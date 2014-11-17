BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Halliburton to buy Baker Hughes for about $35 bln

Halliburton Co will buy Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV as falling oil prices threaten to erode demand. (BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 425 words)

Japan’s slip into recession paves way for tax delay, poll

TOKYO - Japan’s economy unexpectedly slips into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years before he has to go to the polls. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika Kihara and Linda Sieg, 800 words)

Japan’s recessionary slide hits stocks, oil

LONDON - Data showing Japan slipped into recession in the third quarter raises more concerns about the health of the global economy, hitting stocks and the price of oil. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 595 words)

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Claire Milhench, 430 words

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words

Pfizer dampens Astra bid hopes with German Merck cancer deal

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Pfizer dampened investors’ expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm’s need for Astra’s products. (MERCK-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

- MERCK-PFIZER/RESEARCH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 350 words

- ALLERGAN/ACTAVIS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Oran and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 450 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fed calls meeting with banks, watchdogs on LIBOR alternative

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is hosting a meeting with banks and regulators to discuss the development of a reference rate alternative to LIBOR, the London interbank rate that was at the centre of a global rigging scandal. (FED-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 230 words)

BoE’s Carney says may need to regulate bankers’ fixed pay

SINGAPORE - Regulators may need to look at new rules to control the fixed pay of bankers as well as their bonuses so that it can be clawed back in the event of wrongdoing, the governor of the Bank of England says. (BANK OF ENGLAND/CARNEY-BONUSES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Rachel Armstrong and Kylie MacLellan, 390 words)

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BANKOFENGLAND-WEALE, moved, 125 words

Money flows to mainland as Hong Kong-Shanghai link opens

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - International buyers snap up Chinese stocks at the debut of an exchange link that allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to trade shares on each other’s bourses, a major step towards opening China’s tightly controlled capital markets. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Kazunori Takada and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)

Dividend payout growth seen slowing in 2015 -report

LONDON - Global dividend payouts are expected to keep growing in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than previous years, according to a report by Henderson Global Investors published on Monday. (DIVIDENDS-STOCKS-HENDERSON/, moved, by Lionel Laurent, 400 words)

ECONOMY

UK’s Cameron sees “red warning lights” for world economy

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron warns that the global economy is at risk of slipping back into crisis as the euro zone and emerging economies slow and geopolitical risks rise. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/CAMERON, moved, 285 words)

ECB’s Mersch warns about downside of QE, calls for reforms

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch warns about the negative side effects were the central bank to start buying up government debt, urging political leaders instead to reform their economies to boost growth. (ECB-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor, 410 words)

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/SURVEY, moved, 270 words

EU moves to put more Ukrainian separatists on sanctions list

BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers ask officials to present proposals for putting more Ukrainian separatists on the bloc’s sanctions list by the end of the month, diplomats say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MOGHERINI (UPDATE 3, TV), moving shortly, by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, 410 words)

The $375 billion Europe wants to invest but doesn’t have

BRUSSELS - New European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is preparing a 300 billion euro ($375 billion) investment plan he will present as a cornerstone of efforts to revive an ailing economy. (EU-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

British, Dutch took all steps to contain bird flu cases - EU

BRUSSELS - The European Commission praises the action taken by Britain and the Netherlands to contain their cases of bird flu, saying all protocols had been followed. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/COMMISSION, moved, 170 words)

- NETHERLANDS-BIRDFLU/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Anthony Deutsch and Sybille de La Hamaide, 400 words

- HEALTH-BIRDFLU/OIE (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Sybille de La Hamaide, 360 words

- HEALTH-BIRDFLU/BRITAIN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Costas Pitas, 320 words

COMPANIES

Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor

LONDON - The world’s top drugmakers have improved access to medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical behaviour. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 380 words)

- ASTRAZENECA-LUPUS/, moved, 290 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Kate Kelland, 365 words

Sonova falls short amid hearing aid makers’ price war

ZURICH - Sonova the world’s largest maker of hearing aids, falls short of first-half profit forecasts and unveils a smaller-than-expected share buyback, raising doubts about its strategy of cutting prices to boost market share. (SONOVA HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 400 words)

Telecom Italia denies it is eyeing a cash call

MILAN - Telecom Italia is not studying a new share sale, it says, dismissing a press report that it is considering raising cash from investors to fund an acquisition in Brazil. (TELECOM ITA-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Rocket Internet to launch another 10 start-ups in 2015

BERLIN - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, expects to launch at least another 10 start-ups in 2015 and says it will work more closely with Facebook on advertising. (ROCKET INTERNET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 395 words)

Fortress Korea car market cracks under German luxury barrage

SEOUL - South Korea is on track to spend more on vehicle imports from Europe this year than it earns from exports the other way for the first time in 24 years, as German brands breach the once impregnable fortress of Hyundai Motor and its local rivals. (AUTOS-SOUTHKOREA/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)

Soweto microbrewer aims to tap S. Africa’s ‘black diamonds’

SOWETO, South Africa - At just 30,000 litres a month, Ndumiso Madlala’s brewery produces as much beer as his biggest rival pumps out every six minutes. But that may be just enough to cause ripples in SABMiller’s long domination of the South African beer market. (SAFRICA-BEER/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Dolan, 825 words)