BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

China accelerates as euro zone stumbles

LONDON/BEIJING - Signs of an economic revival in China have raised hopes that Beijing’s targeted measures to bolster growth are having an impact but a slowdown in the euro zone will increase expectations of policy easing there. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Aileen Wang, 820 words)

China PMI lifts shares, commodities, euro soft ahead of ECB

LONDON - Reassuring Chinese factory data and another record high for Wall Street lift world stocks and commodities, as markets wait to see how far the European Central Bank will go with policy easing plans this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 680 words)

Russia grants gas respite but seeks U.N. vote on Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russia accuse Ukrainian authorities of escalating violence against civilians in the rebel-held east of the country, even as it offers Kiev a brief respite in a dispute over billions of dollars’ worth of unpaid gas bills. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (WRAPUP 1), moved, Thomas Grove and Mark Trevelyan, 600 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How fracking helps America beat German industry

BURGHAUSEN, Germany/GEISMAR, Louisiana - Thanks in part to Germany’s decision to phase out nuclear power and push into green energy, companies there pay some of highest prices in the world for power. But in the United States, fracked natural gas means electricity prices are falling. America has re-emerged as one of the most competitive places to build stuff. (USA-GERMANY/POWER (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Ernest Scheyder, 2,250 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fund giants secure grip on industry despite lagging returns

LONDON - The world’s biggest hedge funds are managing more money than ever before - even while the returns they provide look less attractive compared with those achieved by younger, smaller firms. (HEDGEFUNDS/GROWTH, moved, by Simon Jessop, 815 words)

Russian bond markets in deep freeze as banks stay out

LONDON - Fund managers looking to buy back Russian bonds after the recent selloff are finding themselves effectively locked out of a market where banks have slashed Russian asset inventories to the bare minimum. (RUSSIAN-BONDS/FUNDS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-BONDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Sudip Roy, 415 words

Frontier market outlook clouds as top performers get upgrade

LONDON - The outlook for a strongly-performing flagship frontiers index looks more murky after its top scorers - Qatar and UAE - get an upgrade to emerging market status. (EMERGING-FRONTIERS/INDEX, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Time for ECB to put money where its mouth is

LONDON - The European Central Bank will eclipse all else in economic terms this week, following heavy hints that monetary policy will be loosened in a variety of ways. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by Mike Peacock, 780 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-INFLATION/, moved, 150 words

- USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer, 350 words

European Commission calls for French, Italian reforms

BRUSSELS - The European Commission will tell France and Italy on Monday what reforms they should focus on in the coming years as Paris and Rome struggle to find the right balance between stimulating weak growth and reducing public debt and their deficits. (EU-RECOMMENDATIONS/, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)

Abe growth plan draft pledges wide-ranging reforms

TOKYO - Japan’s government will adopt a new corporate governance code, promote technology from service-sector robots to hydrogen stations for cars and court private investment for infrastructure, according to a draft plan of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s growth strategy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi, 170 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 285 words

UK mortgage approvals fall to nine-month low in April

LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall more than expected in April to their lowest level in nine months, adding to signs that new rules on bank lending have taken some of the heat out of the housing market. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Roche reverses into cancer as superbug threat grows

ZURICH - Roche is betting the diagnostic tools that helped it become the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs will give it a strong hand in tackling the growing public health crisis of antibiotic resistance. (ROCHE-ANTIBIOTICS/ expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words)

+ See also:

- ROCHEHLDG-GENIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 275 words

- EUROPE PATENTS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words

- ORION-BAYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words

Dai-ichi Life in talks over Protective Life - source

TOKYO - Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in a deal that could be worth over $5 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. (DAIICHI LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE LIFE/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 600 words)

Marathon Oil quits Norway via $2.1 bln Det norske deal

OSLO - Marathon Oil Corp is to sell its Norwegian business for $2.1 billion to oil exploration group Det norske, part of plans to shed assets in Norway and Britain to free up cash for the U.S. firm’s shale activities in the United States. (DET NORSKE-MARATHN OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 735 words)

Ventas to buy ARC Healthcare in $2.6 bln deal

Ventas Inc, a healthcare real estate investment trust, says it will buy rival American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc in a stock and cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion. (AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST-SALE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Russia’s Alfa Group seeks to pour billions into European telecoms

MOSCOW - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group wants to invest billions of dollars of proceeds from the sale of oil firm TNK-BP into telecoms assets in Europe, looking to capitalise as the industry consolidates. (RUSSIA-ALFAGROUP/TELECOMUNICATIONS (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva, 860 words)

South African court deals blow to platinum union

JOHANNESBURG - A South African labour court throws out an urgent application by the AMCU union to stop platinum firms communicating directly with striking miners, dealing a blow to the union’s attempt to stop the companies from sidestepping it. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/, moved, 245 words)

Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade

DOHA - Dubai’s Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380, says it hopes to achieve progress soon on its call to upgrade the world’s biggest passenger jet with new engines. (AIRLINES-IATA/EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)