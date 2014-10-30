BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /9.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Trade, defence spending buoy U.S. third-quarter growth

WASHINGTON - A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defence spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, but other details of Thursday’s report hinted at some loss of momentum in activity. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 475 words)

Barclays sets aside $800 mln for FX fines as profits rise

LONDON - Barclays Plc set aside 500 million pounds ($800 million) in the third quarter to cover potential fines for rigging currency markets, taking the shine off a rise in profits as its retail business performed well and costs were cut. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater, 800 words)

+ See also:

- NAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swati Pandey, 500 words

- DANSKE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 550 words

Shell outpaces peers with profit growth, keeps spending

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell has outpaced peers with a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit and says it will spend heavily next year on key projects, even as oil majors prepare to weather the full impact of a sharp drop in oil prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 685 words)

+ See also:

- CONOCOPHILLIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words

- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 460 words

- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michel Rose, 570 words

Power of “France Inc” on display in Sanofi boardroom coup

PARIS - Events at Sanofi this week cost a high-flying German-Canadian boss his job and global investors billions. They are also a reminder that corporate France carries the national interest in its DNA, and neglects its family duties at its peril. (SANOFI-MANAGEMENT/FRANCE, moved, by Andy Callus, 1,000 words)

MARKETS

Dollar surges as Fed ends QE on hawkish note

LONDON - The dollar surges to a three-week high and global shares fall as the Federal Reserve strikes a confident note on the U.S. economy while the threat of deflation in the euro zone mounts. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever and Francesco Canepa, 545 words)

ECONOMY

Biggest oil price forecast cut since financial crisis

Consumers can expect at least another two years of low oil prices, a Reuters poll shows, recording its biggest downgrade to forecasts since the global economic crisis. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL), moved, by Arpan Varghese and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri, 635 words)

Drop in German unemployment bodes well for domestic demand

BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly falls in October and the unemployment rate holds steady at 6.7 percent, underlining the strength of the job market in Europe’s largest economy and coming as a welcome bright spot after a slew of weak data. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 360 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 370 words

Spain’s economic growth slows in 3rd quarter as prices fall

MADRID - Spain’s economy grew for the fifth straight quarter from July to September but at a slower rate than April to June as uncertainties hang over pace of recovery across the euro zone and consumer price falls fuel deflation worries. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RENTS (PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 840 words

Euro zone sentiment unexpectedly improves in October

BRUSSELS - Euro zone economic sentiment unexpectedly rose in October, picking up from a near one-year low in September, in an indication that the bloc’s struggling economy may be slowly improving at the end of the year. (EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Russia seen raising interest rates despite weak economy

MOSCOW - Russia will raise interest rates this week to curb inflation and prop up the rouble, analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, as the central bank tries to contain fallout from the Ukraine crisis and plunging oil prices. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush, 700 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander Winning, 570 words

Ukraine says EU to be guarantor in any Russia gas deal

BRUSSELS/KIEV - Ukraine and the European Union have agreed that the EU’s executive arm will serve as guarantor in any agreement for Russia to supply Ukraine with gas, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 840 words)

COMPANIES

Apple’s Tim Cook says “proud to be gay”

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook publicly comes out as gay in an article for Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, saying he wants to support others who find it difficult to reveal their sexual orientation. (APPLE-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anya George Tharakan, 315 words)

VW profit jumps on record Audi, Porsche sales

BERLIN - Germany’s Volkswagen posts higher-than-expected operating profit in the third quarter, boosted by European and Chinese buyers of its luxury Audi and Porsche models. (VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 620 words)

Bayer Q3 profit gains slightly on strong crop chemicals

FRANKFURT - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer says underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Time Warner Cable loses more video customers

Time Warner Cable Inc, the No. 2 U.S. cable TV operator, lost more video subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter as more customers opt for internet streaming services offered by companies such as Netflix Inc. (TIM WRN CAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Britain’s ‘bad bank’ warns of interest rate dangers ahead

LONDON - Britain’s ‘bad bank’ has already begun contacting around 20,000 customers whom it thinks might have problems repaying their mortgages when interest rates start to rise, its chief executive says. (BRITAIN-BAD BANK/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 320 words)

Thomson Reuters revenue rises on legal and tax & accounting

Thomson Reuters Corp reports a 1 percent rise in revenue because of growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses. (THOMSON REUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jennifer Saba, 280 words)

Aviva new business rises, UK life shows surprise bounce

LONDON - Insurer Aviva’s new business rose at a healthy pace in the first nine months of 2014, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia and also by a surprise improvement in the company’s UK life business in the third quarter. (AVIVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words)

Novo Nordisk reassures on 2015 outlook after Sanofi jolt

COPENHAGEN - Novo Nordisk reassures investors that its diabetes drugs business in the United States will continue to grow, after French rival Sanofi warns that price competition will hamper its U.S. sales. (NOVO NORDISK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki, 710 words)

Lufthansa shares drop after 2015 profit guidance cut for second time

BERLIN - Germany’s Lufthansa has lowered its profit guidance for 2015 for the second time this year due to a stuttering global economy and increased competition, hitting its shares and sending shivers through other airline stocks. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 790 words)

BT targets big spenders as broadband battle intensifies

LONDON - Britain’s BT says it will not be drawn into a price war with rivals such as BSkyB, as it offset slower broadband growth in its second quarter with customers paying more for superfast internet connections and sports TV. (BT GROUP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ALCATEL-LUCENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 330 words