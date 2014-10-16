BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Europe plunges again as global rout resumes

LONDON - Panic grips world markets for a second day running as worries about the health of world economy and fears of a possible new phase in the euro crisis fuels the worst turmoil in four years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1245 GMT/0845 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-BOND/EURO, moved, by John Geddie, 700 words

U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level in 14 years

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits falls to a 14-year low, a positive signal for the labor market that could counter doubts over whether the economy is shifting into a higher gear. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 245 words)

European and Asian leaders meet as markets tremble

MILAN - European and Asian leaders meet in Milan following a day of turmoil on world financial markets that fuelled fears the global financial crisis might flare up once more. (EUROPE-ASIA/MEETING (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer, 500 words)

Goldman Sachs profit gets big boost from bond market pickup

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports a 50 percent jump in third-quarter net profit as last month’s sudden pickup in bond market activity helped to boost trading revenue. (GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 620 words)

AbbVie board ditches planned $55 bln Shire acquisition

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has pulled the plug on its plan to buy Dublin-based Shire, recommending shareholders vote against the proposed $55 billion takeover following new U.S. tax rules. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 915 words)

ECB eyes extra funding to Greek banks as market plunge rocks Athens

ATHENS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will loosen its rules on collateral quality to give Greek banks access to more funding, a Greek central bank official says, to help keep them steady following a plunge in Greek stocks and bonds. (GREECE BANKS/ECB (UPDATE 2), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and John O‘Donnell, 690 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-BAILOUT/EXIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 950 words

ECONOMY

Fed considers using bank stress tests for crisis prevention

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is considering turning its annual health check for big banks into one of the tools it could use to prevent a build up of excessive financial risks. (USA-FED/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider, 720 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/PLOSSER, moved, 305 words

Euro zone back in firing line over growth, lowflation, Greece

PARIS - After a two-year siesta, the euro zone is back in the financial markets’ firing line due to stagnating growth, low inflation, budget problems in France and Italy and rising political risk in Greece, where the bloc’s debt crisis began in 2009. (EUROZONE-CRISIS/, moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,015 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 610 words

Rouble’s plunge shows Russia’s reliance on Western money

MOSCOW - A steep plunge in the rouble, caused by sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and falling oil prices, has underlined Russia’s heavy dependence on Western finance to balance its dollar-thirsty economy. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ROUBLE, moved, by Jason Bush, 1,150 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words

French yields fall, Spain struggles to fill target at bond auctions

PARIS - France sells five-year bonds at a record-low yield while Spain struggles to fill its target at bond auctions as investors seek refuge from market volatility in liquid, high-rated debt. (FRANCE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Reuters quarterly economic outlook polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of economists and analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary policy. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET. The Asian leg will be published on Oct 24. (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAPUP, by Ross Finley and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Jonathan Spicer and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/ITALY, by Viviana Venturi and Isla Binnie, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/GERMANY, by Martin Krobs and Michael Nienaber, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Leah Schnurr and Deepti Govind, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

China Inc’s spending cuts deepest in 6 yrs as economy slows

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Chinese companies are on a pace to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest annual reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an economic chill. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Brenda Goh, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jake Spring and Kevin Yao, 1,140 words

COMPANIES

Chesapeake Energy to sell certain oil and gas assets for $5.37 bln

Natural gas and oil producer Chesapeake Energy Corp says it will sell certain oil and gas assets in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania to Southwestern Energy Co for about $5.37 billion. (SOUTHWESTERNENERGY-ASSETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

UnitedHealth profit up on ‘restrained’ patient medical use

UnitedHealth Group Inc says that its third-quarter net profit increased as patients’ use of medical services remained “restrained,” helping to keep the cost of health insurance claims down. (UNITEDHEALTH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 395 words)

+ See also:

- BLACKSTONE-RESULTS/, moved, 160 words

Monte dei Paschi leads euro bank rout; stress tests loom

MILAN/LONDON - Italy’s third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumps to an all-time low as fears it will fail Europe’s stress tests against a fraught global backdrop send investors racing for the exit. (EUROPE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Valentina Za and Steve Slater, 755 words)

No quick fix for Lewis as Tesco turmoil deepens

LONDON - Just six weeks since he began as the chief executive of Tesco, Dave Lewis needs money, talent and luck to pull the world’s third largest grocer out of the biggest crisis in its history (TESCO-OPTIONS/, expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Kate Holton and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)

Commerzbank sanctions settlement with US delayed - sources

NEW YORK - Commerzbank’s settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged sanctions violations has been postponed, possibly until the end of the year, as prosecutors seek to coordinate the resolution of a separate probe stemming from transactions at the German bank connected to the massive Olympus Corp accounting fraud, according to people familiar with the matter. (COMMERZBANK-PROBES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 765 words)

Bankers face stress test uncertainty, pay clampdown

LONDON - Financiers gather for Britain’s annual banking conference amid a clampdown on bonuses, the prospect of more fines for mis-conduct and jitters over the outcome of Europe-wide stress tests next week. (BRITAIN-BANKING/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Steve Slater, 600 words)

EBay, Wal-Mart warnings stir holiday sales concerns

SAN FRANCISCO - EBay Inc joins Wal-Mart Stores Inc in cutting its outlook for the all-important holiday season, suggesting that the fourth quarter may turn out to be weaker than some analysts predicted as recently as last week. (USA-RETAILERS/, moved, 565 words)

Nestle spooks market with slower growth in Asia

VEVEY, Switzerland - Sales growth at Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, slowed in the first nine months of the year as the company felt the impact of weakness in Asia and pricing pressures in Europe. (NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Joshua Franklin and Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)

New breast cancer drugs boost sales at Roche

ZURICH - Swiss drugs firm Roche reports better than expected third-quarter sales, boosted by a strong performance from its new breast cancer drugs. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 565 words)

Jimmy Choo seen pricing London float at bottom of range

LONDON/PARIS - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo is expected to set its London flotation price at 140 pence a share, the bottom of its indicative range, two sources familiar with the matter say, amid declining enthusiasm for new issues. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt, 980 words)

Southern Europe weighs on Carrefour sales, Brazil robust

PARIS - World number-two retailer Carrefour says sales growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by austerity-hit Spain and Italy, although its core French market proved resilient with hypermarket sales falling less than feared. (CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Diageo, Remy Cointreau forecast improvement this year

LONDON - Alcoholic drink makers Diageo and Remy Cointreau forecast improving sales this year, as they work their way through problems in emerging markets that have been hammering their sales in recent quarters. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 450 words)

Syngenta sales rise in face of falling crop prices

ZURICH - Syngenta, the world’s No. 1 crop chemicals maker, brushes off pressure from lower global crop prices to post a 3 percent rise in third-quarter sales, but disappoints investors with lower outlook for full-year margins. (SYNGENTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

BSkyB could own more of Sky Deutschland than expected - CEO

LONDON - Britain’s BSkyB says it could end up buying more of Sky Deutschland than originally expected as the recent bout of market volatility makes the low ball offer more attractive. (BSKYB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 440 words)

Man Group’s shares surge as inflows surprise, assets rise

LONDON - Hedge fund manager Man Group reports a sharp jump in funds under management (FuM) and a surprise fifth successive quarter of net inflows in the last three months, sending its share price up in a generally weaker market. (MAN GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 700 words)

With Glencore lurking, Rio Tinto stake gives Chinalco clout

MELBOURNE/HONG KONG - Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg’s audacious plan gives Chinalco a bargaining chip to achieve goals thwarted five years ago when Rio Tinto scrapped a $19.5 billion plan that would have nearly doubled the state-owned Chinese firm’s stake in the group to 18 percent and given it two board seats. (RIO TINTO-GLENCORE/CHINALCO, moved, by Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas, 750 words)

BHP says will also seek LSE listing for spin-off company

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton says it will list a proposed spin-off company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from some investors. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/, moved, 190 words)