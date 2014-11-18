BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Japan PM to seek fresh mandate for “Abenomics” with poll

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will call an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies and postpone an unpopular sales tax rise, a day after data showed the economy had slipped back into recession. (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURES, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 770 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ELECTION/ABE (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg and Yoshifumi Takemoto, 1,000 words

German investor morale rises for first time in almost a year

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment rises for the first time in almost a year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes of an improvement in Europe’s biggest economy after it dodges recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle, 405 words)

Markets cheer Japan vote call as more stimulus eyed

LONDON - European shares rise and bond yields fall while the yen hits its lowest since 2007 on hopes that a snap election and delayed tax increase in Japan might lead to more economic stimulus measures there. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 620 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moving shortly, by David Sheppard, 500 words

AstraZeneca trumpets solo strength in cancer drugs

LONDON - AstraZeneca touts an “industry-leading” line-up of hot new cancer drugs at an investor day, aiming to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May. (ASTRAZENECA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Simon Jessop, 600 words)

INVESTMENT

Reviving Mideast private equity market draws interest

DUBAI - The Middle East’s private equity market is trying to put its Wild West days behind it, drawing big international players for the first time since investors lost heavily when the global financial crisis hit the region. (MIDEAST-PRIVATEEQUITY/, moved, by David French, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Services lift U.S. producer prices in October

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in October, but the underlying trend continues to point to a benign inflation environment that could persuade the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates very low a bit longer. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION , moved, 280 words)

British inflation edges up in October from five-year low

LONDON - British inflation picked up slightly in October from a five-year low as fuel prices fell less strongly than a year ago, leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to start raising interest rates. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 375 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/SALES (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 600 words

- BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, 350 words

China’s home-price fall deepens despite policy support

BEIJING - China’s home prices fell in October by the most since 2011, Reuters calculations show, in spite of government support measures to try to end a national downturn that threatens to stifle economic growth. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 535 words)

EBRD says Russia certain to fall into economic recession

LONDON - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says that sanctions-hit Russia now looked certain to go into economic recession. (EBRD-RUSSIA/RECESSION, moved, 100 words)

Ukraine’s Naftogaz aims to avoid importing gas from Russia

BRUSSELS - Ukraine aims to avoid using an interim gas deal signed last month for as long as it can and eventually end its reliance on Russian gas through better EU connections, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev tells Reuters. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/NAFTOGAZ UKRAINE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Home Depot profit beats estimates as US job market improves

Home Depot Inc, the world’s No.1 home improvement chain, reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as an improving job market encourages Americans to spend more on renovations. (HOME DEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

EasyJet winter bookings rise as competition heats up

LONDON - British low-cost airline easyJet reports a small rise in winter bookings, shrugging off concerns about an increasingly competitive European travel market. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah Young, 400 words)

+ See also:

- LUFTHANSA-IBM/OUTSOURCING, moved, 145 words

Manchester United revenues fall on Champions League absence

LONDON - English Premier League club Manchester United posts a 10 percent fall in first quarter revenue as the absence of lucrative Champions League soccer this season took its toll. (MANCHESTER UNITED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 385 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-PREMIERLEAGUE/PROBE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton, 400 words

Prudential upbeat on Asia, US as new business profits rise

LONDON - British life insurer Prudential says the economic outlook for Asia and the United States is good as it reports a double-digit rise in profit from new business in the first nine months of the year. (PRUDENTIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 345 words)

World’s top drugmaker Novartis takes aim at tech

LONDON - Talent spotters from Novartis AG, charged with bringing new ideas into the organisation, are casting their net beyond biotech into the wider pool of wearable, or even edible, technology. (NOVARTIS-TECH/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 535 words)

Nokia revives the brand with launch of iPad lookalike

HELSINKI - Finland’s Nokia launches a new brand-licensed tablet computer which is designed to rival Apple’s iPad Mini, just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion. (NOKIA-TABLET/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jussi Rosendahl, 365 words)

Japan’s Hitachi bids for Finmeccanica’s rail assets

MILAN - Japan’s Hitachi has offered to buy Finmeccanica’s rail assets, the Italian industrial conglomerate says, as it presses ahead with disposals to cut debt. (FINMECCANICA-M&A/HITACHI (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

European car sales recovery vulnerable to slowing economy

BERLIN - European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October, extending their recent recovery as demand in previously recession-hit southern countries was boosted by buying incentive schemes. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/OCTOBER (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Fashion chains chase faster supplies to counter weather

BERLIN - Increasingly erratic weather is driving European clothing retailers to buy goods more often and closer to home, rather than relying on seasonal collections sourced months in advance. (WEATHER-FASHION/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 790 words)