COMPANIESFOREXRESULTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tom Bergin and Martinne Geller, 750 words)

INVESTMENT

Pickings for the brave in emerging markets

LONDON - Emerging markets enjoy a surge with the first days of spring, catching many fund managers by surprise but proving profitable for others. (INVESTMENTFOCUS-EMERGINGMARKETS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki, 850 words)

ECONOMY

China’s cooling property market a risk to economic growth

BEIJING - China’s property market could threaten Beijing’s plan to manage a slowdown in growth, as evidence mounts of a rapid cooling in what had been one of the few strong spots in the world’s second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing, 700 words)

+ See also:

- INDA-STOCKS/, moved, by Nishant Kumar and Lawrence White, 1,000 words

U.S. calls for more investment-friendly Indian government

WASHINGTON - The United States urges the Indian government that emerges from ongoing elections to follow economic policies that encourage investment, saying Washington would like to see bilateral trade grow to $500 billion a year (INDIA-ELECTION/USA), moved, by David Brunnstrom, 670 words)

COMPANIES

GE industrial profits rise 12 percent, shares up

General Electric Co posts a 12 percent rise in overall industrial profits as strength in its businesses selling gas turbines, jet engines and oil industry equipment offsets weakness in healthcare and transportation. (GENERAL ELECTRIC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf and Ernest Scheyder, 500 words)

GSK, facing bribery claims, battles to build new sales model

LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline - hit by bribery claims in five countries - is to employ hundreds more doctors as members of staff as it seeks to build a new sales model designed to eliminate sharp marketing practices. (GSK-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

Britain’s crisis-hit Co-op reveals 2013 loss of $4.2 billion

LONDON - Britain’s Co-operative Group made a loss of 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in 2013, capping the worst 12 months in the mutual’s 150-year history and ramming home the need for radical reform if it is to survive. (COOP-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthew Scuffham and Paul Sandle, 600 words)

Europe’s car sales upturn fails to halt price war

PARIS - Europe’s car sales recovery may be taking hold, according to registrations data, but a confidential industry survey shows the pickup is failing to halt a price war. (EUROPE-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 700 words)

Weibo cuts IPO size amid selloff in technology stocks

China’s Weibo Corp, a Twitter-like messaging service company, raises a less-than-expected $286 million after it cuts the size of its U.S. initial public offering amid a selloff in technology shares and concerns about slowing user growth. (WEIBO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Diageo, Remy Cointreau get hammered by China crackdown

LONDON - An anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese government continues to hammer spirits makers Diageo and Remy Cointreau, highlighting the risks for international companies moving deeper into emerging markets. (DIAGEO-RESULS/SALES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

SAP warns on strong euro as Q1 misses expectations

FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP warns that it expects the negative impact of the strong euro to worsen in the second quarter after reporting lower-than-expected first-quarter results (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 700 words)

In green car race, Toyota adds muscle with fuel-cell launch

TOYOTA CITY, Japan/IRVINE, Calif - In 1997, Toyota caught its competitors by surprise with the revolutionary Prius, the first commercially successful gasoline-electric hybrid car. Now, the Japanese firm is trying to do the same with a technology that seems straight out of science fiction. (AUTOS-HYDROGEN/TOYOTA MOTOR, moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, Paul Lienert and Yoko Kubota, 1,700 words)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.