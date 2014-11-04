BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe outlook cut weighs on shares, oil prices extend fall

LONDON - European shares are mixed and core bonds outperform after the European Commission cut its growth forecasts, offsetting a positive string of company earnings as oil prices extend their fall.

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/

European Commission cuts forecasts, recovery delayed

BRUSSELS - The euro zone will need another year to reach even a modest level of economic growth, the European Commission says, calling on Germany to help as Chancellor Merkel again rejects a spending spree.

+ See also:

- PORTUGAL-EUROZONE/DEFICIT

- ECB-POLICY/

Alibaba misses profit forecast despite 54 pct sales increase

BEIJING - Alibaba Group Holding, posts net profit well below estimates even as revenues rose in the Chinese e-commerce giant's first quarterly report to Wall Street since its record-setting $25 billion listing.

European companies defy gloomiest results forecasts

LONDON - The European reporting season is not turning into the rout investors feared as many of the largest companies managed to navigate weak demand through cost cuts and innovation to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts.

INSIGHT

Citi’s Linville slowly turns around bank’s card business

NEW YORK - When Jud Linville joined Citigroup in 2010 to head its main credit card business, he discovered a card called "Simplicity" that was anything but.

ECONOMY

U.S. trade deficit widens in September; exports at a five-month low

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in September as exports hit a five-month low, suggesting slowing global demand could undercut economic growth in the final three months of the year.

Adviser to Japan PM opposes second sales tax rise as debate begins

TOKYO - A prominent adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urges the government to delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year to prevent causing a fall in consumer spending that would derail the economy.

Ireland gets 8 bln euros of bids for 15-year bond sale

DUBLIN - Ireland receives over 8 billion euros of bids for a new 15-year bond it is selling via syndication as it starts refinancing the first portion of its bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund with cheaper market funding.

UK construction PMI falls to 5-month low in Oct -markit/cips

LONDON - Britain's construction sector expanded at the weakest rate in five months in October as signs of a housing market slowdown caused a slowdown in the building of new homes, a survey of purchasing managers shows.

Spain’s Oct seasonally adjusted jobless falls sharply

MADRID - The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain fell at its fastest pace in 16 years for a month of October in seasonally adjusted terms, data shows.

COMPANIES

Santander’s profits jump, raises cost-cutting target

MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, reports a sharp rise in third-quarter profits and says it will be cutting costs more aggressively to further improve margins.

SUVs lift BMW earnings, city cars fail to excite

FRANKFURT - German luxury carmaker BMW AG posts third-quarter operating profit well above expectations thanks to strong demand for its sports utility vehicles.

+ See also:

- CONTINENTAL-RESULTS/

- NISSAN-RESULTS/

- CHINA-HONDA/

Smith & Nephew’s Bohuon seen as strong candidate for top Sanofi job

PARIS/LONDON - The French boss of British artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew, Olivier Bohuon, is seen as a strong candidate to head Paris-based drugmaker Sanofi, which sacked its CEO last week, industry observers say.

Pub firm Greene King to buy rival Spirit for $1.24 bln

LONDON - Greene King has agreed to buy smaller rival Spirit Pub Company for almost 774 million pounds ($1.24 billion), a deal that will boost its network of food-led pubs and hand it a bigger slice of Britain's lucrative dining market.

Cash call confidence gives Monte Paschi fresh lift

MILAN - Volatile shares in Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rebound more than 10 percent on growing expectations that core shareholders will back a cash call it needs to carry out after failing Europe-wide banking tests.

Glencore copper output up 8 pct, trading in line with plans

LONDON - Glencore's copper production rose 8 percent in the first nine months of the year thanks to strong output from Africa while the company's trading division performed in line with its expectations.

Imperial Tobacco pledges 10 percent dividend increase

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group says it will raise its dividend by at least 10 percent in the next year, signalling confidence that cost cuts will help it to cope with weak consumer spending and higher taxes that weighed on its annual profit.

ABF’s Primark shrugs off warm autumn with 10 pct sales rise

LONDON - Discount fashion group Primark has shrugged off the unseasonably warm autumn weather blamed by rival chains such as Next Plc for slack recent results, reporting 10 percent sales growth at the start of its new financial year.

+ See also:

- HUGO BOSS-RESULTS/

Securitas profit tops forecast, sees lower impact from U.S. healthcare law

STOCKHOLM - Securitas, the world's second-biggest security services firm, cut its forecast for costs related to U.S. healthcare reform, a further boost as it posted profit-beating quarterly profit.