BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Dollar weakens, euro zone periphery in vogue

LONDON - The dollar hits 6-week lows as recent weak U.S. data cast doubt on the pace of monetary tightening, while improving economic prospects in the euro zone and a new reforming government in Italy drive demand for perhiperal euro zone markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 600 words)

Renzi poised to form new Italian government

ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi says he will begin talks to form a new government within 24 hours, and expects to lay out a programme of reforms to be completed over the next few months. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by James Mackenzie, 655 words)

Peugeot family to vote on carmaker’s future on Monday

PARIS - The Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA Peugeot Citroen, will meet to decide whether to give its blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French carmaker’s future, a source close to the matter says. (PEUGEOT/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

Bouygues takes $1.9 bln write-down on Alstom stake

PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues will write down the value of its stake in train and turbine maker Alstom by 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to reflect its weaker cash flow forecasts and depressed market value. (BOUYGUES-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet, 585 words)

Eurozone regulators gather for detail on bank review plans

LONDON - The eurozone’s banks are about to get greater insight into the European Central Bank’s landmark review of their books, as national experts and their advisers meet in Frankfurt to hammer down details of the next phase of the tests. (EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 435 words)

MARKETS

Dividend hunters lap up earnings season surprises

LONDON - Halfway through Europe’s company earnings season, investors who have made record bets in search of dividends have cause for celebration, even though some traditionally high-paying sectors look likely to miss the party. (MARKETS-STOCKS/DIVIDENDS, moved, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

U.S. stocks correction fear fades despite valuation angst

A rapid recovery in U.S. stock prices after the recent slide may be enough to make many investors who remained bullish feel a little smug. That would be a mistake, market strategists say. (USA-STOCKS/VALUATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 850 words)

ECONOMY

Bundesbank sees muted impact from emerging market turmoil

FRANKFURT - The turbulence experienced in emerging markets early this year is insufficient to derail a recovery in the global economy, which could strengthen during 2014, the Bundesbank says. (GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor, 770 words)

India pre-election budget targets deficit, critics skeptical

NEW DELHI - India’s finance minister vows to slash the fiscal deficit to a seven year low in the next year as part of a pre-election budget that political opponents says contains unrealistic calculations. (INDIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 830 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-BUDGET/QUOTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words

Power, steel, cement suggest China’s economy not so buoyant

BEIJING - The big debate about how fast China’s economy will grow this year can find some answers in the real world, where signs suggest the growth giant is slowly but surely losing its fizz. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 1,100 words)

Fed to shed light on frozen U.S. economy

BRUSSELS - The Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper and China’s slowdown, twin factors behind this year’s emerging market sell-off, will come firmly into view in the week ahead with minutes from the former and a leading survey on the latter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 780 words)

Stronger euro zone means OMT plan not so relevent - ECB’s Nowotny

LONDON - The European Central Bank’s OMT bond-buying program is no longer of central importance because fears of a euro zone break-up have faded, governing council member Ewald Nowotny says. (ECB-NOWOTNY/OMT, moved, 140 words)

COMPANIES

UK fraud agency charges 3 ex-Barclays bankers over Libor

LONDON - Britain’s fraud agency starts criminal proceedings against three former bankers at Britain’s Barclays Plc for the alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates. (BARCLAYS-LIBOR/CHARGES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 330 words)

Fiat’s access to Chrysler funds curbed by div cap, debt covenants

MILAN - Indebted Italian carmaker Fiat says that its access to the cash of U.S. subsidiary Chrysler, which it took full control of last month, is limited by a cap on dividends from the unit and its debt covenants. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

Oil firms seen cutting exploration spending

OSLO - Global oil firms, hit by one of the worst years for discovery in two decades, are about to cut exploration spending, pulling back from frontier areas and jeopardising their future reserves, industry insiders say. (OIL-EXPLORATION/SPENDING, moved, by Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi, 800 words)

Spain’s Ferrovial makes bid for 3 UK airports - source

MADRID - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has made an offer to Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) for British airports Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, a source with knowledge of the matter says. (FERROVIAL-AIRPORTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Imerys says remains committed to buying AMCOL

PARIS - France’s Imerys says it remains committed to buying U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for a cash offer of $41 per share. (IMERYS-AMCOL/, moved, 100 words)