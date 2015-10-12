Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Dell to acquire EMC in $67 billion record tech deal

Computer maker Dell Inc says it has agreed to buy data storage company EMC Corp in a $67 billion record technology deal that will unite two mature companies and create an enterprise tech powerhouse. (EMC US-M&A/DELL (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Greg Roumeliotis, 350 words)

Europe shares pause; dollar dips on U.S. rate outlook

LONDON - European shares pause after their strong start to the fourth quarter while the dollar dips towards three-week lows, with investors unconvinced the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 605 words)

China stocks, yuan jump in heavy trade on stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI - Chinese investors jump back into stocks in heavy volume trade that push prices to seven-week highs, boosted by hopes for more economic stimulus after the central bank expands a scheme that increases banks’ ability to lend. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/CHINA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney, 605 words)

German utilities gain most since 2008 on nuclear stress test

FRANKFURT - Shares in E.ON and RWE surge the most in seven years, boosted by the results of a much awaited government review that concluded German utilities have set aside enough money to decommission their nuclear plants. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 410 words)

MARKETS

Oil rises after Kuwait sees higher prices ahead

LONDON - Oil prices rise after Kuwait’s oil minister says economic growth and the removal of high-cost producers will help tighten global fuel balances and OPEC forecast more demand for its oil next year. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 370 words)

+ See also:

- OPEC-OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 445 words

- OPEC-OIL/KUWAIT (UPDATE 3), moved, 300 words

- INVESTMENT-SWF/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Claire Milhench, 565 words

Dollar languishes near three-week lows on Fed question marks

LONDON - The dollar hovers near a three-week low versus a basket of major currencies, anchored by doubts over the potential for a rise in U.S. interest rates this year that have plagued it since August. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 540 words)

ECB, Fed policy uncertainty locks Bund yields in tight range

LONDON - German Bund yields edge lower, with bond markets torn by comments from central bankers that suggested monetary policies in Europe and the United States could still diverge later this year. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 635 words)

INSIGHT

“Stars aligned” for AB InBev’s megabrew merger plan

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev’s CEO says a study of SABMiller’s African beer markets and talks with top shareholders led to an “alignment of stars” that drew it to its nearest rival. (SABMILLER-M&A/A B I-TIMING, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 750 words)

+ See also:

- SABMILLER-M&A/SHAREHOLDERS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Martinne Geller, 580 words

Cyber insurance premiums rocket after high-profile attacks

BOSTON - A rash of hacking attacks on U.S. companies over the past two years has prompted insurers to massively increase cyber premiums for some companies, leaving firms that are perceived to be a high risk scrambling for cover. (CYBERSECURITY-INSURANCE/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jim Finkle, 920 words)

ECONOMY

British-born economist Angus Deaton wins 2015 Nobel Prize for Economics

STOCKHOLM - British-born economist Angus Deaton wins the 2015 economics Nobel Prize for “his analysis of consumption, poverty and welfare”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says. (NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Swiss president says no need for emergency Swiss franc measures

GENEVA - Switzerland’s government does not currently see the need to introduce emergency measures to help the economy deal with a surge in the Swiss franc’s value, the Alpine nation’s president says. (SWISS-SNB/POLITICS (UPDATE 1, TV), moving shortly, 185 words)

China concerns leave central banks in difficult spot

LONDON - The coming week will provide clues on whether the global economy is escaping from its lacklustre growth rut, amid growing concerns of another downturn which central banks have few tools left to fight. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 715 words)

Turkey cuts growth forecasts as concerns about political stability weigh

ISTANBUL - Turkey has lowered its economic growth forecasts for the next three years and paints a gloomier picture of the outlook for inflation, as political uncertainty and unrest in the largely Kurdish southeast weigh on investor sentiment. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

India’s Sept retail inflation quickens to 4.41 pct y/y - govt

NEW DELHI - India’s annual consumer price inflation quickened to 4.41 percent in September, compared with 5.63 percent a year ago, government data shows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CPI, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words

COMPANIES

Glencore to sell copper mines in Australia, Chile

LONDON/MELBOURNE - Glencore plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce a debt burden accumulated in an asset buying spree that has shaken confidence in the Swiss-based firm. (GLENCORE-OUTLOOK/SALE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Sonali Paul, 390 words)

European regulators scrutinise aero-engine servicing contracts

LONDON - European market competition regulators are gathering information regarding the maintenance and servicing policies of aero-engine makers and other aircraft equipment manufacturers in what could be a first step towards launching an investigation. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-COMPETITION/, moved, by Sarah Young, 415 words)

Merck KGaA bets on cancer drugs to revitalise German firm

TEL AVIV - Merck KGaA is betting on its oncology pipeline to revitalise the German drugmaker as it sees falling sales from its best-selling medicine, multiple sclerosis treatment Rebif. (MERCK-PFIZER/CANCER, moved, by Tova Cohen, 400 words)

+ See also:

- ELI LILLY-CANCER/CHINA, moved, 190 words

Fiat Chrysler shares rise after Ferrari IPO launch

MILAN - Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rise around 2 percent after it starts an initial public offering for Ferrari that could give the luxury sportscar maker a market capitalisation of up to $9.8 billion. (FERRARI-IPO/STOCKS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, 320 words)

+ See also:

- HASTINGS GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words

Allianz sells vending machine operator Selecta to KKR

FRANKFURT - Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) has sold its majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR, drawing a line under its own private equity business.(ALLIANZ-EQUITY/KKR (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)

Ford to invest $1.8 bln to expand R&D in China

SHANGHAI - Ford Motor Co says it will invest 11.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) over the next five years to expand research and development in China, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to secure a larger slice of the world’s biggest auto market. (FORD MOTOR-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

+ See also:

- BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS/, moved, 135 words

LafargeHolcim replaces CFO with finance chief from Philips

ZURICH - LafargeHolcim names a new chief financial officer, recruiting Ron Wirahadiraksa from Dutch electronics group Philips as the cement giant reshapes its management under new chief executive Eric Olsen. (HOLCIM-MANAGEMENT/CFO (UPDATE 2), moved, 280 words)