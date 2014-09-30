BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU says Ireland tax deal with Apple was state aid

BRUSSELS - The European Union has accused Ireland of giving Apple Inc illegal state aid through tax arrangements that have “no scientific basis” but which helped the iPhone maker shelter tens of billions of dollars in international revenues from tax. (APPLE-IRELAND/TAX (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Julia Fioretti and Tom Bergin, 670 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT SPA-LUXEMBOURG/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adrian Croft, 415 words

Stocks set for worst quarter since euro crisis, dollar soars

LONDON - A new trough in euro zone inflation pushes the euro to a two-year low, leaving the dollar on course for its biggest quarterly gain in six years and world stocks facing their largest drop since the peak of the euro crisis. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 1,040 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 600 words

Global regulators agree reforms of currency benchmarks

LONDON - The one minute window for setting a widely used currency market benchmark should be extended to 5 minutes to make it harder to manipulate prices, the Group of Twenty’s (G20) regulatory task force says. (G20-FOREX/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 590 words)

Russian economy to see zero growth as Ukraine fall-out bites

MOSCOW - Russia’s economy will fail to grow at all in 2014 and inflation will reach a four-year high, a Reuters poll of economists shows, as Western sanctions over Ukraine bite. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kira Zaslavskaya and Jason Bush, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft, 500 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Strong dollar, rising volatility mark Q3. Same again in Q4?

LONDON - The biggest scramble for dollars and sharpest rise in currency volatility for years were the hallmarks of financial markets in the third quarter, developments which have intensified worries that the final three months of the year might be equally bumpy. (MARKETS-QUARTERLY/WRAP, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 765 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-M&A/DEALS, moved, by Anjuli Davies and Soyoung Kim, 1,365 words

- FINANCIAL-MARKETS/ISSUES, moved, by Freya Berry and Elzio Barreto, 735 words

- ASIA-M&A/, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 800 words

World investors diverge on the outlook for stocks

LONDON - Global investor sentiment is diverging, with Europeans, including the UK, remaining bullish on stocks and keeping allocations in place while the United States and Japan fret over rising risks, a Reuters poll shows.(FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 600 words)

Russian investment banking; treadmills and tumbleweed

MOSCOW/LONDON - Western sanctions have killed off any hope of a revival in takeovers, stock market debuts and international sales of stocks and bonds this year and some banks are firing staff and reshuffling roles to keep costs down. (RUSSIA-BANKING/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alexander Winning and Anjuli Davies, 1,000 words)

Bond investors cool to Europe’s stragglers as clouds gather

LONDON - An investor love affair with low-rated but high-yielding euro zone bonds is starting to wane, as political risks dent faith that the European Central Bank alone will be able to ensure the bloc’s recovery. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by John Geddie, 840 words)

OPEC output hits highest since 2012 on Libya -Reuters survey

LONDON - OPEC’s oil production has jumped to an almost two-year high in September, a Reuters survey found, due to a further recovery in Libya and no sign yet of cutbacks in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers. (OPEC-OIL/SURVEY, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Alex Lawler, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation slows in Sept, weakens euro vs dollar

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation slows further in September on falling prices of unprocessed food and energy, a first estimate shows, sending the euro lower against the dollar on expectations of further European Central Bank policy easing. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 465 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-FISCAL/FLEXIBILITY, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 1,075 words

China takes boldest step yet to lift housing market, economy

BEIJING - China cuts mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some home buyers for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, making one of its biggest moves this year to boost an economy increasingly threatened by a sagging housing market. (CHINA ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Xiaoyi Shao, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, 750 words

UK economy picks up in 2nd quarter, recovery pace revised up

LONDON - Britain’s economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the second quarter and its recovery from the financial crisis has been less sluggish than first estimated, according to official figures that use a new way of calculating data. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 675 words)

Stagnant French spending offers economy little respite

PARIS - French consumer spending largely stagnated in July and August, offering little support to the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as it struggles to mount a convincing recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)

Italy’s Renzi to slash GDP forecasts as reform splits party

ROME - Matteo Renzi’s cabinet meets to sign off on new targets reflecting a sharp deterioration in Italy’s economy as Renzi battles with party rebels over his plans to ease firing restrictions in large companies. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, Gavin Jones, 500 words)

BES complicates foreign investment in Portugal - econmin

LONDON - The financial collapse of Banco Espirito Santo, once Portugal’s largest listed lender, has complicated efforts to attract foreign investors to the country, Economy Minister Antonio Pires de Lima says. (PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jamie McGeever and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 390 words)

COMPANIES

RBS frees up $1.3 bln of provisions as economy improves

LONDON - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland will release 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) from provisions it had set aside to cover losses on bad loans after an improvement in economic conditions, especially in Ireland. (ROYAL BANK SCOT-TRADING/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 450 words)

EBay follows Icahn’s advice, plans to spin off PayPal

EBay Inc says it will spin off PayPal, its fast-growing payments business, into a publicly traded company in the second half of 2015, marking an about-face for the company. (EBAY-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Supantha Mukherjee, 445 words)

NY targets Commerzbank employees in sanctions deal - sources

NEW YORK - New York’s financial regulator wants Commerzbank to fire some of its employees as part of a settlement to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter says. (COMMERZBANK-INVESTIGATION/USA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 805 words)

German firms rush to join global IPO frenzy

FRANKFURT - German cable operator Tele Columbus says it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, joining a rush of German companies riding the coattails of AliBaba in a global IPO market at its highest level since 2007. (GERMANY-IPOS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Secret behind JVP, Israel’s hottest venture capital fund

JERUSALEM - In a white-washed, modernist building in the heart of Jerusalem lies probably Israel’s most successful venture capital firm, the backer of scores of high-tech start-ups over the past 20 years that have generated nearly $18 billion for investors. (ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/JVP (PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/MARGALIT (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 750 words

Airbus A350 wins European safety approval

PARIS - Europe’s aviation regulator says it has awarded safety approval for the Airbus A350, completing the regulatory steps needed for the lightweight jet to start flying passengers. (AIRBUS GROUP-A350/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 510 words)

+ See also:

- AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/COSTS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 700 words

- LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, moved, 350 words

UK’s Next warns warm weather could hit profits

LONDON - British retailer Next warns it will have to lower profit forecasts if unusually warm autumn weather continues and shoppers don’t buy winter clothing, denting shares across the sector. (NEXT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 600 words)

New cancer therapy comes of age, cost a “toxic” side effect

MADRID - A raft of new cancer drugs promise better, longer-lasting treatments with fewer adverse side effects -- but their high cost is a growing concern. (HEALTH-CANCER/COSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 945 words)