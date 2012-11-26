BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 08.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone to seek Greek aid deal without write-off

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund begin their third attempt in as many weeks to release emergency aid for Greece, with policymakers saying a write-down of Greek debt is off the table for now. (EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 1,060 words)

German hint of Greek debt relief raises euro hopes

BRUSSELS - Three years into the euro zone’s debt crisis, Germany’s finance minister hinted tantalisingly last week at a potential breakthrough. (EUROZONE/LOSSES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 920 words)

UK watchdog fines UBS over trading scandal

ZURICH - UBS is fined 30 million pounds ($48 million) by Britain’s financial watchdog and put under extra scrutiny by its Swiss counterpart over failings that allowed a rogue trader to lose $2.3 billion. (UBS-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Caroline Copley, 530 words)

World shares, euro dip ahead of Greek decision

LONDON - World shares and the euro edge lower as investors nervously await the outcome of the latest round of talks to release emergency aid to keep Greece financially afloat. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, 550 words)

ECONOMY

Catalonia not seen major hiccup to Spain austerity drive

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The secessionist drive in Catalonia is a political headache for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy but it is unlikely to derail his austerity measures as the central government’s cash lifeline for the region will force it to comply. (SPAIN-CATALONIA/ECONOMY, expect shortly, by Nigel Davies, 750 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-MARKETS/REACTION, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Simon Jessop, 345 words

UK to announce new BoE governor

LONDON - The British government is expected to announce the next governor of the Bank of England to parliament at around 1530 GMT on. (BRITAIN BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1545 GMT/10.45 AM ET, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-DEFICIT/IFS, moved, by Matt Falloon, 400 words

Spurred by crisis, euro zone is shaping up-study

BRUSSELS - The euro zone is turning into a more balanced and potentially more dynamic economy thanks to market pressure and the constant demand for structural reforms, a study shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/STUDY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 375 words)

U.S. looks best of 2013 economic runners

LONDON - Here’s a fairly safe bet for uncertain times: the U.S. economy will once again show the euro zone and Japan a clean pair of heels next year. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 840 words)

India fails to break parliament deadlock over supermarkets

NEW DELHI - India’s government fails to defuse row with opposition over opening up supermarket sector to foreign chains, a decision that has thrown parliament into chaos and endangered fresh economic reforms. (INDIA-RETAIL/, moved, by Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Nigam Prusty, 590 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Ross Colvin and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1,000 words

IMF to review Italy banks’ health in early 2013 -ABI

ROME - The International Monetary Fund will evaluate the health of Italian banks through its Financial Sector Assessment Programme at the beginning of 2013, the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) says. (IMF-ITALY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 285 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-CONFIDENCE/CONSUMER (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

COMPANIES

Qatar cashes in on Barclays stake, shares drop

LONDON - Qatar has cashed in on its remaining warrants in Britain’s Barclays in a move that should yield a $280 million profit and still leaves the sovereign wealth fund as the bank’s top shareholder while their relationship faces legal scrutiny. (BARCLAYS/QATAR (UPDATE 4), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Greg Roumeliotis and Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ASIA-JOBS/COMPLIANCE, moved, by Rachel Armstrong, 750 words

GSK to spend $1 bln to lift stakes in India, Nigeria units

MUMBAI - GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to spend more than $1 billion to raise stakes in its Indian and Nigerian consumer healthcare arms, as Britain’s biggest drugmaker deepens its emerging markets and non-prescription consumer health footprint. (GSKCONSUMER-SHARES/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Kaustubh Kulkarni, 600 words)

Fiat Industrial and CNH approve merger

MILAN - Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial is to take full control of U.S. unit CNH, with the enlarged group listing in New York where sector valuations are higher than in Europe. (FIAT-INDUSTRIAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jennifer Clark, 480 words)

Abramovich may buy stake in Norilsk peace plan- sources

MOSCOW - Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club, may step up as a “white knight” minority shareholder to resolve a four-year power struggle at Norilsk Nickel in a deal that would also name the Arctic miner’s largest owner Vladimir Potanin chief executive. (RUSSIA-NORILSK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Polina Devitt, 780 words)

Investors sceptical about Mahindra bid for Aston Martin

MUMBAI - Investors greet Mahindra & Mahindra’s bid for half of niche British luxury car maker Aston Martin with scepticism, sending shares in the acquisitive Indian SUV and tractor maker down more than 3 percent (ASTONMARTIN/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Tony Munroe, 700 words)

ANALYSIS

‘Caveat emptor’ as foreigners rush to ride China rebound

HONG KONG - Foreign investors have started rebuilding their China equity portfolios, tempted by low valuations after two years of market underperformance and signs economic growth may be stabilizing. (CHINA-INVESTMENT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vikram Subhedar, 1,100 words)