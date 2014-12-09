BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Oil hits five-year low, crushing risk appetite

LONDON - Oil prices plumb fresh five-year lows, prompting investors worried about the global economy and renewed political uncertainty in Greece to dump shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 520 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by David Sheppard, 420 words

Greek markets plunge after government brings forward presidential vote

LONDON - Greek share and sovereign bond markets plunge after the government brings forward a presidential vote, in a political gamble that heightens uncertainty over the country’s transition out of its IMF/EU bailout. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Marius Zaharia and Francesco Canepa, 655 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-BAILOUT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, 780 words

China stocks and currency tumble as volatility becomes new norm

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares plunge, sharply reversing course from a two-week rally fuelled in part by speculation the central bank will further ease policy, with a key stock index recording its biggest fall since the depths of the global financial crisis. (MARKETS-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 655 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-DEBT/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 535 words

Tesco shares tumble with fourth profit warning in five months

LONDON - Tesco cut profit expectations for the fourth time in five months as the cost of rebuilding after an accounting scandal and a dramatic loss of market share increased pressure on the British grocer and its new boss. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 730 words)

INVESTMENT & INSIGHT

Financial watchdogs rethink plans to regulate big investment funds

LONDON - Financial watchdogs are having to revise plans to regulate the world’s biggest investment funds because original proposals would have made it more difficult for asset managers to invest in infrastructure projects that are key to reviving growth. (FUNDS-REGULATIONS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 495 words)

For Fed stress tests, US banks form a study group

NEW YORK - Executives at the biggest U.S. banks are sharing notes with each other before their next round of tests with federal regulators. Banks are struggling to figure out what exactly the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking for when it conducts its annual “stress tests,” which measure how banks will hold up during times of economic turmoil, bank executives, former Fed officials and consultants involved in the process told Reuters. (BANKS-STRESS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Peter Rudegeair, 1,170 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. small business confidence jumps to near 8-year high

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism surged in November to its highest level in nearly eight years, the latest indication the economy is positioned for faster growth in 2015. (USA-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE , moved, 235 words)

German imports fall at fastest pace in almost two years

BERLIN - German imports posted their steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise the previous month, while exports also fell, but economists remained upbeat about the prospects for Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

UK factory output slides, but economy unlikely to slow much

LONDON - British manufacturing slumped unexpectedly in October after a strong September, but economists say the country’s economic recovery still looks set to slow only slightly at the end of 2014. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 415 words)

Reducing inequality would boost economic growth- OECD

PARIS - Moves by national governments to reduce inequality between their rich and poor citizens would help to lift economic growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says. (ECONOMY-INEQUALITY/STUDY, moved, 360 words)

COMPANIES

German carmakers unveil surprise changes in top management

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - In a surprise move, BMW says its long-time chief executive Norbert Reithofer will step down in May, one year early, and hand the reins of the Munich-based luxury carmaker to 49-year-old production chief Harald Krueger. (BMW-SUCCESSION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, 400 words)

Mazda says US recalls over Takata air bags to be expanded nationwide

TOKYO - Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp will soon expand a recall of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective air bags from Takata Corp, it says. (AUTOS-TAKATA/MAZDA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maki Shiraki, 185 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki, 465 words

Lloyds dividend hopes under threat from UK banks stress test

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group Plc risks rejection of its plans to pay a dividend for 2014 unless it performs strongly in a British test of its financial health, results of which are due to be published next Tuesday. (BRITAIN-BANKS/STRESS (PREVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 495 words)

Deutsche tests investor patience with no-surrender strategy

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank’s determination to be the last European in the upper echelons of global investment banking is an expensive waiting game for investors. (EUROPE-BANKING/DEUTSCHE, moved, by Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones, 1,070 words)

Auditor says Kabel Deutschland worth more than Vodafone offer

FRANKFURT - An auditor’s report concludes Kabel Deutschland is worth almost a quarter more than what Britain’s Vodafone offered for the rump of the company, potentially helping hedge fund Elliott argue its case for a higher price for its stake. (KABELDEUTSCHLAND-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Finland to buy Airbus out from defence group Patria

HELSINKI - Airbus Group has agreed to sell its minority stake in Finnish defence company Patria as it presses ahead with efforts to streamline its defence and space activities. (FINLAND-PATRIA/AIRBUS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- BOEING-AIRCRAFT/FUNDING FORECAST, moved, 120 words

Siemens sees higher synergies from Dresser-Rand purchase

FRANKFURT - German engineering group Siemens is now targeting 30 percent more savings from its acquisition of oilfield equipment company Dresser-Rand than previously announced, it said in presentation slides published on its website. (SIEMENS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer, 235 words)