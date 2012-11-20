BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone likely to reach deal on Greek aid payment

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers are likely to approve the next tranche of loans to Greece on Tuesday although the money is unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt reduction may need further talks. (EUROGROUP/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott, 600 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-NUMBERS/, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 830 words

Ex-UBS trader Adoboli convicted of $2.3 bln fraud

LONDON - Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli is convicted of the biggest fraud in British history, which resulted in a loss of $2.3 billion for the Swiss bank. (UBS-TRIAL/CONVICTION (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 500 words)

France to answer ratings downgrade with reforms

PARIS - France says it will respond to a Moody’s credit downgrade by pushing ahead with economic reforms but complains the ratings agency has overlooked efforts already taken to revamp the euro zone’s second-largest economy. (FRANCE-MOODYS/ (UPDATE 2), PIX, TV, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 750 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-MOODYS/BANKS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words

- FRANCE-MOODYS/EMPLOYERS, moved, 300 words

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Catherine Bremer, 1,200 words

Hewlett-Packard takes $8.8 billion charge, revs fall

Hewlett-Packard Co says it took an $8.8 billion charge related to its acquisition of software firm Autonomy, citing “serious accounting improprieties,” as it swung to a fourth-quarter loss. (HP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

MARKETS

Share, euro moves checked as Greek deal awaited

LONDON - World shares and the euro steady after an initial dip in reaction to France losing its top-notch credit rating, as investors await news of a deal to release aid payments to Greece which it needs to avoid bankruptcy ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

ECONOMY

China escalates trade subsidies spat with the United States

GENEVA - China is to ask the World Trade Organization to rule on its latest commercial spat with the United States, the WTO said on Tuesday, hoping it will back Beijing’s complaint that punitive U.S. tariffs imposed on a raft of Chinese goods are illegal. (CHINA-USA/WTO, moved, by Tom Miles, 400 words)

Fed’s Bernanke expected to discuss Fed’s stimulus appetite

NEW YORK - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday is expected to offer investors a fresh chance to gauge the Fed’s appetite for more monetary stimulus by stepping up asset purchases in 2013 after Operation Twist expires (USA-FED/BERNANKE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1800 GMT, 1 PM ET, by Pedro Da Costa, 450 words)

U.S. housing starts hit four-year high in October

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting the housing market recovery is gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), by Lucia Mutikani, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 450 words)

Belgium targets new round of 2013 budget savings

BRUSSELS - Belgium’s government agrees to rein in its budget deficit further in 2013 and take measures including a cap on wage hikes to improve its competitiveness (BELGIUM-BUDGET (UPDATE 3, (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop and Ben Deighton, 600 words)

China 2012 FDI inflows slow, stay on track for $100 bln

BEIJING - China’s foreign direct investment is on track to top $100 billion in 2012 even as the longest run of year-on-year declines in inflows since 2009 extended into October, dragged down by an uncertain outlook for corporate spending as global trade sags.(CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 2), moved, Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Glencore heads for finish line in Xstrata marathon

LONDON/ZUG, Switzerland - Shareholders in commodities trader Glencore overwhelmingly approve its $31 billion takeover of Xstrata, setting the stage for the miner’s own investors to give their go-ahead and all but seal the deal. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Emma Farge, 610 words)

+ See also

- GLENCORE-XSTRATA/DEAL (TIMLINE), expect by 1600 GMT/ 11 AM ET, 460 words

Credit Suisse shuffles top execs as merges units

ZURICH - Credit Suisse said its private banking arm would swallow its smaller asset management unit to cut costs and announced a management shake-up that raises the profile of those jockeying to succeed its beleaguered chief executive.(CREDITSUISSE/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Heinz profit beats Street on emerging markets growth

H.J. Heinz Co reports higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, citing growth in emerging markets and a favourable tax rate. (HEINZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Home of Russian state telco boss raided in fraud probe

MOSCOW - Russian investigators search the home of the head of a state telecoms firm, in a fraud case that underlines an intensifying battle for money and influence six months into Vladimir Putin’s presidency. (ROSTELECOM-SEARCHES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Douglas Busvine and Maria Kiselyopva, 700 words)

Commodity trader Olam punches back after Muddy Waters attack

SINGAPORE - Olam International Ltd defends itself after short-seller Muddy Waters attacks its accounting practices and bet against the Singapore commodities trader. Olam’s shares tumble as much as 11 percent in heavy volume. (OLAM-MUDDYWATERS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga, 850 words)

Concealed votes knock ‘shareholder spring’ off course

LONDON - Asset managers running trillions of pounds of pension fund cash are falling short with efforts to stamp out excessive boardroom pay. (SHAREHOLDERSPRING-VOTES/, moved, by Sinead Cruise, 450 words)

EasyJet doubles dividend as European rivals struggle

LONDON - British low-cost airline easyJet doubles its dividend after annual results show it took business from fading European rivals and customers bought more cheap flights for late summer holidays. (EASYJET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rhys Jones, 520 words)

ANALYSIS

Logitech caught in accessories mousetrap

ZURICH - As retailers stock up for Christmas, the No. 1 maker of computer mice is fighting to increase its share of the computer accessories market in an increasingly mouse-less world (LOGITECH/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Thompson, 900 words)