BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Rio Tinto rejects Glencore bid approach amid iron ore slump

MELBOURNE/LONDON - Rio Tinto has rejected a takeover approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc, snubbing a blockbuster deal that will have created a $160 billion mining and commodities trading giant. (RIO TINTO-GLENCORE/APPROACH (UPDATE 4), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sonali Paul and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 970 words)

German industry output plunges most in 5-1/2 years

BERLIN - German industrial output posts biggest drop since height of global financial crisis in early 2009, the latest figures to raise question marks about the strength of Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Annika Breidthardt, 600 words)

EU watchdog targets Amazon’s Luxembourg tax deals

BRUSSELS - Online retailer Amazon’s tax arrangements with Luxembourg are being investigated by European regulators, becoming the latest global company accused of cutting deals with member states which reduce their tax bills. (EU-AMAZON/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Foo Yun Chee, 445 words)

BNP asks other banks for help as dollar clearing ban nears

LONDON/NEW YORK - BNP Paribas has asked at least three banks to help it clear certain energy transactions in U.S. dollars next year to make sure it can keep its energy trade finance division operating after a ban imposed for violating U.S. sanctions, sources say. (BNP PARIBAS/CLEARING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 795 words)

MARKETS

Grim German data, IMF concerns spook Europe

LONDON - A second day of grim German data and expectations for a cut in the International Monetary Fund’s growth forecasts spook Europe, as the recent spell of global financial market volatility continues. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

As oil prices tank, new era of abundance seen dawning

As oil production swells, demand falters and prices slide, the global oil market appears on the verge of a pivotal shift from an era of scarcity to one of abundance. (OIL-MARKETS/INFLECTION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Edward McAllister and Timothy Gardner, 990 words)

Britain wins first guilty plea in rate rigging probe

LONDON - A senior banker at a leading British bank has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud in connection with the manipulation of Libor benchmark interest rates, becoming the first person in Britain to plead guilty to such an offence. (COURTS-LIBOR/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

ECONOMY

ECB quietly pins its hopes on falling euro

FRANKFURT - Grappling with an ailing euro zone economy and stagnant prices, the European Central Bank is hoping that help will come from something it cannot control: the value of the euro. (ECB-INFLATION/, moved, by John O‘Donnell and Paul Carrel, 910 words)

German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink

BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany, until now its pillar of strength. But a bout of German weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela Merkel to ramp up public spending as her partners have demanded. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, 800 words)

French finmin says not in EU’s powers to reject budget

PARIS - Europe’s executive arm does not have the authority to reject France’s budget over missed deficit-cutting targets, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says as he announces that no further spending cuts will be made next year. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

UK factory output growth slows, auto shutdowns weigh

LONDON - British manufacturing growth slowed in August in month-on-month terms, official data shows, adding to signs of a cooling in the country’s economic recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 435 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 415 words

Ukraine pins economic hopes on conflict-hit industry

KIEV/MOSCOW - The main hope for Ukraine’s tattered economy lies buried beneath the rubble left by months of fighting in its eastern industrial heartland. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ECONOMY, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice, 850 words)

EU parliament, incoming Commission head seek deal on EU exec

BRUSSELS - Top European Parliament officials and the incoming European Commission president meet on the last day of hearings for candidates for commissioners on the line-up of the EU executive that is to steer Europe’s policies in the next five years. (EU-PARLIAMENT/HEARINGS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald, 800 words)

EU policy makers abandon mandatory tar sands label

BRUSSELS - EU policymakers abandon plans for a mandatory requirement to label tar sands oil as highly polluting after years of opposition led by major producer Canada. (EU-CANADA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Variety the watchword as experts pick bank test weaklings

LONDON - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi and Germany’s Commerzbank are seen as two of the banks most at risk in Europe’s landmark review of its banks according to analysts and academics but it’s anyone’s guess as to who else might be in the danger zone. (EU-BANKS/TESTS-PREDICTIONS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 900 words)

Mercedes has best monthly sales as new models, China help

BERLIN - Mercedes-Benz had its best-ever month for sales in the company’s 88-year history in September, benefiting from the release of new models and surging demand in China. (DAIMLER-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Novozymes looks beyond ‘fantasy fuel’

COPENHAGEN - When Denmark’s Novozymes began wondering in 2000 how its mass-produced enzymes that could be used to make advanced biofuels, the industry did not yet exist and some argue, it has only emerged now after years of being lampooned as “fantasy fuel”. Now that commercial production has begun, Novozymes’ gaze has already moved on to bioplastics and, strikingly, diapers. (NOVOZYMES-BIOFUEL/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sabina Zawadzki, 800 words)

+ See also:

- NOVOZYMES-BIOFUELS/ (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 350 words

Norway’s Yara fires CEO, continues CF Industries talks

OSLO - Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara International says it has fired chief executive Joergen Ole Haslestad and that its merger talks with rival CF Industries will continue under the leadership of its finance chief. (YARA INTL-M&A/CF INDUSTRIES-CEO (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche, 475 words)