BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

World stocks rise as oil plumbs 13-month low

LONDON - World stocks tick higher, lifted by brighter corporate results and as oil prices hit 13-month lows with ample supply offseting output disruption risks posed by tensions in Iraq and Libya. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Mike Dolan, 750 words)

POLL-U.S. Fed seen moving slowly after rate hike in Q2 2015

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to move in baby steps when it starts to bump up borrowing costs from a record low, but it won’t do so until the second quarter of next year, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA (POLL), moved, by Moriah Costa, 671 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Bank of England slashes wages forecast, says key for policy

LONDON - The Bank of England forecasts that wages will grow far more slowly than previously expected and links their rate of increase closely to borrowing costs, suggesting it is in no hurry to raise Britain’s record low interest rates.(BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 500 words)

Swiss Life continues asset management push under new CEO

ZURICH - Swiss Life is to buy a German real estate firm as the insurance company moves increasingly into asset management to diversify its revenue stream under new Chief Executive Patrick Frost. (SWISS LIFE HLDING-RESULTS/ UPDATE 2), moved, 462 words)

ECONOMIES

Japan suffers biggest slump since quake as tax hike bites

TOKYO - Japan suffers its biggest economic contraction since the devastating March 2011 earthquake in the second quarter as a sales tax hike takes a heavy toll on household spending, keeping policymakers under pressure to expand fiscal and monetary stimulus should the recovery falter.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1000 words)

Month of war leaves Israel with tricky economic outlook

JERUSALEM - Israel’s month-long war with Hamas in Gaza has added fuel to a Palestinian boycott movement and may damage investor sentiment towards Israel at the margins, even if the $250 billion hi-tech economy looks set to emerge largely unscathed. (MIDEAST-GAZA/ISRAEL-ECONOMY, moved, by Luke Baker, 753 words)

COMPANIES

Germany’s E.ON posts profit fall from Russian business

FRANKFURT - Germany’s biggest utility E.ON posts a 12 percent drop in first-half core profit, hit by a weakening economy in Russia and says it is concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on its most important foreign market. (E ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 450 words)

Switzerland adds Raiffeisen to too-big-to-fail list

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank is adding cooperative lender Raiffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system. (SNB/RAIFFEIS SCHWEIZ (UPDATE 2), moved, 692 words)

Russia’s richest tycoon eases control over empire

MOSCOW - Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov cuts his stake in his business empire to below 50 percent in a planned move to reward management with shares, not in response to any threat of Western sanctions, his company says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/USMANOV (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 500 words)

Alibaba bonus scheme strengthens Ma’s control

BEIJING - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, holds deep sway over executive and board appointments at China’s biggest e-commerce company, and that influence is set to strengthen further at the firm, which is heading towards an initial share sale in New York that could raise more than $15 billion later this year. (ALIBABA-BONUSES, moved, pix, graphics, 900 words)

ANALYSIS

NEW YORK - Marc Seidner, who left Pimco earlier this year just as the fixed income powerhouse was about to be roiled by internal strife, is beating his old boss Bill Gross at a game Gross used to dominate: calling the bond market. (INVESTING-SEIDNER/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 1086 words)

Falling prices to force automakers to offer discounts

DETROIT - Falling used-car prices and slowing sales growth of new vehicles in the United States will force automakers to increase new-car discounts if they want to maintain demand, analysts and industry officials say. (AUTOS-USACARPRICES/USA, ANALYSIS), expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, by Ben Klayman, 550 words)