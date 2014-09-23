BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone growth slows as Chinese factories edge ahead

LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone business growth dipped to a 2014 low in September as firms again cut prices, while factory activity in China picked up only slightly, surveys show, keeping the spotlight on policymakers’ plans for economic stimulus. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Jake Spring, 855 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Jake Spring, 965 words

- PMI-FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 420 words

- PMI-FLASH/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 475 words

Norway’s Yara, CF in talks to create $27 bln fertiliser firm

OSLO - Norway’s Yara and Chicago-based CF Industries are in talks about a merger of equals that could create a $27 billion global fertilizer producer, rivalling Canada’s Potash Corp in size in a fragmented and oversupplied market. (YARA INTL-CF INDUSTRIES/M&A (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 680 words)

+ See also:

- URALKALII-POTASH/ (RUSSIA SUMMIT, PICTURE), moved, by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin, 355 words

Tesco parachutes in finance boss to fix accounting scandal

LONDON - Tesco rushes its new chief financial officer into place, trying to shore up a leadership team badly damaged by the accounting mistake revealed on Monday that knocked millions off the company’s profits and billions from its share price. (TESCO-CFO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 790 words)

Euro data rocks stocks, China soothes commodities

LONDON - More downbeat data from Europe leaves shares on course for a third day of losses, though commodities get a break from recent selling after China’s massive factory sector outpaces the market’s bleak expectations. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 1,145 words)

INSIGHT

Frankfurt exchange’s China dream turns to nightmare

FRANKFURT/SHANGHAI - When Deutsche Boerse set off eight years ago to lure Chinese companies to Germany with fast listings and low fees, it dreamed of one day landing a giant like Alibaba. (GERMANY-DEUTSCHEBOERSE/CHINA (INSIGHT), moved, by Edward Taylor, Andreas Kröner, Christoph Steitz and John Ruwitch, 1,560 words)

ECONOMY

France would not ask Germany to solve its problems - Valls

BERLIN - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls seeks to reassure Berlin his country is making progress on economic reforms after an industry leader says Germany is not responsible for France’s problems nor duty-bound to solve them. (EUROZONE-GERMANY/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin, 360 words)

+ See also:

- DENMARK-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Sabina Zawadzki, 715 words

ECB’s Visco says disinflation weighs on high-debt countries

ROME - The euro area may struggle to recover from the economic crisis with entrenched high unemployment and weak investment hitting heavily indebted countries already suffering from disinflation, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco says. (ECB-VISCO/, moved, 175 words)

UK public finances show further slippage, income tax weak

LONDON - Britain’s public finances deteriorated again in August after a weak start to the financial year, posing a challenge for finance minister George Osborne as next year’s national election approaches. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 650 words)

Merkel says first signs of success are visible in Greece

BERLIN - German Chancellor Merkel says that the first positive signs of growth are coming out of Greece and the country is heading in the right direction in the implementation of its bailout programme. (EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Europe wants Russia, Ukraine to sign interim gas deal

KIEV - The European Commission (EC) will propose that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in Berlin this week as a step towards resolving their long-standing row over gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA GAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 337 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-SUMMIT/GAZPROM, moved, by Denis Pinchuk, 700 words

COMPANIES

AstraZeneca, Shire dive as US tax move punctures deal hopes

LONDON - Shares in drugmakers AstraZeneca and Shire fall sharply after the U.S. Treasury takes steps to curb “inversion” deals that allow companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad. (TAXINVERSION/TREASURY-ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 800 words)

Breaking with tradition, Philips splits off lighting

AMSTERDAM - Philips, the Dutch conglomerate that started life making light bulbs 123 years ago, is splitting off its lighting business in a bold step to expand its higher-margin healthcare and consumer divisions. (PHILIPS-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt, 460 words)

Shoe maker Jimmy Choo to step out on London market

PARIS/LONDON - Jimmy Choo sets out plans to join the London Stock Exchange next month in a deal that could value the upmarket shoe maker at more than 700 million pounds ($1.2 billion), seeking to woo investors with the prospect of expansion in Asia. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt, 670 words)

Raiffeisen faces 500 mln euro loss from eastern Europe hits

VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International may lose up to 500 million euros this year amid fresh hits from Ukraine and Hungary, emerging Europe’s number two lender says, underscoring the risks of operating in crisis-hit central and eastern Europe. (RAIFFEISEN-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 600 words)

Barclays fined $62 mln for client fund failings

LONDON - British bank Barclays is fined 38 million pounds ($62 million) for exposing customers to unnecessary risks by failing to ensure client assets are properly safeguarded and adequate records kept. (BARCLAYS-FINE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Iron ore drop puts ambitious Rio bid on Glencore’s agenda

LONDON - Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg is not one to shy away from a challenge, or to downplay his ambition. But investor hopes the commodities giant could make a move for mining rival Rio Tinto - left bruised by a sharp drop in iron ore prices this year - are, at best, premature. (GLENCORE-RIO TINTO/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Anjuli Davies, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-IRON/, moved, by David Stanway, 900 words

Russia’s Gazprom utility unit plans IPO in 2016

MOSCOW - Gazprom Energoholding, the utility unit of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, is planning an initial public offering of its shares in 2016, when foreign capital markets may become more open to Russian firms, its director general says. (GAZPROM-UTILITY/IPO (RUSSIA SUMMIT), moved, by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Vladimir Soldatkin, 450 words)

Santander closing in on Unicredit’s Pioneer stake-sources

MILAN - Spanish bank Santander has emerged as frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian rival Unicredit’s asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter tell Reuters. (UNICREDIT-SANTANDER/PIONEER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gianluca Semeraro, 675 words)

Lloyds Bank readying second sale of TSB shares - sources

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group could launch a second sale of shares in TSB Banking Group in the next week after a lock-up period expires at Tuesday’s stock market close, according to banking sources. (LLOYDS BANKING-TSB SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 360 words)

IKEA’s next style revolution: itself

ALMHULT, Sweden - Having redesigned kitchens, bathrooms and sitting rooms around the world, IKEA has decided to redesign itself. (IKEA-DESIGN/ (PICTURE), moved, by Mia Shanley, 810 words)

Tate & Lyle warns on profit again, shares tumble

LONDON - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle says lingering supply chain problems and a more competitive market for its Splenda sucralose sweetener will hit annual profit, sending its shares to a three-year low. (TATE & LYLE-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller and Paul Sandle, 525 words)