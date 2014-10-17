BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe rides rebound as global sell-off abates

LONDON - European stocks jump the most in seven months and oil and southern euro zone bonds rebound sharply as investors pour back into beaten-down markets as the week’s volatility frenzy continues. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 940 words)

Morgan Stanley profit jumps 87 pct as trading rebounds

NEW YORK - Morgan Stanley reports an 87 percent rise in third-quarter earnings as the Wall Street bank’s trading and wealth management businesses benefited from increased client activity. (MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)

Ukraine talks “difficult, full of misunderstandings”-Kremlin

MILAN - Talks between Ukraine, Russia and European governments were full of misunderstandings and disagreements, the Kremlin says, undercutting more upbeat messages from leaders hoping for a breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MEETING (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Andreas Rinke and Alexei Anishchuk, 850 words)

ECB policymakers clash over how to treat sickly euro zone

RIGA/VIENNA - European Central Bank policymakers clash over what policy medicine to administer to the sickly euro zone economy, laying bare deep-seated tensions within the Governing Council. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aija Krutaine and Michael Shields, 730 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dipping toes back in market waters after tsunami

LONDON - The wild price swings and surge in volatility across financial markets this week highlighted how nervous investors are right now, as they grapple with slowing growth and inflation just as the U.S. central bank ends its huge monetary stimulus programme. The question now is: does this week’s shakeout provide an opportunity to get back into the market, or are conditions now so volatile it’s simply too risky? (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Fix for FX fixings will see big banks rule

LONDON - By lengthening the trading window at the heart of a probe into currency benchmark manipulation, global regulators may grant the market’s biggest players the sort of controlling influence that prompted the original allegations. (FX-INVESTIGATION/WINDOW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Graham, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Britain may keep rates low for longer - BoE chief economist

LONDON - Britain’s economic recovery might stall if interest rates rise too soon, the Bank of England’s chief economist says as he offers the strongest signal yet that the bank is prepared to delay increases in borrowing costs. (BRITAIN-BOE/HALDANE (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken, 740 words)

US housing market recovery rolls on as groundbreaking rises

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts and permits rose in September, a signal the market’s modest recovery is supporting what appears to be growing strength in the broader economy. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS, moved, 150 words)

Weak Japan confidence raises pressure for policy support

TOKYO - Japanese business confidence slipped to the lowest in 1-1/2 years in October and it is seen struggling to rebound, a Reuters poll shows, a further sign Tokyo may be forced to offer fresh policy support to recharge an economy ailing from a sales tax hike. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 675 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN-BILLS/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 590 words

China’s Qiqihar offers a glimpse at the slowing economy

QIQIHAR - Qiqihar, an old industrial and agricultural hub in China’s Heilongjiang province, offers a glimpse of what Beijing is anxious to avoid - the city’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the first half of this year. That’s just ahead of the province’s 4.8 percent, the slowest in China - where growth nationally has slowed to 7.4 percent after decades of double-digit expansion. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HEILONGJIANG (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Adam Rose, 1,200 words)

Indonesia’s new leader plans steep fuel rises next month

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s President-elect Joko Widodo plans to raise subsidised gasoline and diesel prices by around 50 percent next month in a bid to bring down the budget deficit in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, an adviser tells Reuters. (INDONESIA-SUBSIDIES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Michael Taylor, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Yara counts cost of failed merger talks with CF

NEW YORK/OSLO - CF Industries ends merger talks with Norway’s Yara International that will have created a $24.5 billion fertilizer producer, leaving Yara with nothing to show for a short-lived courtship that cost it two chief executives. (CF INDUSTRIES-YARA INTL/M&A (UPDATE 3), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Kanika Sikka, 720 words)

GE profit tops estimates as margins improve

General Electric Co reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as margin improvement across its industrial businesses offset revenue that came in below analysts’ targets. (GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

+ See also:

- HONEYWELL INTL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words

Rolls-Royce plunges after second profit warning this year

LONDON - British engineer Rolls-Royce warns that deteriorating economic conditions mean its profit will not rise next year as previously forecast, sending its shares plunging as much as 15 percent. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, 860 words)

Not as high as its heels, but Jimmy Choo ticks up on debut

LONDON - Jimmy Choo inched up in its London market debut, as bankers more used to analysing “greenshoe options” watched to see whether the luxury shoemaker could survive roiled markets and a backdrop of yanked listings across Europe. (JIMMY-CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Freya Berry, 610 words)

+ See also:

- VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/POSTPONE (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words

Credit Suisse shakes up investment bank unit with new bosses

ZURICH - Credit Suisse appoints two new investment banking bosses and promotes them to its top ranks, a move likely to raise fresh questions over its appetite to scale back a unit hit by volatility and lacklustre profits. (CREDITSUISSE-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)

Old Mutual’s wealth arm buys UK’s Quilter Cheviot

LONDON - Financial services group Old Mutual’s wealth arm says it will buy money manager Quilter Cheviot from European private equity house Bridgepoint, strengthening its focus on richer customers. (QUILTERCHEVIOT-M&A/OLD MUTUAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Karolin Schaps, 465 words)

Espirito Santo family’s Rioforte to be liquidated

LISBON - The Espirito Santo family’s main holding company for its non-financial assets, Rioforte, has been denied controlled management by a Luxembourg court, Rioforte says. (ESPIRITOSANTO-RIOFORTE/, moved, 115 words)

European car sales jump 6.1 pct in September

BERLIN - European car sales rose 6.1 percent year on year in September, benefiting from an extra selling day compared with 2013 and with brands like Volkswagen and Ford enjoying stronger sales in Germany, France and Italy. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/SEPTEMEBER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 560 words)