BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 9.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Asian factories, U.S. jobs show improvement

BEIJING/LONDON - Big Asian economies are slowly picking up after a year spent battling against global headwinds, according to business surveys and data released that showed renewed vim from China's factory sector and a rebound in South Korean exports

USA ECONOMY/

Exxon quarterly profit falls, output tumbles

Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, reports a lower profit that topped expectations, as higher results from its refining arm counters a 7.5 decline in oil and gas output.

SHELL-RESULTS/

Earnings lift European shares, crisis keeps euro pinned

LONDON - European shares rise, bolstered by relatively robust earnings reports despite economic weakness, while the euro is flat as uncertainty over how the euro zone will handle crises in Spain and Greece drags on.

Deputy PM Clegg warns UK risks sliding to EU exit

LONDON - Britain faces a crisis that could end with the world's sixth largest economy leaving the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg warned ahead of a showdown over budget spending with other states in the 27-member bloc.

SPECIAL REPORT

Starbucks’s European tax bill disappears down $100 mln hole

LONDON - An examination of Starbucks's company accounts in Germany and France shows the firm employed the same tactics there that Reuters recently showed it has used in the UK: reporting losses to the taxman while boasting healthy cashflows to investors.

ECONOMY

Spanish bad bank faces struggle to lure property investors

LONDON - Spain's "bad bank" will struggle to find buyers for swathes of empty land, unfinished housing projects and doubtful loans left over from a property crash, hindering Madrid's attempts to overcome the wider economic crisis.

Spain extends short-selling ban for three months

MADRID - Spain's stock market regulator extends a short-selling ban for three months to January 31, 2013 to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis.

COMPANIES

Sharp fears for future as Japan TV makers bleed

TOKYO - Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp warns it might not be able to survive on its own, as it almost doubles its full-year net loss forecast to $5.6 billion, and says it is considering alliances with other companies.

SHARP-EARNINGS/

Retailers post mixed results, see little impact from Sandy

The massive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this week is expected to have a small impact on some retailers sales in November, but analysts expect holiday sales to still show the slow growth that was expected before Sandy hit.

Ford sets succession plan; Mulally staying through 2014

Ford Motor Co shuffles its management team, promoting longtime executive Mark Fields to chief operating officer, and says its chief executive officer, Alan Mulally, will stay on through 2014.

Dana creditors talk tough after Islamic bond miss

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas fails to repay a $920 million Islamic bond on maturity, prompting a source close to holders of the bond to say they will stake claim to the natural gas producer's extensive Egyptian assets.

Rosneft beefs up cashflow ahead of $55 bln TNK-BP deal

MOSCOW - Rosneft has been stockpiling cash prior to its $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP, the Russian oil giant shows in its financial report.

Mis-sold loan insurance costs Lloyds another 1 bln stg

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group takes another 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) hit to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its charge for the scandal to 5.3 billion and dragging it to a third-quarter loss.

Weak Prevnar vaccine, emerging market sales hit Pfizer

Pfizer Inc reports quarterly revenue well below Wall Street expectations, on d isappointing sales of its Prevnar paediatric vaccine a n d a sharp pullback of emerging market revenue.

Avon slashes dividend as profit plunges

Avon Products Inc slashes its dividend by nearly 74 percent while announcing measures to cut costs by at least $400 million within three years and reporting a steep plunge in third-quarter earnings.

ESTEELAUDER-RESULTS/

Glencore’s “strong” trading helps offset mine setbacks

LONDON - Glencore says its closely watched trading operations perform "strongly" in the third quarter, against a more uneven picture for its mines, where strikes and Congo power cuts dampen growth.

BT cuts costs to protect earnings outlook

LONDON - BT has to rely on deep cost cuts to maintain its full-year earnings outlook after an adverse regulatory ruling and weak European corporate demand sends revenues down 9 percent in the second quarter.

BSkyB posts strong first-quarter earnings

LONDON - Pay-TV group BSkyB reports strong first-quarter earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers helps reassure investors who had been fearing a slowdown.

Telenor open to selling $7 bln Vimpelcom stake

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has changed stance on its stake in Russia's Vimpelcom, declining to rule out a sale in what could signal an end to a decade-long ownership battle.