Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Merkel, Hollande dangle financing before Greece’s Tsipras

BRUSSELS - The leaders of Germany and France offer to release billions in frozen aid in a last-minute push to talk Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras into contentious pension reforms in exchange for filling Athens’ empty coffers until November. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Renee Maltezou and Julien Ponthus, 895 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/DRACHMA, moved, by Jamie McGeever and Patrick Graham, 800 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/IRELAND, moved, by William James and Conor Humphries, 695 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/CHOICE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 955 words

European stocks sag before crunch weekend for Greece

LONDON - European stocks fall as investors seek to cut exposure to risk after Greece and its creditors again fail to resolve their differences, paving the way for a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jemima Kelly and John Geddie, 545 words)

K+S shares surge after Potash Corp takeover approach

FRANKFURT - Shares in German potash miner K+S leap almost 40 percent after a takeover proposal from Canada’s Potash Corp which sources close to the matter say is worth more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion). (K+S-M&A/POTASH (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger, 545 words)

Tesco shows signs of UK recovery as turnaround plan takes shape

LONDON - Price cuts and better service helped Tesco to win back shoppers in the first quarter of its financial year, Britain’s biggest retailer says, suggesting new boss Dave Lewis’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 690 words)

INSIGHT

Unfazed by Greece, some fund managers stay bullish on Europe

NEW YORK - The prospect of Greece defaulting on its debt has long been viewed as the recipe for a global stock market disaster. Yet some fund managers are prospering by ignoring the risks of another financial crisis and moving more money into European stocks. (FUNDS-EUROPE/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 775 words)

MARKETS

China stocks plunge over 7 pct, divided over outlook

SHANGHAI - Chinese stocks plunge over 7 percent, with one key index recording its biggest fall since 2008, hit by tight liquidity conditions ahead of the quarter-end and uncertainty over the central bank’s easing policy. (MARKETS-CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 600 words)

Bund yields dip as Grexit risk tests European resolve

LONDON - German Bund yields dip, with investors uneasy about the absence of a deal to pull Greece from the brink of default but also reluctant to make firm bets before last-ditch debt talks on Saturday. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 410 words)

ECONOMY

Home buyers drive credit pick-up in euro zone

FRANKFURT - A jump in lending to home buyers helped drive up credit in the euro zone in May, European Central Bank data shows, as it reports the strongest such rise in about three years. (ECB-POLICY/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O‘Donnell, 255 words)

French consumer confidence steady in June at 4 1/2-year high- INSEE

PARIS - French consumer confidence is stable in June at 94 for the third month in a row at the highest level since November 2010, the official INSEE statistics agency says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 120 words)

Japan consumption rebounds, but rising food costs complicate BOJ’s task

TOKYO - Japan’s household spending rose in May for the first time in more than a year, and a robust jobs market fueled hopes that companies will begin lifting wages needed to spark inflation towards the central bank’s ambitious 2 percent goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 580 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 290 words

China encourages privately-owned banks, allows more foreign participation

BEIJING - China’s banking regulator says that it will permit the establishment of more privately-owned banks and allow foreign investors to participate in the reform process to help shore up the state-dominated financial sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao and Matthew Miller, 425 words)

COMPANIES

Russia’s Rosneft says Q1 profit up 30 pct, meets forecast

MOSCOW - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, reports a 30 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 56 billion roubles ($1 billion), broadly in line with expectations. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 300 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, 585 words

Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in German Synlab

FRANKFURT - European private equity group Cinven has agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator Synlab from BC Partners, the two buyout groups says. (CINVEN-M&A/SYNLAB (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Altice to restructure under new Dutch entity

PARIS - European telecoms group Altice announces a restructuring whereby it will merge with its new Dutch company Altice NV, to strengthen its capacity for future acquisitions. (ALTICE-STRUCTURE/, moved, 280 words)

Orange to delist Jazztel after shareholders overwhelmingly back bid

MADRID - French telecom group Orange says it will take Spanish rival Jazztel private after its $3.8 billion takeover is overwhelmingly backed by Jazztel shareholders. (JAZZTEL-M&A/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 235 words)

New Sanofi CEO to unveil five-year plan in November -unions

PARIS - Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt has told unions he will present a five-year strategic plan in November after the French company’s third-quarter results, labour representatives said. (FRANCE-SANOFI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Noelle Mennella, 415 words)

ABN Amro to help lead manage its own IPO, other banks vetted

AMSTERDAM - ABN Amro will help lead manage its own initial public offering, the Dutch government agency tasked with overseeing the deal said on Friday. (ABN AMRO BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Toby Sterling, 445 words)

UK online pioneer hopes to strike oil with new tech venture

LONDON - One of the three founders of pioneering British online grocery retailer Ocado, which has warehouses but no stores, has taken control of a Silicon Valley-based firm with a similarly unique approach to the exploration for natural resources. (EXPLORATION-NEOS/FAIMAN, moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)