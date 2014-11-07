BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. payrolls rise, unemployment rate falls to 5.8 percent

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth increases at a fairly brisk clip in October and the unemployment rate falls to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy’s resilience in the face of slowing global demand. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 635 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/DUDLEY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

ECB’s Noyer sees need for bond buying if deflation looms

PARIS - The European Central Bank should be ready in an emergency to buy government bonds to combat prolonged low inflation, a senior ECB policymaker said on Friday, just as the United States is ending such so-called quantitative easing. (GLOBAL-CENBANK/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Leigh Thomas and David Milliken, 750 words)

UK prepares forex fines for six banks on Wednesday - sources

LONDON - British regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever, 530 words)

Pay up in instalments, EU to tell Britain on disputed bill

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers tell Britain that the only way to resolve a row over a surprise budget bill to Brussels is to pay in interest-free instalments, officials say, but Britain’s finance minister insists the bill is “unacceptable”. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/EU (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Robin Emmott, 750 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Rouble recovers as market expects c.bank to stem slide

MOSCOW - The rouble recovers in volatile trade as investors anticipate possible central bank action to halt a slide that analysts say amounts to a full-blown currency crisis. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 875 words)

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/VALUE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Vincent Flasseur, 755 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 550 words

Sub-Saharan Africa poised to retain investor allure

LONDON - Strong economic momentum garnered over the past decade should allow sub-Saharan Africa to retain its allure for investors, even as the global backdrop, with cheaper oil and higher U.S. interest rates, turns more challenging. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/ (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Karin Strohecker, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

German trade surge eases recession fears

BERLIN - German exports and industrial output rebounded in September after sharp falls in the prior month, likely helping Europe’s largest economy to avoid falling into recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

UK trade deficit widens on higher oil imports, EU exports

LONDON - Britain’s goods trade deficit widened by more than expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak export growth to the European Union, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 360 words)

German railway fails to halt strike, appeals to higher court

FRANKFURT - Germany’s state rail operator Deutsche Bahn appeals to a higher court to try to stop a train drivers’ strike after a lower court rejected its argument that the strike is illegal. (GERMANY-RAILWAYS/STRIKE, moved, by Frank Siebelt, 400 words)

Detroit’s dash through bankruptcy awaits court nod

Detroit’s nearly 16-month odyssey through bankruptcy reaches the finish line on Friday, when a federal judge will issue his ruling on whether the city’s plan for shedding debt and investing in its future is both feasible and fair. (USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 590 words)

+ See also:

- USA-DETROIT/SETTLEMENTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa Lambert, 705 words

COMPANIES

ArcelorMittal says strength in key markets offsets mine pain

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, points to rising demand in its key markets next year and confirms its profit forecast for 2014, as improvements in U.S. and European steel more than offset plunging iron ore prices. (ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Allianz shares jump as dividend vow offsets Pimco concerns

FRANKFURT - Shares in Allianz jump more than 3 percent after the German insurer promises bigger dividend payouts having posted a forecast-beating jump in third-quarter net profit. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 565 words)

+ See also:

- SWISS RE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold, 595 words

York Capital Management sold out of Monte Paschi - sources

MILAN - U.S. hedge fund York Capital Management, which is the biggest single investor in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has sold its stake in the lender, two sources close to the situation say. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI-YORKCAPITAL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Richemont braced for hard holiday season in China, Hong Kong

ZURICH - Richemont, owner of the Cartier brand, warns weak demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and China will hit trading in the upcoming holiday period after it dragged down profit in the six months to September. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 450 words)

Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund approach

LONDON - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary wharf, has rejected a takeover approach from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners, saying the 295 pence-a-share bid “materially undervalued” Songbird. (SONGBIRD ESTAT-M&A/QATAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Telecom Italia sees signs of revival despite profits fall

MILAN - Telecom Italia blames weakness in Italy and a slowdown in Brazil, its two largest markets, for a 7.7 percent fall in core earnings over the first nine months of the year. (TELECOM ITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 400 words)

+ See also:

- TELEKOM AUSTRIA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Swedish tobacco speciality snus sets sights on U.S. market

STOCKHOLM - The future for main manufacturer Swedish Match may hinge on efforts to convince U.S. authorities these small pouches of snus, banned on health grounds in the rest of the European Union, are less harmful than most other tobacco products (SWEDISHMATCH-SNUS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 800 words)

British Airways-owner IAG signals maiden dividend

LONDON - British Airways-owner IAG lays out plans to pay a maiden dividend, coming of age three years after the merger between BA and Spain’s Iberia in 2011 that created the group. (IAG-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 590 words)

Puma footwear sales recover amid marketing push

HERZOGENAURACH - German sportswear firm Puma reports its first rise in footwear sales in almost two years and benefited from strong demand for its new Arsenal soccer shirts, allowing it to lift its 2014 sales target. (PUMA DE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 560 words)