Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES

Monster storm Sandy leaves New York, eastern U.S. crippled

NEW YORK - Millions of people across the eastern United States awaken to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation’s most densely populated region, swamped New York’s subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan’s financial district (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, tv, pix, graphics, by Anna Louie Sussman and Michael Erman, 1,400 words)

+ See also:

- STORM-SANDY/NYSE (INSIGHT), moved, by John McCrank, 1,600 words

- STORM-SANDY/CANADA, moved, by Rod Nickel, 210 words

UBS to slash 10,000 jobs in fixed income retreat

ZURICH - UBS unveils plans to wind down its fixed income business and fire 10,000 bankers, returning to its private banking roots as it adapts to tough capital rules that make it harder to turn a profit from trading (UBS-RESTRUCTURE/ (UPDATE 7), expect by 1400, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

+ See also

- DANSKE-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mette Fraende and Mia Shanley, 660 words

Spain recession drags on with no aid in view

MADRID - Spain falls deeper into recession in the third quarter and prices rise sharply in October, piling pressure on the government to revive a paralysed economy as it stalls over requesting aid (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 680 words)

+ See also

- SPAIN-DEPOSITS, by Sonya Dowsett, expect by 1400, 500 words)

Shares gain, dollar slips after U.S. storm hits

LONDON - World shares gain while the dollar falls as the initial impact of a massive storm in the United States looks to have been less severe than feared and after the Bank of Japan takes action to boost economic activity (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect 1430, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Italian debt costs fall as political jitters ignored

MILAN - Italy’s five- and 10-year borrowing costs fall sharply at a sale to their lowest since May 2011 as big redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of political instability lift demand ITALY-DEBT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400, by Francesca Landini, 600 words

Japan PM plans new economic stimulus by end-Nov: Kyodo

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda plans a new round of economic stimulus by the end of next month as the country enters a lull, Kyodo News reports, quoting sources close to the prime minister (JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (UPDATE 2), moved, 440 words)

France’s baby-boom pensioners head back to job market

PARIS - When angry workers took to the streets of France two years ago to protest moves to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, one pensioner has trouble sympathising with their cause (FRANCE-PENSIONERS/, moved, graphic, pix, by Nicholas Vinocur, 1030 words)

India leaves interest rates steady, signals early 2013 cut

MUMBAI - India’s central bank leaves interest rates on hold but cuts the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April but also indicating it may ease policy in early 2013 (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Shamik Paul and Tony Munroe, 970 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank profit lifted by debt market rebound

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says it hopes to benefit from Swiss rival UBS’s retreat, as its investment bank delivers record third-quarter revenue and helps lift group profit by 20 percent (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moved, 590 words)

+ See also

- ERSTE-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Shields, 630 words)

BP hikes dividend as fights back from oil spill

LONDON - British oil group BP Plc raises its dividend, confident it can bounce back from a devastating U.S. oil spill with a rejigged business in Russia and a focus on exploration and oil production over fuel refining and gas (BP-RESULTS, (UPDATE 3), moved, 880 words, by Andrew Callus and Sarah Young)

Italian carmaker Fiat sets 2012 targets at low end of range

MILAN - Fiat cuts its full-year targets to the lower end of previous forecasts and says the austerity-hit European car market will remain weak through part of 2014 FIAT-EARNINGS/(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Jennifer Clark, 700 words

+ See also

- FORD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Deepa Seetharaman and Ben Klayman

StanChart eyes wider Iran settlement by year end

HONG KONG/LONDON - Standard Chartered says it is aiming for a wider year-end settlement with U.S. authorities investigating its Iran-linked transactions (STANDARD CHARTERED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 630 words)

Strike-hit Lonmin to raise $800 mln for recovery

LONDON - Strike-hit South African miner Lonmin, the world’s third-largest platinum producer, plans to raise $800 million from its investors to help slash debt and finance its recovery, after six weeks of strikes that left 46 people dead (LONMIN/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Tiisetso Motsoeneng 880 words)

+ See also

- SAFRICA-STRIKES/ZUMA, tv, pix, moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 1,000 words

- SAFRICA-PLATINUM/PRODUCTION (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 260 words

Bayer to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for $1.2 bln

FRANKFURT - Germany’s Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International for an agreed $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs business (BAYER-SCHIFF (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 640 words)

Telefonica Germany shares rise on debut

FRANKFURT/MADRID - Shares in Telefonica’s O2-branded German unit rise over 3 percent after Europe’s largest initial public offering in more than a year, adding to a fledgling recovery in the region’s new issues market (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Harro ten Wolde, Clare Kane and Kylie MacLellan, 680 words)

Metro Q3 profits fall 35 pct as shoppers trim budgets

FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro reports a worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit, as it is forced to cut prices in response to shoppers in the debt-hit euro zone tightening their budgets (METROAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 450 words)