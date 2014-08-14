BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone economy grinds to halt even before Russia sanctions bite

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Euro zone economic growth grinds to a halt in the second quarter as Germany’s economy shrinks and France’s stagnates. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Michelle Martin and Martin Santa, 993 words)

Russian oil giant seeks funds earmarked for pensions

MOSCOW - Russia’s Rosneft, which produces more oil than Iraq or Iran, is seeking a $42 billion loan from a fund earmarked for Russian pensions to help it weather Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-ROSNEFT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 700 words)

SPECIAL REPORT - How a spanish tech star fooled the world

MADRID - For nearly 10 years, Spanish internet company Let’s Gowex SA said it was making money by providing public wi-fi in cities around the world. Most of the contracts, it now emerges, never existed. (SPAIN-GOWEX/CEO (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julien Toyer, Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzales, 2270 words)

ECONOMY

ECB survey points to weaker inflation this year and next

FRANKFURT - Euro zone inflation will be weaker than previously expected this year and next, an updated survey for the European Central Bank indicates, darkening the euro zone’s economic outlook (ECB-ECONOMY/FORECASTERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Wal-Mart cuts forecast as spends more on healthcare, online

Wal-Mart Stores Inc cuts its full-year profit forecast, citing higher employee healthcare costs and increased investment in its online business. (WALMARKT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)

Germany’s RWE warns of supply risks as power crisis bites

FRANKFURT - Germany’s RWE reports a 40 percent plunge in first-half profits, blaming loss-making power plants and warning that power supplies are under threat unless an ongoing crisis in Europe’s energy sector is fixed. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 695 words)

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp nears first net profit in three years

FRANKFURT - German steel and industrial group ThyssenKrupp says it could make its first net profit in three years, as Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger’s recovery strategy begins to pay off. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 634 words)

Undeterred Carillion pushes case for Balfour merger

LONDON - British construction firm Carillion tells Balfour’s shareholders a merger would deliver 175 million pounds in cost savings a year, hoping to get them on side after its UK target twice spurned its approaches. (CARRILLION-BALFOUR BEATTY/, moved, by Paul Sandle and Karolyn Schaps, 400 words)

ANALYSIS

Speed is of the essence in IPO roadshow tour scramble

LONDON - Going on the road isn’t what it used to be for investment bankers hawking shares in companies seeking a stock market listing: gone are the days of the private jet and five-star hotels in Europe and the United States. (IPO-ROADSHOWS/, moved, by Freya Berry, 820 words)

Ebola fear factor threatens to dampen Africa business buzz

JOHANNESBURG - From Malabo to Windhoek, fear over the Ebola outbreak ravaging a western corner of Africa is causing a rash of cancellations of investors’ trips and business meetings on the continent and threatens to taint its hard-won image as a rising economic star. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ AFRICA BUSINESS (PIX, TV), expect by 1430 GMT/1030 ET, by Pascal Fletcher, 1,000 words)

As Saudi bourse opens, foreigners face clash of investment cultures

RIYADH/DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seventy-year-old Saudi Arabian stock speculator Mohamed al-Otaibi says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the crash of 2006, but he’s back trading again as the Arab world’s biggest bourse prepares to open to direct foreign investment. (SAUDI-STOCKS/INVESTMENT (PIX,TV), moved, by Marwa Rashad and Andrew Torchia, 700 words)

Long reboot at S.Africa gold mine a lesson for platinum

JOHANNESBURG - It has been 18 months since Harmony Gold reopened its Kusasalethu mine, which was shut because of labour violence, and it is still not back to full production. This bodes ill for the world’s top platinum companies as they reboot after the longest strike in the country’s history. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 ET, by Ed Stoddard, 600 words)