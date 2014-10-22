BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares fall as bank test worries offset ECB stimulus talk

LONDON - European shares slip and the euro hit a one-week low as reports that at least 11 banks could fail a region-wide financial health check this weekend offset hopes of corporate bond buying by the ECB. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 720 words)

ECB tries to cool speculation over bank health checks

MADRID/VIENNA - The European Central Bank cautions against speculation over the outcome of its stress tests after a media report says at least 11 banks have failed the landmark financial health checks, driving some banking shares lower. (EU-BANKS/STRESSTESTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Michael Shields, 715 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-TESTS/PIMCO (INTERVIEW), moved, by Simon Jessop, 530 words

Mood not money the key to Europe’s growth problem

DUBLIN - Uncertain about the future and still working through a debt binge that precipitated the last financial crisis, businesses in Europe are reluctant about borrowing more, creating a fundamental problem for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) efforts to revive a stagnant regional economy. (EUROPE-BANKING/LENDING (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin, John O‘Donnell and Silvia Aloisi, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-CORPORATEBONDS/COENE, moved, 175 words

Boeing profit jumps 18 pct; raises earnings forecast again

Boeing Co reports an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raises its full-year core earnings forecast for the third time, reflecting booming commercial aircraft demand. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- AIRLINES-LEASING/ORDERS (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Anshuman Daga and Tim Hepher, 1,000 words)

- AIRLINES-ITALY/, moving shortly, by Nadia Saleem and Agnieszka Flak, 1,180 words

- AIRBUS GROUP-A321NEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 270 words

INVESTMENT & INSIGHT

US government probes medical devices for cyber flaws

BOSTON - The U.S. government is investigating a range of medical devices and hospital equipment for possible cybersecurity flaws that hackers could exploit to harm patients, sources tell Reuters. (CYBERSECURITY-MEDICALDEVICES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jim Finkle, 1,290 words)

Investors seek time to prepare for HK-Shanghai stock tie-up

HONG KONG - Some of the world’s biggest banks and asset managers have asked the Hong Kong securities regulator for more time to prepare for a landmark China stock trading link due to uncertainty over the rules of the scheme, according to a letter seen by Reuters. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Price, 350 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. consumer prices barely rise as energy costs fall

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September as energy costs fell broadly, painting a weak inflation picture that should give the Federal Reserve ample room to keep interest rates low for a while. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 360 words)

Juncker vows to seize “Europe’s last chance” as gets team OK

STRASBOURG, France - The European Union will have a new executive in place next month led by Jean-Claude Juncker following its approval in a vote by the European Parliament. (EU-COMMISSION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Gilbert Reilhac, 870 words)

+ See also:

- EU-COMMISSION/PENPIX (FACTBOX), moved, 1,580 words

Bank of England adds to signs rate hike on back burner

LONDON - Most Bank of England policymakers are firmly against raising interest rates, seeing little evidence of inflation pressures while the slowing euro zone poses growing risks, minutes of their latest meeting shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 610 words)

Russia says Ukraine should find money to pay for gas in week

MOSCOW - Ukraine should be able to find ways of paying for Russian gas supplies within a week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says, suggesting a standoff will end once Moscow receives financial guarantees from Kiev. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-GAS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Katya Golubkova, 435 words)

COMPANIES

Total names Pouyanne and Desmarest to top positions

PARIS - French oil major Total appoints refining head Patrick Pouyanne as chief executive and former CEO Thierry Desmarest as non-executive chairman following the death of Christophe de Margerie. (TOTAL-FUTURE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michel Rose, 360 words)

GlaxoSmithKline holds dividend, eyes IPO of HIV unit

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline keeps its dividend unchanged for the third quarter, breaking a run of steadily rising payouts, as U.S. pricing pressure on its top-selling lung drug Advair eroded sales and profit. (GSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/GSK, moved, 155 words

Drugmakers to join forces to make Ebola vaccine

LONDON - Leading drugmakers plan to work together to accelerate development of an Ebola vaccine and produce millions of doses of the most effective experimental product for use next year. (HEALTH-EBOLA/JOHNSON JOHNSON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 740 words)

+ See also:

- ROCHE-BASEL/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 590 words

Oil collapse to hit earnings, challenge austerity plans

LONDON - Falling oil prices and their impact on revenues will dominate the quarterly results of European oil majors next week, with investors eager to hear how companies plan to achieve ambitious cost-cutting plans in an increasingly tough environment. (OIL-STOCKS/OUTLOOK, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ron Bousso, 900 words)

Tesco’s results set to reveal extent of accounting scandal

LONDON - Dave Lewis, the new boss of crisis-hit British grocer Tesco Plc, will face his first public test on Thursday when he reveals the damage caused by a financial scandal on a business already losing popularity with shoppers. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 800 words)

Dow Chemical profit beats as plastics sales rise

Dow Chemical Co, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row, helped by higher sales in its plastics and performance materials business units. (DOWCHEMICAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Peugeot’s China gains help to buy time for turnaround

PARIS - Booming Chinese sales help to boost quarterly revenue for PSA Peugeot Citroen, winning the French carmaker some breathing space as it seeks to revive its fortunes. (PEUGEOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 605 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/LAWSUITS (UPDATE 3, GRAPHICS), moved, by Ben Klayman, 750 words

Global growth worries take shine off ABB’s order surge

ZURICH - Bleaker global growth prospects are keeping Swiss engineer ABB cautious about its prospects, despite a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter orders and a return to profit at its troubled power systems business. (ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 580 words)

Nordea sees headwinds, Handelsbanken continues UK expansion

STOCKHOLM - Swedish bank Nordea, the region’s biggest bank, warned of macro headwinds while the smaller Handelsbanken says it will continue to expand in Britain and Holland, increasing staff in the process. (NORDEA-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Johan Ahlander, 585 words)

Wet European summer dampens Heineken beer sales

BRUSSELS - Heineken, the world’s third-largest beer maker, reports lower than expected sales in the third quarter as Europeans drank less during a wet summer, but keeps its forecast of improved profitability this year. (HEINEKEN NL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 625 words)

Daimler eyes $780 mln boost from sale of Tesla stake

FRANKFURT - Daimler will book a $780 million windfall from the sale of its four percent stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors, a move late on Tuesday that surprised investors and fuelled speculation of a growing rivalry. (DAIMLER-TESLA MOTORS/STAKE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 645 words)