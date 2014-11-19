BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Dollar hits seven-year high vs yen ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON - The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, as investors bet on an increasingly divergent outlook for the world’s major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 600 words)

Differences appear within majority of BoE rate-setters

LONDON - Differences over the risks to Britain’s economy surfaced this month among the Bank of England officials who have voted to keep interest rates on hold, complicating the outlook for monetary policy. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY , moved, 315 words

Spanish bank BBVA close to raising stake in Turkey’s Garanti

MADRID/ISTANBUL - Spanish bank BBVA is in advanced talks to a buy a further stake in Garanti, one of Turkey’s biggest lenders, which will give it control of the board as it pursues its strategy of geographical diversification. (GARANTI BANKASI-M&A/BBVA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day and Ebru Tuncay, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words

Areva shares plunge as it raises prospect of more writedowns

PARIS - Shares in French nuclear group Areva plunge as much as 23 percent as a negative trading update from the firm raised concerns that it could be forced into a more radical restructuring in response to weak conditions in its industry. (AREVA-WARNING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Geert De Clercq and James Regan, 515 words)

INSIGHT

Airbus embraces carmaking strategies to drive up production

PARIS - An industrial drumbeat is picking up in European aircraft factories as Airbus deepens its reliance on carmaking strategies to keep pace with record demand. (AIRBUS-CARMAKERS/ (PICTURES), moving shortly, by Tim Hepher, 1,040 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Iron ore hits five-year low, no year-end restock seen

SINGAPORE - Iron ore prices slide to their weakest level in more than five years as a supply glut keeps battering the market. (MARKETS-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 300 words)

Banks chase trading cheats with ‘fuzzy’ surveillance

SINGAPORE - Stung by billion-dollar fines for malpractice on their trading floors, the world’s big banks are using ‘fuzzy logic’ tools such as relationship mapping and behavioural analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among their traders. (MARKETS-SURVEILLANCE/, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 700 words)

Copper firms strike optimistic note on medium-term prices

SHANGHAI - Copper prices could be held down by rising supply from mines in the next couple of years but are set to surge after that due to a dearth of monster projects and bottlenecks at refineries, senior executives at top copper producers say. (CHINA-COPPER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 545 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts slip, but permits near 6-1/2-year high

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts unexpectedly fell in October, but a jump in permits to near a 6-1/2-year high suggests the housing market is steadily regaining strength. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS, moved, 300 words)

UK challenge to banker bonus cap faces test in EU court

LONDON - Britain’s challenge to the European Union’s cap on bankers’ bonuses will be tested on Thursday when a legal advisor to the EU court handling the case will give an opinion on the issue. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES, moved, by Huw Jones, 350 words)

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda hints at tax discontent

TOKYO - The head of the Bank of Japan warns the government is solely responsible for maintaining trust in the country’s finances, in a thinly veiled show of discontent over premier Shinzo Abe’s decision to postpone a sales tax increase. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN-JGB/ISSUANCE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi, 640 words

Saudi oil uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists

LONDON - If Saudi Oil Minister Ali al Naimi wants to stop conspiracy theories spreading before a crucial OPEC meeting next week, it’s too late. (OPEC/, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 890 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 420 words

- OPEC-LIBYA/, moved, by Alex Lawler, 350 words

- BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/DRILLINGCOSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Edward McAllister, 630 words

Ebola impact on Africa might be less than feared -World Bank

JOHANNESBURG - The cost of the Ebola epidemic on Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is likely to be closer to $3-$4 billion, rather than a worst case scenario of $32 billion, the World Bank’s chief economist for the continent says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/AFRICA-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joe Brock, 330 words)

German exporters see more Russia sanctions possible

BERLIN - German exports will likely grow by 4 percent in 2015 if no new global conflicts emerge, even though Western economic sanctions against Russia are likely to last a long time and may expand further, Germany’s BGA exporters’ group says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

OECD ups India growth outlook, urges structural reforms

NEW DELHI - India’s economy will accelerate in 2015 but will fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without sweeping structural reforms, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. (INDIA-OECD/, moved, 395 words)

COMPANIES

Lowe’s raises full-year profit, sales forecast

Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer, raises its full-year profit and sales forecast as an improving job market encourages home owners to increase spending on renovations. (LOWE‘S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 345 words)

+ See also:

- STAPLESINC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), 300 words

- TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

U.S. regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags

WASHINGTON - The U.S. auto safety regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing scandal. (AUTOS-TAKATA/NHTSA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Julia Edwards and Eric Beech, 970 words)

Tycoon Dhanin weighs buying back Tesco’s $10 bln Thai unit

BANGKOK/HONG KONG - More than 15 years after selling out of a local supermarket chain to Tesco plc, Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont is considering buying back the business valued now at about $10 billion, sources say. (TESCO-ASIA/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Denny Thomas, 650 words)

Enel on track to raise over 3 bln euros in Endesa share sale

MILAN - Italy’s biggest utility Enel is on track to raise up to 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa, three sources with knowledge of the deal says. (ENDESA-ENEL/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 290 words)

ICAP shares sink as first-half profit falls sharply

LONDON - ICAP shares sink almost 8 percent after the world’s largest interdealer broker reports a 38 percent fall in first-half profit and gives a cautious outlook for the rest of the year. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- ICAP-RESULTS/SHIPPING, moved, by Jonathan Saul, 400 words

Amazon delivers blow to UK Royal Mail growth prospects

LONDON - Online retail giant Amazon’s own delivery service will more than halve the growth potential for Royal Mail’s parcels business, the former state-owned British company says, sending its shares lower. (ROYAL MAIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)