BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Privately, Saudis tell oil market: get used to lower prices

LONDON/NEW YORK - Saudi Arabia is quietly telling oil market participants that Riyadh is comfortable with markedly lower oil prices for an extended period, a sharp shift in policy that may be aimed at slowing the expansion of rival producers including those in the U.S. shale patch. (OIL-SAUDI/POLICY (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso and Joshua Schneyer, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 560 words

China trade data eases slowdown fears of slowdown

BEIJING - China’s surprisingly strong trade performance in September may reduce the chances of aggressive policy action such as an interest rate cut, but the prospects of a prolonged property slump suggests more measures are still needed to shore up the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao, 880 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA ECONOMY/TRADE COMMODITIES, moved, by Fayen Wong and Polly Yam, 800 words)

Stocks reverse losses but markets wary over growth

LONDON - European stocks reverse early losses as airline shares gain after crude oil prices fall to near a four-year low, though broad dollar weakness and a jump in gold signals investor concern over global economic health. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 680 words)

Is the euro heading for parity with the dollar?

LONDON - Currency market wisdom suddenly has it that the euro is hurtling on a downward path to parity with the dollar, perhaps even below, as the divergence between the economic fortunes and monetary policies of the euro zone and United States widens. But the euro’s fall may not be so smooth or rapid. (MARKETS-EURO/PARITY), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 900 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

European bank mergers still face hurdles post-stress tests

PARIS - Health checks on Europe’s banks may reveal takeover targets, but because protectionist regulation across the region has yet to be addressed, any post-“stress test” tie-ups are likely to be along national lines and could make a splintered industry more so. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,370 words)

+ See also:

- COMMERZBANK-ECB/STRESS TEST (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 620 words)

Russia on track to let rouble float freely - central bank

MOSCOW - Russia is on course to freely float the rouble from next year, the central bank’s governor says, but she defends the bank’s policy of intervening to support the currency as it has skidded to record lows in the past week. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, 700 words)

Britain’s ring-fence a new hurdle for bank directors

LONDON/DUBLIN - Britain’s major lenders may find it hard to hire dozens of directors that are required as part of a radical reshaping of the industry aimed at protecting it from future investment bank crashes. (BANKS-BRITAIN/DIRECTOR, moved, by Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins, 1,170 words)

U.S. banks ramp up credit card lending, margins may suffer

NEW YORK - As traditional Wall Street moneymakers like stock and bond trading suffer, banks are growing increasingly willing to invest in less glamorous operations: their credit card businesses. (USA-BANKS/CREDITCARDS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Henry, 1,020 words)

ECONOMY

Regulatory policy work wins Frenchman Tirole economics Nobel

STOCKHOLM - French economist Jean Tirole wins the 2014 Nobel Prize for economics for his work that has shed light on how governments should regulate powerful companies that dominate markets, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says. (NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Simon Johnson and Mark John, 350 words)

Berlin and Paris seek reform proposals to avert policy clash

BERLIN - The German and French economy ministers have asked experts in Berlin and Paris to come up with reform recommendations for both countries in an apparent attempt to avert a full-blown clash between the euro zone heavyweights over economic policy. (GERMANY-FRANCE/REFORMS, moved, 480 words)

Russia signs deals with China to help weather sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia and China sign energy, finance and trade deals hailed by Moscow as evidence a policy turn towards Asia will help it weather Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis. (RUSSIA-CHINA/BANKS (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, 320 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/FLOWS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 650 words

Fraught Greek bailout exit to test euro zone resilience

BRUSSELS - Greece is not yet giving European leaders sleepless nights again, but as the euro zone’s problem child approaches the end of its second international bailout, political uncertainty in Athens is set to test the currency area’s resilience. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,090 words)

Poland’s central bank says one more rate cut may be enough

WARSAW - Poland may cut interest rates once more, the central bank governor says, but he dismisses the idea that last week’s cut is the start of another major easing cycle. (POLAND-CENBANK/BELKA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Marcin Goettig, 615 words)

COMPANIES

Software issue casts doubt over data used to approve drugs

LONDON - The reliability of clinical tests used to win approval for some medicines -- particularly generic copies of original drugs -- could be in doubt due to an apparent software glitch that may mean data was calculated incorrectly. (PHARMACEUTICALS-SOFTWARE/THERMO FISHER (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 680 words)

Fiat Chrysler crowns merger with Wall Street debut

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) makes its Wall Street debut to great fanfare, shifting the carmaker’s centre of gravity away from Italy and capping a decade of canny dealmaking and tough restructuring by CEO Sergio Marchionne. (FIATCHRYSLER-LISTING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 830 words)

Targa Resources and unit to buy Atlas Pipeline, Atlas Energy

U.S. pipeline company Targa Resources Corp says it will buy Atlas Energy LP’s midstream assets for $1.9 billion, while its unit Targa Resources Partners LP will buy Atlas Pipeline Partners LP for $4 billion. (ATLAS ENRGY-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- DANAHER-M&A/NETSCOUT SYST (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

- SYNERGY HEALTH-M&A/STERIS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

Luxottica shares hit by tension at the top as 2nd CEO quits

MILAN - Shares in Italy’s Luxottica fall as much as 10 percent after the abrupt resignation of its second chief executive in as many months, fuelling concern over tensions at the top of the world’s biggest eyewear group. (LUXOTTICA-GROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za, 500 words)

The key to nuclear’s future or an element of doubt?

CADARACHE, France - Behind thick glass in a laboratory nestled in French woodland, a silvery molten metal swirls like a liquid mirror. But the material is no mere novelty; as dangerous as it is captivating, it could offer a solution to the nuclear power debate. (NUCLEAR-FUTURE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 925 words)

+ See also:

- NUCLEAR-FUTURE/CONCEPTS (FACTBOX), moved, 450 words

Russia’s VTB to reduce presence in London, Western Europe

WASHINGTON - Russia’s VTB Bank will slightly reduce its presence in London and the rest of Western Europe but keep its core operations there, the bank’s chief executive says. (RUSSIA-VTB/STAFF, moved, 275 words)

Israel Corp to list spin-off in Tel Aviv, New York

JERUSALEM - Israel Corp says the company it plans to spin off with some of its less profitable assets will be listed on stock markets in both Tel Aviv and New York. (ISRAEL CORP/CEO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steven Scheer, 400 words)