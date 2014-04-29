BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

UK grows at fastest rate in over 6 years, shy of forecasts

LONDON - Britain’s economy racked up its strongest annual growth in more than six years in early 2014, despite falling a touch short of forecasts, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 730 words)

EU imposes more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW - The European Union announces asset freezes and travel bans on 15 Russians and Ukrainians over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, but the measures are seen as less aggressive than sanctions imposed by the United States. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by John O‘Donnell and Steve Gutterman, 1,010 words)

EU unveils tough bank tests to try to draw line under crisis

LONDON - European banks must show they can survive simultaneous routs in bonds, property and stocks, in the toughest test so far by regulators aiming to restore confidence in an industry that had to be rescued by taxpayers in the financial crisis. (EU-BANKING/STRESSTEST (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw Jones, 935 words)

Lending drop, tighter money markets double trouble for ECB

FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and firms shrinks and banks load up on European Central Bank loans as money markets tighten, lighting up warning signals at the ECB as it weighs whether to take policy action. (ECB/LIQUIDITY (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 600 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Corporate cheer for stocks, policy frontier for euro

LONDON - European stocks rise, lifted by well-received corporate earnings and merger and acquisition activity as investors push mixed signals on the European Central Bank policy outlook and crisis in Ukraine onto the back burner. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 835 words)

Industry stocks cushion platinum price as strike grinds on

LONDON - Platinum’s sluggish performance in the teeth of a three-month-long mine strike in South Africa suggests that ample stocks of the metal lie in the hands of both suppliers and consumers, leaving investors betting on a supply-driven boost high and dry. (PLATINUM/STOCKS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Jan Harvey, 800 words

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT

How an alleged Turkish crime ring helped Iran

ISTANBUL - Police allege an audacious, multi-billion-dollar scheme, involving bribery and suspect food shipments, helped Iran. (IRAN-TURKEY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, Steve Stecklow, Babak Dehghanpisheh and Can Sezer, 2,000 words)

In Britain, a battle to spin great science into gold

MANCHESTER/CAMBRIDGE, England - It’s mega strong, ultra light and super stretchy, and if things work out, a wonder material discovered in Britain could change many aspects of human existence - starting with peoples’ sex lives. (BRITAIN-SCIENCE/GRAPHENE (INSIGHT), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 1,200 words)

ECONOMY

German inflation picks up, points to higher euro zone rate

BERLIN - German annual inflation accelerated in April, preliminary data shows, potentially pushing up the euro zone figure and reducing pressure on the European Central Bank to act. (ECONOMY GERMANY/INFLATION NATIONAL, moved, 390 words)

London commuters battle Tube strike as firms lament losses

LONDON - Millions of London commuters struggle into work as Underground train workers stage their second 48-hour strike this year to protest at job cuts and office closures in a dispute that is expected to cost businesses millions of pounds. (BRITAIN-STRIKE, (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Belinda Goldsmith, 650 words)

Spanish unemployment rate inches up to 25.9 percent

MADRID - Spain’s unemployment rate edges higher in the first quarter, official data shows, as a slow economic recovery fails to offset a traditionally bad period for job creation in the tourism-dependent economy. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moving shortly, by Paul Day, 615 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank opens door to new capital increase

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank could turn to shareholders for cash to strengthen its capital base after first-quarter profits fall by more than a third. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins, 600 words)

More cash, less stock seen key to winning AstraZeneca

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will need to raise its bid above $100 billion and increase the proportion of cash in the offer to win AstraZeneca, investors believe (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)

Siemens may get extra time to formulate Alstom plan -sources

PARIS - Alstom is expected to give Germany’s Siemens an extra two to three weeks to draw up a detailed proposal to buy the French engineering group’s power business, sources close to the talks say. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 300 words)

BP raises dividend again, promises more share buybacks

LONDON - BP raises its quarterly dividend for the second time in six months and says more share buy-backs are on the cards, showing how the British oil company’s asset sales are providing more cash for investors. (BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young and Karolin Schaps, 660 words)

VW eyes 2014 profit gain after Q1 jump on luxury sales

BERLIN - Volkswagen is headed for higher operating profit this year as Europe’s fledgling recovery pushed sales of Audi and Porsche luxury cars to record levels, triggering better-than-expected quarterly earnings. (VW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 360 words)

Shire shares jump as sources say Allergan eyes new bid

LONDON - Shares in British drugmaker Shire Plc jump 4 percent after Reuters reports that Botox-maker Allergan Inc is preparing a new takeover approach. (SHIRE-ALLERGAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anjuli Davies, Sophie Sassard and Olivia Oran, 360 words)

Nokia names leader of networks business turnaround as CEO

HELSINKI - Nokia names the man who led a turnaround at its main telecoms network business as its new chief executive, boosting investors’ confidence in the future of the company following the sale of its once dominant handset arm. (NOKIA/RESULTS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi Rosendahl, 800 words)

