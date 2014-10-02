BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB holds rates, shifting focus to new purchase plans

NAPLES, Italy - The European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged, shifting focus to an asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation. (ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gavin Jones, 760 words)

Stocks and oil succumb to growth fears

LONDON - World stocks and oil are knocked hard after global manufacturing data and an Ebola health scare in the United States spooked markets, sending investors scurrying to the safety of U.S. bonds, the yen and gold. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 960 words)

France’s Moscovici struggles to convince EU lawmakers

BRUSSELS - Pierre Moscovici, former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, says will “act as a European” and apply EU budget rules to France as he would to any other. (EU-COMMISSION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Barbara Lewis, 860 words)

Rocket Internet shares slide on stock market debut

FRANKFURT - Shares in Rocket Internet plunges 14 percent within minutes of their stock market debut in Frankfurt as investors give Europe’s largest internet listing since 2000 a cold welcome. (ROCKET INTERNET-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde, 585 words)

INSIGHT

Tesco’s 250-mln-pound black hole: Who was minding the shop?

LONDON - “Things are always unnoticed, until they’re noticed,” Tesco Chairman Richard Broadbent said when asked how Britain’s biggest retailer had failed to spot a 250 million pound ($410 million) sized hole in its first-half profits. (TESCO-ACCOUNTS/PROBE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, Neil Maidment and Kate Holton, 1,390 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall in sign of labour market strength

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a sign the U.S. labour market might be tightening. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 225 words)

French GDP view realistic, depends on stability - Hollande

PARIS - The French government’s forecast for 1 percent economic growth in 2015 is realistic, but achieving it will depend on low interest rates, stability in Ukraine, a healthy U.S. economy and other factors, President Francois Hollande says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 290 words)

Risks to ‘Abenomics’ grow, whether Japan raises tax or not

TOKYO - If history is a guide, a string of disappointing economic reports in Japan would seem to argue against raising the country’s sales tax again. But the risks for “Abenomics” are increasing, whatever Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decides to do. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 880 words)

Bank of England backs flagship government mortgage scheme

LONDON - The Bank of England gives a clean bill of health to Britain’s controversial flagship mortgage guarantee scheme, sparing the government from potential embarrassment in the run-up to a national election next year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ HOUSING, moved, by David Milliken and Huw Jones, 900 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 385 words

China ready to grab business after EU-Russia showdown

BERLIN - China is ready to seize any business opportunities in Russia resulting from Moscow’s diplomatic showdown with Europe over Ukraine, Beijing’s ambassador to Berlin said ahead of a meeting of German and Chinese leaders next week. (GERMANY-CHINA/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke, 535 words)

Putin: Sanctions won’t stop Russia becoming economic power

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin took aim at “unwarranted” Western sanctions, saying they would not stop Russia developing into a stronger economic power. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya, 210 words)

Ukraine economy shrinking 8 pct due to war - World Bank

KIEV - Ukraine’s economy is likely to shrink by 8 percent this year and contract again next year because of the effect of the separatist war in the industrialised east, the World Bank says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/WORLDBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Argentina ducks questions after new central bank chief named

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina’s Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich ducks questions about the direction of monetary policy after the appointment of a new central bank governor viewed as sympathetic to the government’s interventionist stance. (ARGENTINA-CENBANK/, moved, 290 words)

COMPANIES

CEO of PIMCO-parent Allianz to step aside in May

FRANKFURT - Allianz extends the contract of Chief Executive Michael Diekmann by less than expected, saying it will appoint Oliver Baete as the new chief of Europe’s largest insurer from May 7 next year. (ALLIANZ CEO/ (INSIGHT 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- PIMCO-KEYMAN/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 1,330 words

UK lender Wonga writes off debt for 330,000 customers

LONDON - UK short-term lender Wonga is writing off the outstanding debt for about 330,000 customers who are in arrears of 30 days or more, following intervention by Britain’s regulator to make it change its lending practices. (WONGA-LENDING/BRITAIN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater and Kirstin Ridley, 580 words)

Daimler cuts car market forecast as Europe wobbles

PARIS - German luxury automaker Daimler has cut its growth forecast for the global car market, blaming cooler demand in emerging markets and a plunge in Russian sales which has put a fledgling European industry recovery in jeopardy. (AUTOSHOW-PARIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost, 770 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-PARIS/SMALLCARS, moved, by Edward Taylor, 685 words)

- AUTOSHOW-PARIS/MINIVANS, moved, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 675 words

Windfalls for Branson, UK govt and staff in Virgin Money IPO

LONDON - Britain’s government, almost 3,000 Virgin Money staff and entrepreneur Richard Branson will share a multi-million pound windfall when the challenger bank lists in London in the coming weeks. (VIRGINMONEY-BANKS/IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 635 words)