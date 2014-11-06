BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB holds rates while waiting for stimulus to sink in

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank keeps interest rates at record lows at its policy meeting, waiting to see how stimulus measures laid out over the summer unfold. (ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Eva Taylor, 645 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg, 670 words

Euro edges higher, stocks sag before ECB news conference

LONDON - The euro edges higher and European stocks pull back as investors wait to see how ECB chief Mario Draghi responds to another run of poor euro zone data and reports of disquiet about his leadership style. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 950 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly , by Sam Wilkin, 500 words

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alex

US jobless claims drop, four-week average lowest since 2000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, in the latest sign of tightening labour market conditions. (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 285 words)

UK banks face break-up threat as competition probe launched

LONDON - Britain’s big banks could be broken up after the country’s competition watchdog launches a full-blown investigation into services for small business customers and personal accounts because of a lack of competition. (BRITAIN-BANKS/COMPETITION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

ECONOMY

German industry orders disappoint, fuelling Q3 growth fears

BERLIN - German industrial orders rose just 0.8 percent in September, falling well short of a consensus forecast in a blow to those expecting a rebound after August’s steep fall, and heightening concerns about the health of Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 515 words

OECD sees gradual US-led recovery despite euro zone weakness

PARIS - The global economy is only gradually picking up momentum as stagnation in the euro zone and growing weakness in some big emerging economies weighs on the U.S.-led recovery, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 680 words)

UK’s new commissioner says EU budget row must ‘calm down’

LONDON - Britain’s new European commissioner says that a row between London and Brussels over a demand for 2.1 billion euros ($2.63 billion) budget payment has become highly political and needs to be calmed down. (BRITAIN-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 615 words)

EU finance chief to announce capital market plan in 2015

BRUSSELS - The EU’s new financial services chief will set out his plans for a pan-European capital market by the middle of next year, aiming to reduce companies’ reliance on banks and help revive the bloc’s fragile economy. (EU-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 485 words)

Spain 10-year yield hits record low at auction

MADRID - Spain pays its lowest ever cost of borrowing over 10 years at an auction as investors shrug off this weekend’s symbolic vote on Catalan independence and a new party shaking up the political landscape. (SPAIN-BOND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

EU scheme commits $350 mln to Ebola research

LONDON - The Europe Union and drugmakers pledge to invest 280 million euros ($350 million) into Ebola research, with the lion’s share going to fast-track the testing and manufacture of potential vaccines. (HEALTH-EBOLA/EUROPE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 520 words)

German railway takes legal action against train strikers

BERLIN - German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn will take legal action against a train drivers’ union staging a four-day strike from Thursday to Monday, which has paralysed passenger and freight transport across the country. (GERMANY-RAILWAYS/STRIKE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Stephen Brown, 530 words)

UK house prices show surprise fall in October - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices fall unexpectedly in October, adding to signs that the housing market is slowing and causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to its lowest since June, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

COMPANIES

Siemens sees consolidation, not growth, in 2015

BERLIN - German engineering group Siemens resigns itself to another year of flat sales after reporting that one-off charges hit profits again in the fourth quarter, this time for wind turbines. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan and Jens Hack, 550 words)

Credit Agricole slams govt as weak France drags on results

PARIS - The chief of France’s biggest retail banking group Credit Agricole tears into government economic policy as the lender and rival Societe Generale blames weak domestic demand for falling revenues at home. (FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Leigh Thomas, 650 words)

+ See also:

- COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Arno Schuetze, 500 words

Perrigo to buy Belgium’s Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln

Irish consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co Plc says it will acquire Belgium’s Omega Pharma NV for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding debt, to expand its over-the-counter products portfolio. (OMEGA PHARMA-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

European insurers promise higher dividends for 2014

ZURICH/MILAN - Major European insurers are to offer shareholders a bigger share of their earnings this year, as a low level of payouts for damage claims has allowed them to build up large cash piles. (INSURANCE-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Stephen Jewkes, 760 words)

AstraZeneca touts independence as Nexium keeps on giving

LONDON - AstraZeneca, which saw off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, says quarterly results show its standalone strength, while recent U.S. tax changes removed much of the case for a new takeover attempt. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-AGEING/DRUGMAKERS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline Copley, 860 words

Sainsbury takes fight to discounters with Netto opening

LEEDS, England - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc’s answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl is unveiled with the opening of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty shoppers. (SAINSBURY-NETTO/OPENING, moved, by Neil Maidment, 735 words)

+ See also:

- MORRISON SUPERMK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey, 700 words

Adidas shares jump as Russia, golf units cut stock surplus

BERLIN - German sportswear firm Adidas, struggling to keep pace with larger U.S. rival Nike, reports progress at clearing a backlog of stock as sales recovered in key markets, helping its shares rise strongly. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 750 words)

Deutsche Telekom says US arm can fund investment itself

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. business can fund the purchase of new airwaves itself, the German company says, seeking to calm shareholder fears that the investment could hit group earnings. (DEUTSCHE-TELEKOM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 600 words)

Cable & Wireless broadens horizons with Columbus deal

LONDON - Cable & Wireless Communications has agreed a deal to buy Columbus International, a fibre-based telecoms provider backed by cable TV billionaire John Malone, for $1.85 billion to boost its mobile, fixed line, broadband and TV offer in the Caribbean. (CABLE & WIRLSS-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 550 words)

Austria’s OMV warns spending cuts threaten 2016 target

VIENNA - Austrian energy group OMV warns investors that it could miss a 2016 production target, as it prepares to slow ambitious spending plans in the face of a sharp drop in oil prices and unpredictable Libyan production. (OMV-RESULTS/(UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, 530 words)

+ See also:

- REPSOL RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez, 300 words