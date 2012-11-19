BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

HSBC in talks to sell $9.3 bln China Ping An stake

HONG KONG - HSBC says it is in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake in China’s Ping An Insurance, stepping up a programme by Europe’s biggest bank to shed non-core parts of its business to boost profitability.(PINGAN-HSBC/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Kelvin Soh and Denny Thomas, 890 words)

Bundesbank sets out caveats for ECB supervision role

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank demands power to supervise all lenders in a banking union, a central tenet of a system to underpin the euro, but the chief of Germany’s Bundesbank sets out strict conditions for backing the plan (EUROPE/BANKUNION-WEIDMANN (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by John O‘Donnell and Eva Kuehnen, 650 words)

+ See also:

- SHADOW-BANKING/REGULATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O‘Donnell, 600 words)

Shares, commodities rally on U.S. fiscal hopes

LONDON - World share markets and commodities rise, recovering some of their sharp losses last week, on signs of progress in talks to resolve the fiscal crunch in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 860 words)

ECONOMY

UK sees possible deal on EU budget this week

LONDON - Britain believes a deal can be reached on the European Union budget at crunch talks in Brussels this week, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron tells reporters. (BRITAIN EUROPE/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN EU/LABOUR, moved, 500 words

German minister backs EU proposal to squeeze carbon market

BERLIN - Germany’s environment minister comes out in support of a European Commission proposal to prevent the collapse of its instrument for cutting C02 emissions by withdrawing some carbon permits from the market, in a Reuters interview. (EU-EMISSIONS/GERMANY (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Stephen Brown and Markus Wacket, 800 words)

+ See also:

- UK-CARBON/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

COMPANIES

RBS Irish unit fined $2.5 mln over capital rules

DUBLIN - The Irish Central Bank has fined Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish unit 2 million euros ($2.5 million) over violations relating to the management of liquidity risk and capital adequacy last year. (IRELAND-ULSTERBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

Lowe’s quarterly sales, profit beat Wall Street views

Lowe‘s, the world’s No. 2 home improvement chain, reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as preparation and rebuilding efforts tied to superstorm Sandy and an improving housing market boosts business. (LOWES RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Phil Wahba, 450 words)

Tension for Xstrata board as Glencore deal nears finish line

LONDON - Commodities trader Glencore is set to all but clinch its $30 billion takeover of Xstrata this week, despite a potential snub for the miner’s board if, as expected, investors scrap a controversial pay plan for its managers. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/, moved, 640 words)

Airline SAS aims for final union deal in survival fight

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian airline SAS seeks a deal with the last union opposing its plans for severe cost cuts aimed at avoiding bankruptcy and securing the airline’s long-term future. (SAS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, 600 words)

ING wins more time to sell assets, repay aid

AMSTERDAM - Dutch banking and insurance group ING has won more time from regulators to shed assets and repay government aid, avoiding a fire sale but keeping it under state supervision for longer and delaying dividend payments. (EU-COMPETITION/ING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gilbert Kreijger and Robert-Jan Bartunek, 450 words)

Turkey raises $2.5 bln in Halkbank share sale

ISTANBUL - Turkey has raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 20.8 percent stake in state-controlled Halkbank, the managing broker says, making it the country’s largest ever share sale. (HALKBANK/OFFERING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 780 words)