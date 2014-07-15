BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Reynolds American to buy Lorillard for about $25 bln

Reynolds American Inc says it will buy rival Lorillard Inc for about $25 billion, merging two of the world’s biggest cigarette makers amid a slowdown in sales. (LORILLARD-REYNOLDS AMRICN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- IMPERIAL TOBACCO-BRANDS/, moved, by Martinne Geller, 150 words

JPMorgan profit falls 8 pct as fixed-income trading slides

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reports an 8 percent decline in second-quarter profit as a pullback in trading of bonds and currencies by big institutions hits revenue in its securities trading business. (JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Henry and Tanya Agrawal, 530 words)

+ See also:

- GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

Financial regulator urges deep reform of forex benchmarks

LONDON - The G20’s global financial regulator urges deep-rooted change to how currency benchmarks are set, a response to allegations that dealers at major banks have colluded and manipulated rates. (BANKS-FX/FIXING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

UK inflation jumps, bringing forward rate hike bets

LONDON - British inflation surged to a five-month high last month and house prices rose at their fastest rate in years, prompting investors to increase bets on an interest rate rise before the end of 2014. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, moved, by David Milliken, 270 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

BES slide, tumbling German sentiment hit markets

LONDON - European stocks and the euro fall after shares in Portugal’s biggest listed bank hit a record low, while a plunge in German economic sentiment pushes up borrowing costs for some peripheral euro zone countries. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 665 words)

Investors bet on equities as global economic outlook rises

LONDON - Global investors betting on a pickup in economic growth in the second half of 2014 have driven equity overweight positions to three-year highs, a closely watched survey shows. (INVESTMENT BOFA/SURVEY, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 505 words)

Overlooked Nordic stocks attract euro-weary investors

LONDON - Overlooked stocks in the Nordic region are attracting increased attention from investors seeking to escape the stretched valuations and uneven growth of the eurozone. (MARKETS-STOCKS/NORDICS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 685 words)

ECONOMY

EU’s Juncker wins approval with “grand coalition” programme

STRASBOURG, France - Jean-Claude Juncker wins broad endorsement from the European Parliament to be the next head of the executive European Commission after setting out a “grand coalition” investment programme to help revive Europe’s economy. (EU-COMMISSION/JUNCKER (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Tom Körkemeier, 1,050 words)

US retail sales rise modestly on automobiles decline

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales increase less than expected in June as receipts at automobiles dealerships surprisingly fell, but details of the report suggest the economy is on a solid footing at the end of the second quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 375 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/NYFED, moved, 190 words

IMF warns further shocks would stall euro zone recovery

BRUSSELS - Any new shocks could halt the euro zone’s economic recovery, spoil improving market sentiment and eventually tip the region into deflation, the International Monetary Fund warns. (IMF-EUROZONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin Santa, 725 words)

- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Körkemeier, 350 words

BOJ says inflation to stay above 1 pct despite GDP forecast

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan’s governor voices confidence that inflation will hold above 1 percent even when a boost from energy costs fades, attempting to convince sceptics the economy is recovering and there is no threat of a return to deflation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 815 words)

China bank loans beat forecasts as Beijing steps on the gas

BEIJING - Beijing steps up efforts to re-energise China’s economy in June and avert a sharper slowdown, pumping more money into the financial system and pressing banks to extend more loans, but analysts say more stimulus will be needed to ensure a sustained recovery. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, 845 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI, moved, 250 words

COMPANIES

U.S. approves limited flights for F-35 fighters

FARNBOROUGH, England - U.S. military officials have approved limited flights for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets, improving the chances of the newest U.S. combat jet making its international debut before potential buyers this week. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/LOCKHEED-FIGHTER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 700 words)

+ See also:

- AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/AIRASIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words

- AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/EUROFIGHTER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young, 390 words

Portugal’s BES shares slump as group debt falls due

LISBON - Portugal’s Espirito Santo family is racing to find a way to repay 847 million euros ($1.16 billion) in maturing debt, on which the terms of a major telecoms merger hang, while shares in the bank the family founded plumbed record lows. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Axel Bugge, 555 words)

Chemicals maker Albemarle to buy Rockwood for $6.2 bln

Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp says it will buy rival Rockwood Holdings Inc for $6.2 billion to bulk up its lucrative speciality chemical offerings. (ROCKWOOD HLDG-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 435 words)

Britain to cap rates for payday lenders

LONDON - Britain’s financial watchdog set out new rules to cap sky-high interest rates offered by so-called payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among borrowers. (BRITAIN-LENDERS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Software AG shares slump after warning of project delays

FRANKFURT - German business software maker Software AG cuts its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects in the second quarter and sending its shares to their lowest level in almost five years. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

Novartis and Google to develop ‘smart’ contact lens

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis has struck an agreement with Google to develop “smart” contact lenses that will help diabetics track their blood glucose levels or restore the eye’s ability to focus. (NOVARTIS-GOOGLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)

J&J beats forecasts, helped by new hepatitis C drug

Johnson & Johnson reports sharply better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, fuelled by strong sales of newer prescription drugs, including its Olysio treatment for hepatitis C. (JOHNSON JOHNSON-RESULTS/, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- ROCHE-AVASTIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Lions Gate, Alibaba to offer TV streaming service in China

BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the ‘Hunger Games’ films, will launch a subscription streaming service in China, the firms say. (ALIBABA GROUP-LIONS GATE ENT/CHINA, moved, 400 words)