BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Anti-austerity strikes sweep Europe

MADRID/LISBON - Police and protesters clash in Spain as millions of workers go on strike across Europe to protest against spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse. (EUROZONE/(WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Borja Gonzalez and Andrei Khalip, 1,130 words)

UK faces “unappealing” mix of weak growth, inflation

LONDON - Britain faces the “unappealing” mix of a weak recovery and high inflation, the Bank of England’s chief warns, adding that the Bank could still restart its bond buying programme to stimulate the economy. (BRITAIN-BOE/KING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Egenter, 450 words)

US retail sales sag as superstorm Sandy slows auto purchases

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales fell in October for the first time in three months as superstorm Sandy slammed the brakes on automobile purchases, suggesting a loss of momentum in spending early in the fourth quarter. (USA ECONOMY (WRAPUP), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

Shares struggle on Europe, fiscal cliff worries

LONDON - World share markets struggle to make gains as investors fret about rising tensions in Europe and the fast-approaching fiscal cliff in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Business surveys point to nasty euro zone Q3 GDP number

LONDON - The euro zone is in the midst of its worst downturn since the early days of 2009 and most forecasters are again behind the curve in recognising this, if the latest reliable business surveys are proved correct. (EUROZONE-GDP/PMIS, moving shortly, by Andy Bruce, 700 words)

Italy’s three-year debt costs lowest since Oct. 2010

MILAN - Italy’s three-year borrowing costs fall to their lowest in two years at an auction which brought Rome’s challenging borrowing plan for this year close to completion. (ITALY-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved by Francesca Landini, 500 words)

Row flares over global fight against fake medicine

LONDON - A group of experts calling for a global treaty to stop the lethal trade in fake medicines has been barred from attending a World Health Organisation meeting, highlighting deep divisions that are blocking progress on the subject. (PHARMACEUTICALS-FAKE/WHO, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 720 words)

India inflation slowest in 8 months but still high

NEW DELHI - India’s headline inflation unexpectedly eases to its slowest pace in eight months in October, a welcome relief from a string of bad data but still high enough to be a headache for policymakers struggling to balance the need for growth with taming prices. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Matthias Williams, 620 words)

Rich but backward: politics, oil poison Kuwait economy

KUWAIT - To gauge the impact of Kuwait’s political deadlock on its economy, access the Internet with a fixed-line broadband connection. The line is slow, very slow - half the speed of a connection in other wealthy Gulf Arab states, according to a senior telecommunications executive. (KUWAIT-ECONOMY/DEVELOPMENT (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sylvia Westall and Mirna Sleiman, 1,000 words)

Tunisia c.bank takes bold step with loan crackdown

TUNIS - Tunisia’s central bank has clamped down on a consumer loan boom - a step that may be prudent economically but risks angering many Tunisians struggling with unemployment and poverty, and could have political implications. (TUNISIA-BANKS/CONSUMER, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tarek Amara, 900 words)

China turns to machines as farmers seek fresh fields

BAOQUANLING, China - China needs to replace millions of workers who have quit farms for cities, but even its vast state power might not be able to transform the countryside into a network of big industrial farms capable of feeding its growing economy. (CHINA-AGRICULTURE/MECHANISATION (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Stanway and Niu Shuping, 900 words)

Lack of spectrum holds up Iraq’s 3G expansion

DUBAI - Iraqi telecommunications operators have warned that government plans to charge for the extra spectrum they need to launch long-awaited 3G services could slow Internet adoption and economic growth. (IRAQ-TELECOMS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays told to hand over documents in UK Libor lawsuit

LONDON - An English Court told Barclays to hand over documents and details relating to 42 people in the country’s first lawsuit linked to alleged manipulation of global interbank lending rates. (BARCLAYS-GUARDIAN/COURT (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

Italy’s struggling Monte Paschi posts unexpected loss

MILAN - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest lender, posts an unexpected loss in the third quarter, showing it is still struggling because of rising bad loans. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330/8.30 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 500 words)

Breakup costs push Tyco to a quarterly loss

Tyco, a provider of commercial fire and security systems and services, posts a quarterly net loss in its first report as a stand-alone company since the breakup of the Tyco International conglomerate, weighed down by costs from that split. (TYCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Airbus looks past supplier woes to future output hike

ZHUHAI, China - Airbus has begun studying the feasibility of increasing production later this decade to keep up with anticipated demand, even as it keeps a check on short-term output plans due to worries over its suppliers, a senior company executive says. (CHINA-AIRSHOW/PRODUCTION (PIX), moved, by Tim Hepher and Alison Leung, 780 words)

Energy trading unit lifts outlook for RWE

FRANKFURT - Germany’s No.2 utility RWE gives a more optimistic outlook for 2012 earnings after halving losses at its energy trading unit by renegotiating gas price contracts. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, 500 words)

BHP aims to squeeze iron ore capacity up by a fifth

PERTH - BHP Billiton expects to expand its iron ore capacity by nearly a fifth just by working its mines, rail lines and port harder as it looks to control costs in a softer iron ore market, the global miner’s iron ore chief says.(BHPBILLITON-IRONORE/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 840 words)

Infineon cuts investments in face of tough economy

NEUBIBERG, Germany - German chipmaker Infineon says a darkening economic outlook will likely hit industrial clients in its 2012/13 year and it will cut planned investments. (INFINEON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 368 words)

Abercrombie & Fitch posts higher profit, shares jump

Abercrombie & Fitch Co teen clothing retailer posts a higher quarterly profit after improved demand in foreign markets, prompting the company to forecast yearly earnings above Wall Street’s estimates. (ABERCROMBIEANDFITCH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

New game birds turn cuckoo in Nokia’s nest

HELSINKI - While mobile phone maker Nokia has hit hard times and looks unlikely to regain its commanding position in the Finnish economy, nine years ago it helped feed a newly hatched technology niche in its homeland. (FINLAND-GAMES/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Tarmo Virki, 960 words)

Sainsbury boss staying put as firm outshines Tesco

LONDON - J Sainsbury’s highly-respected boss rejects rumours he might be about to leave Britain’s No.3 grocer, as strong growth at convenience stores and online helped it to outshine market leader Tesco with higher profit. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Davey, 655 words)