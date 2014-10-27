BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /9.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

No quick fix for Monte Paschi finances as bid talk swirls

MILAN - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to try to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests through asset sales and possibly another cash call, but longer term a takeover could be inevitable. (MONTEPASCHI-OPTIONS, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Silvia Aloisi and Pamela Barbaglia, 600 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS BANK-STRATEGY/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words

- EU-BANKS-RAIFFEISEN/, moved, 540 words

Under full capital rules, 36 banks would flunk stress test

LONDON - Europe’s banking healthcheck showed countries and lenders are implementing global capital rules at vastly different speeds, and 36 would have failed if new capital rules were in full force. (EU-BANKS/CAPITAL, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

German sentiment weakens to lowest level in nearly two years

BERLIN - German business sentiment darkens in October for a sixth month running, hitting its lowest level in almost two years and suggesting Europe’s largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Weak German business morale weighs on shares, euro

LONDON - European shares and the euro give up early gains as weakening German business morale douses investor enthusiasm over slightly better-than-expected bank stress test results. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by John Geddie, 680 words)

+ See also:

- OIL-FORECAST/GOLDMAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 840 words

- IRAQ-OIL/KURDISTAN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, 385 words

ECONOMY

Rousseff win rattles Brazil markets, focus shifts to economy

SAO PAULO - President Dilma Rousseff’s narrow re-election victory meets cold reality as financial markets tumble on Brazil’s weak growth prospects and doubts over her ability to restore confidence and political support in a sharply divided nation. (BRAZIL-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Brad Haynes and Paulo Prada, 950 words)

+ See also:

- BRAZIL-ELECTION/ECONOMY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Alonso Soto, 1,000 words

- PETROBRAS-ELETROBRAS/HOT, moved, 150 words)

Worried on low inflation, Fed seen offering soothing words

NEW YORK - The U.S. Federal Reserve this week will likely reinforce its stated willingness to wait a long while before hiking interest rates after a volatile month in financial markets that saw some measures of inflation expectations drop worryingly low. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 735 words)

UK retailers report fastest growth in over 3 years - CBI

LONDON - British retailers report the fastest sales growth in more than three years in the three months to October, dispelling fears of a slowdown, the Confederation of British Industry says. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/CBI, moved, 215 words)

Departing Barroso sees EU stronger after euro debt crisis

BRUSSELS - Outside the European Commission’s hulking headquarters, a poster on a street lamp proclaims “Titanic: final weeks”. It is advertising an exhibition in Brussels on the cruise liner sunk by an iceberg off Newfoundland a century ago. (EU-BARROSO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,065 words)

Corporate lending in euro zone periphery slumps further

FRANKFURT - Lending to companies in the euro zone periphery continued to fall in September, while banks in core countries kept lending more, data from the European Central Bank shows, highlighting the divergence in economic strength in the bloc. (ECB-M3/LENDING, moved, 250 words)

Venezuela’s crude imports show PDVSA picks pragmatism

CARACAS/HOUSTON - It sounds embarrassing: Venezuela, an OPEC nation with the world’s largest oil reserves, is for the first time in its history importing crude. However, experts and traders who deal with Venezuela say the imports of Russian and Algerian crude are a more telling sign of the subtle changes underway at cash-squeezed state oil company PDVSA under its new boss Eulogio Del Pino. (VENEZUELA-OIL/IMPORTS, moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga, 880 words)

Development lenders pledge $8 bln to Horn of Africa

ADDIS ABABA - Global development lenders, including the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Union, pledge more than $8 billion to boost economic growth and reduce poverty in eight countries in the Horn of Africa. (AFRICA-ECONOMY/WORLDBANK, moved, by Aaron Maasho, 420 words)

COMPANIES

Valeant says ready to raise Allergan bid

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says in a letter to Allergan Inc’s board of directors that it was prepared to raise its offer to at least $200 per share but stops short of actually doing so. (ALLERGAN VALEANTPHARMS M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Cutrale-Safra wins battle for Chiquita in $1.3 billion deal

SAO PAULO - Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group agree to acquire U.S.-based banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc, in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. (CHIQUITA BRANDS-M&A/CUTRALE-SAFRA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 300 words)

In race for Ebola vaccines, technical hurdles loom large

LONDON - Drugmakers sprinting to develop Ebola vaccines in record time still face technical hurdles if they are to get millions of doses ready for use next year -- even assuming clinical trials are successful. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINES, expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

Merck’s quarterly revenue lower but beats Q3 forecast

Merck & Co reports lower than expected third quarter revenue, hurt by sharply lower sales of its Gardasil vaccine against cervical cancer, but cost cuts enabled the company to beat earnings forecasts. (MERCK & CO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1345 GMT/0945 AM ET, by Ransdell Pierson, 500 words)

Tough European outlook weighs on TNT Express

AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics company TNT Express has issued a fresh alert over the impact of fierce competition and weak growth in its core markets, less than two months after warning of a margin squeeze, sending its shares down more than 7 percent. (TNT EXPRESS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 600 words)

BHP Billiton to limit annual capex to $14 bln after spinoff

LONDON - BHP Billiton says that it expects to limit annual capital expenditure to $14 billion after a planned demerger next year. (BHP BILLITON-INVESTMENT/, moved, 130 words)

+ See also:

- BHP BILLITON-SHALEGAS/, moved, 100 words

Deutsche Boerse appoints new CEO from June 2015

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Boerse AG says ex-UBS executive Carsten Kengeter will take over as chief executive of the German exchange operator from June 1, 2015, replacing current CEO Reto Francioni. (DEUTSCHE BOERSE-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)