BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Euro zone grows faster than expected but still weak

BRUSSELS - The euro zone economy grew more strongly than expected in the third quarter as France beat market forecasts and Germany narrowly avoided a recession, but the bloc remains weak and could need further stimulus. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

Stocks struggle after euro zone growth reports

LONDON - European stocks fall back and U.S. stocks look set to open flat after a mixed bag of euro zone growth numbers that show France and Germany growing marginally but others like Italy still firmly in recession. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 705 words)

EU says Starbucks’ “very low” Dutch tax deal may be illegal

BRUSSELS/LONDON - A tax deal the Netherlands cut with Starbucks Corp may be illegal state aid, European Union regulators say, part of a crackdown on members attracting investment by helping companies to avoid tax. (EU-STARBUCKS/TAX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Tom Bergin, 460 words)

Retail sales point to more spending zeal by U.S. consumers

WASHINGTON - U.S. retailers reported strong sales in October, a sign American consumers were spending with more gusto and could help keep the economy growing at a brisk pace. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 400 words)

INSIGHT

Google Glass future clouded as some lose faith

SAN FRANCISCO - After two years of popping up at high-profile events sporting Google Glass, the gadget that transforms eyeglasses into spy-movie worthy technology, Google co-founder Sergey Brin sauntered bare-faced into a Silicon Valley red-carpet event on Sunday. (GOOGLE-GLASS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, Sarah McBride and Malathi Nayak, 1,125 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

IEA sees new era, no quick rebound in oil prices

LONDON - The oil market has entered a new era with lower Chinese economic growth and booming U.S. shale output, making a return soon to high prices unlikely, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 490 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, 385 words

Oil below $80? No problem for some stocks

LONDON - In a world where slumping oil prices and weak economic growth are triggering fears of a deflationary spiral, especially in Europe, investors are picking out firms that stand to benefit from that testing environment. (MARKETS-EUROPE/STOCKS-DEFLATION, moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alasdair Pal, 665 words)

OIL PRICE CRASH HAS SILVER LINING FOR NORWAY

OSLO - Norway, Western Europe’s top crude producer, looks set actually to benefit from the oil price crash as its energy sector is forced to relax its stranglehold over much of the economy and non-oil firms profit from more favourable business conditions. (ECONOMY NORWAY/OIL, moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord, 800 words)

China gives tax breaks on Hong Kong-Shanghai stock link

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China will temporarily exempt taxes on profits made from a landmark scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, the finance ministry says, removing a potential stumbling block for global investors eager to directly buy Chinese stocks for the first time. (HONGKONG-CHINA/CONNECT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price, 600 words)

Protectionism in China a threat to commodities imports

SHANGHAI - As China lobbies world leaders to back its free trade plan at an Asia-Pacific summit this week, businesses are complaining about Beijing’s use of non-tariff barriers from customs clearance to quality restrictions to curb raw material imports. (CHINA-TRADE/COMMODITIES-PROTECTIONISM, moved, by Fayen Wong, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Bankers, regulators may be grilled by UK lawmakers over FX

LONDON - British bank executives and regulators could be in line for a public grilling following this week’s landmark international settlement over allegations of manipulation and collusion in the $5.3 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market. (BANKS FOREX/GRILLING, moved, by Kirstin Ridley and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-FOREX/BROKERS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 850 words)

- BANKS-FOREX/CRIME (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words

Euro zone sovereign ratings back on shaky ground

LONDON - Weak growth and stubbornly low inflation has put euro zone sovereign credit ratings back on shaky ground, a trend that could bring to an end a period of post-crisis stabilisation. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/RATINGS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by John Geddie, 500 words)

Carney says bank crisis reforms “substantially complete”

LONDON - The job of fixing flaws that led to the 2007-09 financial crisis is largely done and the focus will turn to spotting new risks and rebuilding trust among regulators, a global watchdog set up by the Group of 20 leading economies says. (G20-SUMMIT/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Huw Jones, 465 words)

+ See also:

- G20-SUMMIT/WTO (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Matt Siegel, 400 words

Japan LDP official sees delay in tax increase

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to delay a planned tax increase, a senior official of his party says, as cabinet ministers stress the need to eventually fix the country’s tattered finances. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Airbus profits rise but A400M problems resurface

PARIS - Airbus Group posts stronger-than-expected nine-month earnings, but the numbers are clouded by the disclosure of new delays and possible charges looming for Europe’s A400M military transport plane. (AIRBUS-GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 400 words)

AstraZeneca not only game in town for deal-hungry Pfizer

LONDON - Pfizer appears unlikely to make a fresh bid for AstraZeneca in 12 days time, when an enforced cooling-off period ends, and the U.S. drugmaker is now weighing other less risky targets. (ASTRAZENECA-M&A/PFIZER (DEALTALK), moved, by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard, 600 words)

Serco chastened by costly lesson in outsourcing risk

LONDON - From broken Australian Navy boats, to hotel bills for UK asylum seekers, the costs have piled up for Serco, a pioneer of an outsourcing boom that promised lucrative returns but has proved a far riskier business than many thought (BRITAIN-SERCO/, moved, by Neil Maidment, 780 words)

Offshore wind sector races to cut costs as subsidies drop

OFF THE COAST OF HELIGOLAND, Germany - When Allied forces bombed German island Heligoland in 1945, wind turbines were not even invented. Almost 70 years on, unexploded ordnance is an expensive problem for the offshore wind industry. (RENEWABLES-WINDPOWER/OFFSHORE, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 770 words)

Japan banks say lower credit costs help them beat forecasts

TOKYO - Japan’s top three banks report profits for the first half of the year far beyond their initial estimates, as reduced credit costs made up for more muted stock gains during a period of cooling enthusiasm over “Abenomics”. (JAPAN-BANKS/RESULTS (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 435 words)

ABN Amro to cut up to 1,000 jobs as customers shift online

AMSTERDAM - ABN Amro will cut up to 1,000 jobs by 2018 as customers increasingly manage their finances online, part of an overhaul that has helped boost profits and paves the way for the Dutch bank to return to private ownership. (ABNAMRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 375 words)

Julius Baer says net new money in 4 to 6 pct target

ZURICH - Julius Baer says it is within its target for winning fresh funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping up its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s India-based private bank. (JULIUS BAER-RESULTS/, moved, by Katharina Bart, 410 words)

Nokia lifts long-term profitability target

HELSINKI - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia lifts its long-term profitability target after meeting strong demand for faster 4G networks this year, and says it also expects the business to grow in 2015. (NOKIA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Australian tycoon Rinehart to create huge dairy farm

SYDNEY - Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart plans to invest $500 million ($435 million) and partner with a major Chinese firm to create one of Australia’s biggest dairy farms, aiming to capitalise on rapidly growing demand in China for premium infant formula. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/RINEHART (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong, 400 words)