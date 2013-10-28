BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 9.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks rally on Fed talk fades, dollar struggles

LONDON - World share gains stall near a six-year high and the dollar steadies as a rally built on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick with its loose monetary policy at a meeting this week runs out of steam. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 810 words)

In Europe, stirrings of growth are talk of the season

FRANKFURT - Down in the undergrowth of Europe’s economy, something is stirring. Whether they make paper to pack peaches, recruit temps for secretarial work or work at the dirty end, handling the waste that all businesses produce, managers are talking about signs the gloom is lifting and hopes that growth is on its way back. (EUROPE-RECOVERY/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 890 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-DEBT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,200 words)

Bankia’s turnaround mirrors Spain’s hesitant recovery

MADRID - A quarterly rise in lending income shows that Spain’s Bankia is on the mend a year after its bailout plunged the country into financial crisis, and adds to signs of recovery in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 820 words)

French cable firm Numericable aims for $7.7 bln IPO value

PARIS - French cable operator Numericable plans to sell its shares for between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros per share in a public offer next week, valuing the private equity-owned company at up to 5.57 billion euros ($7.68 billion) including debt. (NUMERICABLE/IPO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leila Abboud, 830 words)

INSIGHT

Delays, clashes hinder attempts to salvage Batista’s OGX

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK - Attempts to save Eike Batista’s flagship oil company, the business most responsible for the meltdown of his once high-flying industrial empire, have been hampered by internal conflict and unpredictable decisions by the Brazilian tycoon, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. (BRAZIL BATISTA/, moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Jeb Blount and Nick Brown, 1,000 words)

Water, wealth, whites: S.Africa’s potent anti-fracking mix

NIEU-BETHESDA, South Africa - Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness that draws artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. (SAFRICA FRACKING/, moved, by Ed Cropley, 1,400 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters economy poll on Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain

LONDON - Reuters has polled over 30 economists on their outlook for the economies of Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain. (ECONOMY-EUROPE/POLL, expect by 1520 GMT/1120 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Russian diamond miner Alrosa raises $1.3 bln in share sale

MOSCOW - Russia sells a 16 percent stake in state diamond miner Alrosa at the bottom of a planned price range, highlighting the lack of progress in a state privatisation drive that is supposed to net $13 billion this year. (RUSSIA-ALROSA/SALE (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Olga Popova and Diana Astonova, 720 words)

Embattled G4S rejects $2.5 bln offer for cash delivery unit

LONDON - G4S, the world’s largest security services firm that is fighting to restore its reputation after a series of contract scandals, has rejected a $2.5 billion offer for its cash transportation business. (G4S/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 410 words)

Vivendi, Lagardere agree $1 bln Canal+ buyout - papers

PARIS - Vivendi has reached an agreement to buy out partner Lagardere’s 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for 1 billion euros, according to Le Monde and Les Echos newspapers. (LAGARDERE VIVENDI/, moved, 300 words)

Merck’s Januvia, animal health products slump; shares off

Merck & Co Inc reports better-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to cost cutting, but lower sales of its Januvia diabetes treatment added fresh evidence its biggest product was losing ground to newer drugs. (MERCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 360 words)

Biogen’s new MS drug tops expectations; earnings rise

U.S. biotechnology company Biogen Idec Inc reports $286 million in third-quarter sales of its high-profile new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, providing fresh evidence that the medicine is off to an impressive launch and exceeding expectations. (BIOGENIDEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 500 words)

Toyota keeps top spot in sales rankings, outselling GM, VW

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp keeps its lead over rivals General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG this year, January-September global sales figures show, as the Japanese carmaker closes in on a record annual profit. (GLOBAL-AUTOS/TOYOTA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 410 words)