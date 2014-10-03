FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET
October 3, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. jobless rate falls to six-year low in September

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers step up hiring in September and the jobless rate falls to a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or even earlier. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jason Lange, 525 words)

Faltering demand weighs on euro zone business growth

BANGALORE - Euro zone business grew at its slowest rate this year in September on tumbling demand, surveys shows, as the bloc struggles to add momentum to its fragile economic recovery. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 600 words

- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 335 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 455 words

Banks seek flexibility in post-financial crisis regulation

LONDON/WASHINGTON - The world’s largest banks are pushing regulators for more flexibility in the last major set of rules to come out of the global financial crisis: requirements that would double the capital cushion that banks are forced to hold. (BANKS-CAPITAL/, moved, by Laura Noonan and Douwe Miedema, 756 words)

Facebook wins EU approval for $19 bln WhatsApp bid

BRUSSELS - Facebook, the world’s most popular social network, gained European Union clearance for its proposed $19 billion takeover of mobile messaging startup WhatsApp in a deal setting it against the telecoms industry. (WHATSAPP-FACEBOOK/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 240 words)

+ See also:

- FACEBOOK HEALTH (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic, 600 words

MARKETS

As rouble teeters, Russian stocks just not cheap enough

LONDON - The threat of a Russian rouble plunge is too scary for most foreign funds eyeing cut-price Moscow markets, even if beaten-down stocks there have tempted some global investors frustrated by a world of historically expensive equity. (MARKETS-EMERGING/RUSSIA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, 1,100 words)

Investors give up on putting price on UK supermarkets

LONDON - Investors are losing hope of attaching a price tag on the shares of UK supermarkets as a fierce price war and accounting irregularities at Tesco undermine any attempt at forecasting profits. (STOCKS-UK-RETAIL\INVESTMENT, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 970 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-EQUITY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Goldman considering setting up new infrastructure fund

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering raising a new infrastructure fund, according to three people familiar with the matter, even as U.S. regulations threaten to reduce its profits from such endeavour. (GOLDMAN-INFRASTRUCTURE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 670 words)

US lawyers who grew through mergers face undoing by merger

NEW YORK - In 2011, Boston-based law firm Bingham McCutchen was hailed in a Harvard Law School case study as a model of how lawyers can get rich by merging with other firms. But what seemed to work so well isn’t working anymore. (LAWFIRMS-M&A/BINGHAM (INSIGHT), moved, by Casey Sullivan and David Ingram, 1,360 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone retail sales much stronger than expected

BRUSSELS - Euro zone retail sales increased much more than expected in August, data shows, pointing to stronger demand from households that could help economic growth in the third quarter. (EUROZONE-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 480 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION-ECRI, moved, 150 words

Moscovici set new quiz as EU executive hits turbulence

BRUSSELS - Pierre Moscovici, the French Socialist nominated to run the EU’s economic affairs, must answer a new round of written questions from sceptical conservative lawmakers after the vetting of a new EU executive became entangled in political score-settling. (EU-COMMISSION/, moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 700 words)

+ See also:

- EU-COMMISSION/HILL, moved, 230 words

COMPANIES

UBS faces fine of up to $6.3 bln in French tax probe - paper

ZURICH - Switzerland’s largest bank UBS could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found guilty in an investigation in France into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid tax, a Swiss newspaper reports. (UBS AG-PROBE/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 320 words)

JPMorgan data hack among biggest breaches in history

NEW YORK - Names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small business accounts were exposed when computer systems at JPMorgan Chase & Co were recently compromised by hackers, making it one of the biggest data breaches in history. (JPMORGAN-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)

Airbus insider trading trial opens in France

PARIS - A long-awaited French corporate trial involving allegations of insider trading in the shares of Airbus Group gets under way, marking the climax of an eight-year investigation. (AIRBUS-TRIAL/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), by Tim Hepher and Chine Labbe, moved, 800 words)

Bentley joins ultra-luxury fast lane with Mulsanne Speed

PARIS - Bentley, the venerable British carmaker known for comfort and style, is moving into the fast lane of ultra-luxury cars with a new version of its flagship saloon, aiming to grab a bigger slice of a market tipped to double in size by 2018. (AUTOSHOW-PARIS/BENTLEY, moved, by Andreas Cremer, 815 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-PARIS/VOLKSWAGEN (PICTURE), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 450 words

EasyJet spurs hopes for special dividend after profit boost

LONDON - British airline easyJet Plc has spurred hopes of a lucrative reward to shareholders, giving an increased forecast for upcoming full-year earnings in the latest indication of the success of its low-cost model. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 540 words)

Billionaire Klesch eyes new European refinery, defying trend

PARIS - Gary Klesch is not resting on his laurels. Three months after buying a refinery in Wales, the entrepreneur expects to add a third European refinery to portfolio within months, further defying the sector’s gloomy outlook. (KLESCH-REFINERY/, moved, by Ron Bousso, 600 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
