BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Global stocks rise, Brent crude hits 4-year low

LONDON - Global stocks and the dollar rise as investors weigh the prospect of further stimulus to aid the recovery of the global economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 585 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 405 words

Rouble slides again, testing Putin words, c.bank’s firepower

MOSCOW - The rouble resumes its dramatic slide, a day after the Russian central bank floated the currency that has been driven sharply lower by falling oil prices and economic sanctions imposed over Russia’s policy in Ukraine. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning, 830 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-GOLD/CENBANK, moved, by Clara Denina, 470 words

XI urges faster APEC talks on China-backed free trade area

BEIJING - The global economic recovery is unstable and nations in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc should speed up free trade talks to spur growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping says. (CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael Martina, 460 words)

+ See also:

- APEC-CHINA/ITA (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words

Germany eyes sale of stakes in Deutsche Telekom, Post

BERLIN - The German government is considering reducing its stakes in Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, hoping to cash in on high share values at a time when it is under pressure to spend more to stimulate its faltering economy. (GERMANY-PRIVATISATION/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Matthias Sobolewski, 400 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Apple’s enterprise assault gets into higher gear

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is embarking on its most aggressive expansion yet onto corporate turf, hiring a dedicated sales force to talk with potential clients like Citigroup Inc and working in concert with a dozen or so developers, two sources familiar with its plans say. (APPLE-IBM/ENTERPRISE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Christina Farr and Bill Rigby, 865 words)

Vista Equity takes unusual risks with private equity fund

Vista Equity Partners has worked in an unusual clause in its contracts with private equity fund investors that gives it more financing flexibility and a leg up in leveraged buyouts, but also carries more risks for it and its investors, according to people familiar with the matter. (VISTAEQUITY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 995 words)

ECONOMY

BoE to cut forecasts, hold fire on rates until Q2 2015

LONDON - The Bank of England won’t raise interest rates from a record low until the second quarter of next year, later than previously thought, and will cut its growth and inflation outlook, a Reuters poll forecasts. (ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 270 words

Japan’s Abe defends stimulus, says not aimed at weaker yen

BEIJING/TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe staves off criticism that Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy is aimed at weakening the yen, as its fall to a seven-year low against the dollar sow’s unease among rival exporting nations, like South Korea. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 410 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg and Yoshifumi Takemoto, 740 words)

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko, 415 words

Too low U.S. rates should make Fed nervous - Plosser

LONDON - Near-zero U.S. interest rates are too low and should make the Federal Reserve nervous, one of its top policymakers, Charles Plosser, says. (FED/PLOSSER (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT, moved, 170 words

COMPANIES

Monte Paschi shares boosted by BNP bid speculation

LONDON/MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rise as much as six percent, with several traders citing possible interest in the troubled Italian lender from France’s BNP Paribas after a Reuters Breakingviews article. (MONTEPASCHI-BNPPARIBAS-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

+ See also:

- INTESASANPAOLO/, moved, 250 words

Vodafone lifts outlook as new offerings boost demand

LONDON - Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, nudges its full-year earnings forecast higher as improving demand in its big European markets and an investment push into new products helped reduce a drop in revenues. (VODAFONE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 395 words)

UK caps interest on payday loans to stem “spiralling debts”

LONDON - Interest charged on loans offered by payday lenders in Britain will be capped from January to cut the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing misery among borrowers, the country’s financial watchdog says. (BRITAIN-CREDIT/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

StanChart to axe 80-100 branches under revival plan

LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered plans to cut up to 100 retail branches in 2015, or 8 percent of its network, to help save $400 million a year to improve profitability. (STANDARDCHARTERED-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 395 words)

Shell to maintain asset sales target despite oil price fall

ABU DHABI - Royal Dutch Shell will not increase its target of selling $15 billion of assets in 2014-2015 in the face of lower oil prices, the oil company’s upstream director says. (SHELL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rania El Gamal, 280 words)

VW’s venture plan stalls as firms fret over Chinese rules

BERLIN - Volkswagen’s push for a higher stake in its joint venture with Chinese partner FAW has stalled just as the automaker is stepping up expansion in its biggest market, company sources say. The problems come as China aims to promote national champions and show its companies can compete globally. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, expect by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 550 words)

+ See also:

- BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 165 words

- HELLA HUECK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Arno Schuetze, 375 words

British airport expansion would be costlier than forecast

LONDON - Britain has underestimated the cost of expanding its airport capacity, a government commission says, with plans to build new runways at either London’s Heathrow or Gatwick costing significantly more than forecast. (BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/, moved, 270 words)

Oi toughens stance against ‘unacceptable’ Angolan PT bid

LISBON - Brazil telecom company Oi issues a tough rejection of a bid for its merger partner Portugal Telecom, saying Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos’ offer, which will prevent Oi from selling assets to a rival party, is “unacceptable.” (PORTUGAL TELECOM-OI SA/DOSSANTOS (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOM ITALIA-BRAZIL/, moved, 150 words

Italy’s Enel reports results, eyes on its disposal package

MILAN - Italy’s biggest utility Enel reports 9-month results with investor looking for details of its disposals package worth 4.4 billion euros this year. Europe’s most indebted utility has already put up for sale up to 22 percent of its Spanish unit Endesa that could raise more than 3 billion euros, but the market will be watching for news on the possible sale of assets in Slovakia and Romania as it moves to slash its debt and keep its investment grade rating. (ENEL-RESULTS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes, 300 words)

Changing UK habits help suppliers in supermarket talks

LONDON - Changes in British shopping habits have forced suppliers of goods such as ice cream and soap to adapt, strengthening their hand in negotiations with supermarkets battling for lost sales. (CONSUMERGOODS-PRICING/, moved, by Martinne Geller, 795 words)

+ See also:

- HENKEL KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kirsti Knolle, 345 words

Bilfinger supervisory board names Cordes as chairman

FRANKFURT - German industrial group Bilfinger says that its supervisory board had elected Eckhard Cordes, the former CEO of retailer Metro, as its new chairman, replacing Bernhard Walter, who stepped down last week. (BILFINGER-MANAGEMENT/, moved, 100 words)