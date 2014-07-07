BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Dollar clings on to gains as equities prepare for earnings

LONDON - The dollar and world shares are losing steam as the momentum from last week’s strong U.S. jobs data fades and attention begins to turn to the fast-approaching earnings season. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

German industrial output posts surprise slump in May

BERLIN - Germany’s industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than two years, as holiday days ate into working hours, construction slumped and geopolitics weighed, casting a shadow on its role as euro zone motor. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 500 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, moved, 100 words

Gowex collapse casts doubts on Spain’s junior stock market

MADRID - The collapse on Sunday of wireless provider Gowex could rattle investor confidence in Spain and its companies just as the country emerges from the worst of a five-year slump and foreign money starts to flow back in. (GOWEX-STOCK EXCHANGE/, moving shortly, by Julien Toyer, 500 words)

+ See also:

- GOWEX-SHORTSELLING/, moved, by Nishant Kumar, 200 words

U.S. agribusiness ADM gobbles up Wild Flavors for $3 bln

LONDON/FRANKFURT - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has agreed to buy Swiss-German natural ingredient company Wild Flavors for 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) to enter the flavouring and the health-conscious food sectors. (WILDFLAVOURS-ARCHER DANIELS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze, 610 words)

INSIGHT

Politics nearly ruined deal to end S.Africa’s mine strike

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-eight hours after talks to end South Africa’s longest strike hit a brick wall when the mining minister suddenly pulled out, a bishop and an anti-establishment corporate lawyer engineered a deal at a secret meeting in a ritzy hotel. (SAFRICA-PLATINUM/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Ed Cropley, Joe Brock and Zandi Shabalala, 1,575 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-PLATINUM/ (TIMELINE), moved, 250 words

In discounter war, will Aldi’s Coke rush fall flat?

BERLIN - Aldi and Lidl have a new weapon in their battle to be Germany’s discount grocery number one: Coca-Cola. As the discounters have hit saturation point in their home market, Aldi has started stocking big name brands. Will abandoning the philosophy that made Aldi successful backfire? (GERMANY-ALDI/COKE (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,500 words)

Central banks shun clear promises, return to ‘artful’ policy

NEW YORK/TOKYO - The world’s major central banks are returning to a more opaque and artful approach to policymaking, ending a crisis-era experiment with explicit promises that they found risked their credibility and did not substitute for action. (CENBANK/COMMUNICATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara, 1,275 words)

How to fix a broken market in antibiotics

LONDON - The drugs don’t work - and neither does the market, when it comes to antibiotics. When sophisticated bugs that medicines used to kill within days start to fight back and win, all of healthcare, and the people it keeps alive, is in trouble. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 1,430 words)

What’s in a scent? Perfume makers adapt to EU rules

PARIS - Seaweed may not be the first ingredient that springs to mind for perfume. But algae are among obscure ingredients to which perfume makers are turning to preserve the scent of their fragrances in the face of new EU anti-allergy restrictions. (PERFUME-REGULATION/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 1,460 words)

INVESTMENT

Want euros in London? Don’t ask your bank

LONDON - From a small, white-washed basement close to London’s Liverpool Street station, Sakthi Ariaratnam is beating banks at what you would have thought was their own game - and it is relatively easy. (BANKS FOREX/CONSUMERS, moved, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

Chinese assets warm, not hot for Western investors

LONDON - A flurry of initiatives by China to open up its currency, stock and bond markets inside and outside the country has failed so far to allay international investor concerns about performance, accessibility and liquidity. (CHINA-OFFSHORE/YUAN, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 890 words)

ECONOMY

China Q2 GDP seen steady at 7.4 pct, recovery in sight

BEIJING - China’s economy probably steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a Reuters poll shows, suggesting that a recovery is taking hold as a flurry of government stimulus measures kick in. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (PREVIEW), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA ECONOMY/, moved, 400 words

Turkey to keep economic stability under Erdogan - officials

ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Turkish officials say key economic ministers will stay in post if, as expected, prime minister Tayyip Erdogan becomes president next month, and they dismiss fears that policy will take a populist turn, jeopardising more than a decade of strong growth. (TURKEY-ECONOMY, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Asli Kandemir and Orhan Coskun, 900 words)

UK firms’ risk appetite slips as election looms - Deloitte

LONDON - Major British companies’ risk appetite has edged lower over the past three months as elections in 2015 and the prospect of a referendum on leaving the European Union loom, a quarterly survey by accountants Deloitte shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Lafarge, Holcim list asset sales in quest for deal approval

PARIS - Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim proposed a multi-billion euro series of asset sales as they seek regulatory approval for their merger to create the world’s biggest cement maker. (LAFARGE-HOLCIM/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Gilles Guillaume, 450 words)

+ See also:

- ANGLO-AMERI-DIVESTITURE/LAFARGE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Aashika Jain, 500 words

More banks line up to take on Britain’s high street lenders

LONDON - Britain’s regulators have given the green light to five new banks since easing rules a year ago for new entrants to challenge the handful of lenders who dominate the high street. (BRITAIN-BANKING/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 550 words)

SABMiller to dispose of $1 bln Tsogo Sun holding

LONDON - SABMiller will dispose of its $1 billion stake in South African-listed gaming, hotel and entertainment group Tsogo Sun, the global brewer says. (SABMILLER-TSOGO SUN HO (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Austrian banks should stay in eastern Europe - central bank

VIENNA - Austrian banks should stay in eastern Europe but need to heed risks and bolster their balance sheets to compete with more strongly capitalised rivals, the country’s central bank says. (AUSTRIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 550 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRIA-FINANCES/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Michael Shields, 850 words

Renault sales rise on European growth shift

PARIS - Renault’s first-half vehicle sales rise 4.7 percent, as a European rebound offset a slump in emerging-market demand, reversing the carmaker’s recent market trends. (RENAULT SA-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 510 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/GM (UPDATE 2), moved, by Wendell Roelf, 544 words

Conergy, RWE form solar leasing partnership

FRANKFURT - Solar group Conergy and German utility RWE have struck a deal to lease out solar systems for a monthly fee, hoping commercial clients will install the technology on factories, warehouses and offices to lower their energy bills. (BRITAIN-SOLAR/CONERGY, moved, 300 words)