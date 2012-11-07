BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 08.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Global investors flag Fed, China relief after Obama win

LONDON, (Reuters) - Global investors reckon markets could get a substantial short-term fillip from Tuesday’s re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama as anxiety eases over future White House policy on the Federal Reserve and relations with China. (USA-CAMPAIGN/GLOBALINVESTORS, expect by 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by Mike Dolan, 1,000 words)

World shares gain, dollar slips after Obama win

LONDON - Shares and gold rally while the dollar falls after President Barack Obama’s re-election for a second term removes uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. economic policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 8, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Marc Jones and Richard Hubbard, 790 words)

Greece faces protests as lawmakers vote on austerity

ATHENS - The Greek government overcomes divisions to defeat an early challenge to an austerity package needed to secure vital international aid, but it still faces internal dissent and angry protests ahead of a final vote. (GREECE/(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, 790 words)

Euro zone to flatline in 2013, pick up in 2014 -EU

BRUSSELS - The euro zone economy will barely grow next year but pick up in 2014, the European Commission says, forecasting slower growth than governments in all the bloc’s biggest economies expect. (EU-FORECASTS/(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 775 words)

ECONOMY

UK’s Cameron attacks EU budget before Merkel talks

LONDON - Britain’s David Cameron attacks “ludicrous” European Union budget plans and plays down hopes its leaders can reach a spending deal later this month, stepping up the rhetoric before talks in London with Germany’s Angela Merkel. (EU-BUDGET/BRITAIN, moved, by Peter Griffiths, 480 words)

Draghi says ECB plan allows for unlimited bond buys

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme allows the ECB to make unlimited interventions in sovereign debt markets and should dispel any market concerns about a break-up of the euro zone, ECB President Mario Draghi says (ECB/DRAGHI (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/ 9.30 AM ET, 500 words)

Europe job woes spread as Ericsson, ING, Commerzbank cut

STOCKHOLM - Companies as diverse as telecoms equipment group Ericsson, bank ING and steel group Kloeckner announce big job cuts as an economic slowdown and uncertainty spread across some of Europe’s strongest economies. (EUROPE/JOBCUTS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Simon Johnson and Patrick Lannin, 600 words)

South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe; KEPCO chief resigns

SEOUL - South Korea widens a probe into how thousands of parts for its nuclear reactors were supplied using forged safety documents, with regulators set to inspect all 23 of the country’s facilities - a move that could test public support for the industry and threaten billions of dollars worth of exports.(NUCLEAR-KOREA/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and Somang Yang, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Exxon tells Iraq wants to quit huge oil project

BAGHDAD - Exxon Mobil has officially informs Iraq’s government it wants to pull out of a $50 billion oil project, telling Baghdad in a letter it has started talks with other oil companies to sell its stake, senior Iraqi officials says. (IRAQ-EXXON/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ahmed Rasheed, 700 words)

BNP Paribas eyes more cuts to counter European slowdown

PARIS - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, is looking to cut costs in its branch network to bolster its defences against a weakening European economy, after hitting a goal to strengthen its capital reserves ahead of schedule. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 690 words)

Insurer Axa highlights life sector challenge

LONDON/FRANKFURT - French life insurer Axa and reinsurer Munich Re respectively cut and raise their profit guidance, underscoring the contrasting fortunes of the insurance markets they operate in. (EUROPE-INSURERS/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould, 460 words)

Time Warner posts higher third-quarter profit

Time Warner Inc posts a higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday as growth in its cable networks offset declines in its film and TV entertainment business. (TIMEWARNER-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 290 words)

Outokumpu wins EU approval to buy ThyssenKrupp unit

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS - Finland’s Outokumpu wins EU approval to buy ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit creating the world’s top stainless steel producer but must sell a prized Italian mill to assuage monopoly concerns. (THYSSENKRUPP-OUTOKUMPU/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Terhi Kinnunen and Foo Yun Chee, 350 words)

Telefonica may spin off Latin American arms to cut debt

MADRID - Telefonica could list its Latin American subsidiaries next year, the latest step in the Spanish telecoms company’s efforts to cut over 50 billion euros ($64 billion) of debt. (TELEFONICA EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Clare Kane and Robert Hetz, 665 words)

Dana Gas restructures $920 mln sukuk

DUBAI - Dana Gas, the first UAE group to default on an Islamic bond, has reached an agreed restructuring of its $920 million sukuk, potentially averting seizure of its Egyptian assets. (DANAGAS-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman, 750 words)

Carlsberg’s turnaround plan in Russia bears fruit

COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg says a drive to focus on its top brands and major supermarket customers had revived sales in its key Russian beer market in the teeth of tougher regulations and rising taxes. (CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mette Fraende, 500 words)

Burberry profit ahead of forecasts

LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise in first-half profit as its most wealthy shoppers continue to spend despite a faltering global economy. (BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey, 580 words)

Betfair pulls back from Germany over gambling tax

LONDON - Betfair Group has withdrawn its online sports betting exchange in Germany, blaming a 5 percent turnover tax for making its main product unviable in Europe’s largest economy. (BETFAIR-GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Keith Weir, 450 words)