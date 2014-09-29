BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Swiss bank UBS warns of penalties as FX talks begin

ZURICH - Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, warns it faces new fines after confirming it is holding talks to settle allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates. (UBS-CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 750 words)

+ See also:

- UBS AG-HOLDING COMPANY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 475 words

Allianz: no plans to ramp up Pimco controls despite turmoil

FRANKFURT - German insurer Allianz says it has no plans to increase oversight of its California-based investment unit, Pimco, after the shock departure of co-founder Bill Gross sent shares in the Munich-based parent tumbling at the end of last week. (PIMCO-ALLIANZ/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kathrin Jones, 560 words)

+ See also:

- PIMCO-SUCCESSION/CEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 560 words

U.S. consumer spending accelerates

WASHINGTON - Rising incomes helped American consumers spend more in August, a positive sign for the U.S. economy which appears to be shifting into a higher gear. (USA-ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 255 words)

Canada’s Encana to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 bln

TORONTO - Canada’s largest natural gas producer Encana Corp says it has agreed to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash, as it accelerates its plan to focus on more lucrative oil and natural-gas liquids (NGLs). (ATHLON ENE-M&A/ENCANA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Euan Rocha, 500 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Hong Kong unrest strengthens dollar, hurts European stocks

LONDON - The dollar trades near four-year highs against a basket of major currencies as its appeal rises amid public unrest in Hong Kong and further evidence of the relative strength of the U.S. economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)

Investors turn to options to bet on bank rally post ECB test

LONDON - Investors hopeful but not entirely confident that next month’s European bank check will yield positive results are stacking up derivatives positions to balance optimism about the industry against worry over its performance in a faltering economy. (STOCKS-EUROPE-BANKS\AQR, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 700 words)

INSIGHT

Solar energy undercuts business model of big utilities

MADRID/SYDNEY - Solar is still less than one percent of energy capacity worldwide, but a surge in installations of rooftop solar panels is beginning to hit utilities and their business model of charging customers on the basis of consumption. And they are hitting back. (SOLAR/BATTLELINES (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Byron Kaye, 1,520 words)

Adidas fights to draw top talent to sleepy Bavarian town

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Adidas needs world-class designers, brand experts and technical whiz-kid’s to improve its image against U.S. rival Nike, but persuading them to move to its headquarters in rural Germany is difficult. (ADIDAS-GERMANY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,530 words)

ECONOMY

Europe’s German growth locomotive on strike

PARIS - Europe’s growth locomotive is on strike. With the euro zone economy stuck in a rut despite European Central Bank efforts to pump money into the system, pressure is mounting for Germany to use its healthy budget position to boost public investment, stimulate demand and spur growth. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GERMANY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,025 words)

Steady German inflation could prop up euro zone rate

BERLIN - Annual inflation in Europe’s largest economy rose more than expected in September, data shows, potentially helping to keep euro zone rates stable, but it remains low enough to keep pressure on the European Central Bank to revive the euro zone economy. (GERMANY INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 400 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/, moved, 235 words

France’s core deficit targets off course - report

PARIS - France will tighten its budget less than promised even when the impact of the downturn in the economic cycle is stripped out of the equation, Les Echos newspaper reports. (FRANCE-DEFICIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)

Swiss central bank does not rule out negative interest rates

GENEVA - The Swiss National Bank does not rule out the use of negative interest rates to defend its cap on the Swiss franc and ward off deflation, Chairman Thomas Jordan says. (SWISS-SNB/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 210 words)

UK’s Osborne pitches welfare cuts ahead of election

BIRMINGHAM, England - British finance minister George Osborne seeks to deflect voter attention from a Conservative party split over Europe by pledging state and welfare spending cuts to nurse the government’s finances back to surplus. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James and William Schomberg, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Costas Pitas, 600 words

U.S. trade pact in spotlight as EU Commission faces grilling

BRUSSELS - The European Union’s likely next trade chief will face tough questions about how she will handle free trade negotiations with the United States when confirmation hearings for the new European Commission open on Monday. (EU-COMMISSION/, moved, by Adrian Croft, 600 words)

Brazil sees inflation slowly softening, chops growth view

BRASILIA - Brazil’s central bank says it sees inflation slowly easing toward the centre of the government’s target in coming years, signalling policymakers are likely to keep interest rates on hold for some time. (BRAZIL-CENBANK/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Dubai flexes legal muscles as financial court system grows

DUBAI - A landmark ruling by the court system in Dubai’s financial free zone suggests the emirate is starting to influence the way international business disputes are resolved in the Middle East, partly taking over that role from London and New York. (EMIRATES-COURTS/BUSINESS, moved, by Andrew Torchia, 1,235 words)

COMPANIES

EU to explain its inquiry into Apple’s Irish tax savings

BRUSSELS - European Union regulators will give more details on Tuesday of their reasons for launching in-depth inquiries into tax deals reached by Ireland with Apple and by Luxembourg with a Fiat subsidiary. (APPLE-IRELAND/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft, 360 words)

Vista Equity to buy Tibco Software for $4.3 billion

Business software maker Tibco Software Inc says private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would take it private for $4.3 billion in the largest technology buyout this year. (TIBCO SOFTWARE-M&A/VISTAEQUITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 465 words)

Japan’s SoftBank in talks to buy DreamWorks - source

TOKYO/NEW YORK - Japan’s SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind the “Shrek” and “Madagascar” movie hits, a person with knowledge of the situation says. (DREAMWORKS ANIM-SOFTBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Krolicki and Paritosh Bansal, 605 words)

Construction losses force Balfour to warn on profit again

LONDON - Shares in Balfour Beatty plunge after the British construction firm cut its profit forecast for the third time in less than five months, blaming increased losses on the mismanagement of a number of UK contracts. (BALFOUR BEATTY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Neil Maidment, 700 words)

Santander UK picks Bostock as CEO to lead London float

LONDON - Santander’s British bank has appointed Nathan Bostock as chief executive, handing the former Royal Bank of Scotland finance director the task of overseeing a planned London listing. (SANTANDER-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 570 words)

Risk appetite picks up as UK election looms - Deloitte

LONDON - British companies are feeling their most confident about taking on business risk in seven years, despite worries about an election in 2015 and a possible referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 470 words)

Six years after AIG bailout, trial asks: was it legal?

WASHINGTON - One of the more unusual trials to come out of the 2008 financial crisis is set to begin on Monday, when a federal judge will consider whether the U.S. government’s rescue of American International Group Inc was, in fact, legal. (AIG-BAILOUT/TRIAL, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, 650 words)