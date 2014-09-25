BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Weak euro zone lending underscores need for ECB stimulus

FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and companies contracted for the 28th month in a row in August, though at a slower pace, putting a keener spotlight on European Central Bank efforts to get credit flowing again. (ECB-MONEY/M3 (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Eva Taylor, 500 words)

Rosneft may back out of Morgan Stanley oil deal- sources

LONDON - Rosneft, Russia’s biggest crude oil producer, may back out of a deal to buy Morgan Stanley’s oil trading unit because Western sanctions make it virtually impossible to finance day-to-day operations, three sources close to the state-controlled company says. (MORGAN STANLEY-ROSNEFT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 685 words)

Ukraine leader sees EU membership application in 6 years

KIEV - Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko says he will present a broad plan of social and economic reforms that will allow the former Soviet republic to apply for membership of the European Union in six years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PRESIDENT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 445 words)

U.S. durable goods tumble, business spending plans rebound

WASHINGTON - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in August posted their biggest drop on record as the prior boost from aircraft unwound, but a rebound in business spending plans pointed to underlying strength in the manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/DURABLEGOODS, moved, 370 words)

MARKETS

Dollar marches to four-year high; euro, oil wilt

LONDON - The dollar hit a four-year high and oil hovers near a two-year low, as investors wager the United States will be one of the few economies healthy enough to wean itself off central bank aid in the near future. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 845 words)

Euro plumbs 22-month low as rate outlook powers dollar

LONDON - The euro falls to an almost two-year low against a dollar that is on track for its longest winning streak since the early 1970s, as investors anticipate that European and U.S. monetary policy will head in opposite directions. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 750 words)

UK moves to extend Libor laws to currency, other benchmarks

LONDON - Britain plans to extend laws criminializing the rigging of Libor interest rates to seven other financial benchmarks by the end of this year, the finance ministry says. (BRITAIN-REGULATION/BENCHMARKS), moved at 1008 GMT, by Jamie McGeever and Huw Jones, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England’s Carney says rate rise “getting closer”

LONDON - The Bank of England is getting nearer to raising interest rates but the exact date will depend on economic data, Governor Mark Carney says in a speech. (BOE-CARNEY/INSURANCE (PICTURE), moved, by David Milliken, 470 words)

Russian businessmen back Putin but fret over isolation

MOSCOW - Russian businessmen have rallied behind President Putin in the Ukraine crisis, but some are worried the country is on a path towards more central control of the economy, less democracy and a return to the days of the “evil empire.” (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BUSINESS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage, 800 words)

China, Spain sign business deals worth $4 bln

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China and Spain sign business deals worth about 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion) during a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to the Asian powerhouse to drum up support for his country’s economy. (CHINA-SPAIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 455 words)

Reuters quarterly poll on global stock markets

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of equity strategists on how top stock market indexes will perform over the next year. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/WRAPUP, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

MOVED:

Russia central bank chief says inflation may exceed 7.5 pct

MOSCOW - Russian consumer price inflation may exceed 7.5 percent this year, its central bank governor says, the latest admission by policymakers that international tensions over Ukraine are damaging the economy. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lidia Kelly, 315 words)

COMPANIES

Spain’s Mapfre buys Direct Line’s German, Italian units

MADRID - Spanish insurance company Mapfre will buy the Italian and German businesses of Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line for 550 million euros ($702.19 million) in a deal that will immediately boost earnings, Mapfre says. (DIRECT LINE INS-M&A/MAPFRE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Karen Rebelo and Robert Hetz, 465 words)

GlaxoSmithKline appoints RBS’s Hampton as next chairman

LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline confirms it has chosen Philip Hampton, who currently chairs Royal Bank of Scotland, as its next chairman. (GSK-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

EU orders Germany to stop using banned car refrigerant

BRUSSELS - The European Commission orders Germany to stop using a banned car refrigerant within two months or face court action and possible fines. (EU-GERMANY/COOLANT-AUTOS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis, 350 words)

Air France pilots stay on strike, talks to resume shortly

PARIS - The main pilots’ union at Air France says its strike is continuing despite confirmation from management that it has withdrawn its controversial plans to expand the airline’s low-cost operations in Europe. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

H&M’s September sales growth wilts in unusually warm weather

STOCKHOLM - Fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz’s recent strong sales growth has slowed sharply this month as unusually warm weather delayed purchases of cold-weather gear, it says after reporting quarterly profit in line with expectations. (HENNES & MAURITZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley, 675 words)

Clock ticking on Telecom Italia’s exit from Argentina

MILAN/BUENOS AIRES - Telecom Italia’s $960 million sale of its Argentina unit appears to be at risk as regulatory approval remains uncertain hours before a deadline set by the Italian group is due to expire on Thursday. (TELECOM ITALIA-ARGENTINA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni and Juliana Castilla, 600 words)

Bad US roads force manufacturers to plan for “just in case”

Some of America’s leanest manufacturers share a fat secret. Companies like Whirlpool and Caterpillar are making costly additions to their otherwise sinewy supply chains to compensate for aging U.S. roads that are too potholed and congested for “just in time” delivery. (USA-ROADS/WORKAROUNDS (FEATURE, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by James B. Kelleher, 780 words)