BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Creaking euro zone, China sound warnings for global growth

LONDON/BEIJING - Surveys sound warning bells for the global economy as euro zone businesses grow less quickly than any forecaster expects and China’s factories lose momentum. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Jake Spring, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PMI FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 320 words

- PMI FLASH/FRANCE, moved, 250 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words

Britain heading for defeat over limit to EU bank bonuses

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Britain’s relations with the European Union take another knock as its legal challenge to a limit on bankers’ bonuses is rejected by an adviser to the bloc’s top court. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop and Huw Jones, 530 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 340 words

Shares punctured by two-pronged slowdown in China, Europe

LONDON - World stocks extend losses as evidence suggests both the Chinese and European economies are slowing, while the yen slides to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on bets of more Japanese money printing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Russia has little to offer in oil price war

MOSCOW - Russia can do little to shore up slumping global prices even if OPEC wants it to. Russian wells will freeze if they stop pumping oil, and the country has no capacity to store the output it would otherwise export. (OPEC/RUSSIA, moved, by Katya Golubkova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov, 700 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

As Swiss gold vote draws closer, some bet against the franc

LONDON - A vote in Switzerland on its gold reserves has captured the attention of currency investors with some starting to position for the initiative to fail and relieving pressure on the Swiss National Bank’s three-year old currency peg. (MARKETS-FOREX/SWISS FRANC, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 600 words)

Volatile oil prices will not affect Qatar wealth fund - CEO

DOHA - Volatile oil prices will not force the Qatar Investment Authority to change its investment strategy, the sovereign wealth fund’s chief executive says. (QATAR-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INVESTMENT

Plant with troubled past at centre of Takata air bag probe

CIUDAD FRONTERA, Mexico/DETROIT - Takata’s air bag inflator factory in Mexico was under unrelenting pressure to ramp up production to meet soaring global demand - both before and after the plant blew up in March 2006 in a fiery explosion that was never officially explained. A Reuters investigation shows the plant struggled to maintain the company’s own safety and quality standards. (TAKATA-MEXICO/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Ben Klayman, 2,250 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Karey Van Hall and Chang-Ran Kim, 815 words

- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (TIMELINE), moved, 1,000 words

Crimean savers ask: Where’s our money?

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea - Outside a high-rise building on the outskirts of this disputed region’s capital, a steady stream of frustrated residents exited a government office, clutching folders of bank records and shaking their heads in disgust. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko, 2,335 words)

ECONOMY

US consumer prices unchanged, underlying inflation picks up

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat in October, but there are signs that underlying inflation pressures are starting to push higher. Jobless claims fall. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 500 words)

ECB dips toe into dead sea of rebundled debt

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to embark this week on a scheme to buy the kind of rebundled debt that sparked the global economic crash. (ECB-ABS/, moved, by John O‘Donnell and Eva Taylor, 600 words)

UK retail sales rebound, set to counter growth slowdown

LONDON - British retail sales jumped in October, suggesting that shoppers will take the edge off an end-of-year economic slowdown as Europe’s weak growth takes its toll on Britain’s factories. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Kate Holton, 400 words)

Japan exports grow strongly in Oct, cutting economic gloom

TOKYO - Japanese exports grew in October at the fastest pace in eight months, an encouraging sign that global demand could help the country recover from recession and support the central bank’s optimistic economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GOLDMAN POLL, moved, 400 words

Germany to leave door ajar for fracking - draft law

BERLIN - Germany’s government plans to stop short of an outright ban on the controversial technique of fracking for gas, bowing to pressure from industry, according to the latest draft of a law from the environment ministry seen by Reuters. (GERMANY-FRACKING/, moved, 355 words)

+ See also:

- INEOS-SHALE/EXPLORATION, moved, 115 words

COMPANIES

Best Buy profit beats estimates as costs fall

Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, reports a better-than-expected profit as the company’s cost-cutting efforts began to pay off and revenue increased after 10 quarters. (BEST BUY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)

+ See also:

- DOLLARTREE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

TRW shareholders approve $12.4 bln takeover by ZF

FRANKFURT - Shareholders in auto supplier TRW Automotive approve a $12.4 billion takeover offer by Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen, the companies say, paving the way for a new global automotive supply powerhouse to rival Robert Bosch. (TRW AUTO HLDG-M&A/ZF FRIDRICHSHFN (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

ThyssenKrupp restarts dividend as turnaround takes hold

ESSEN, Germany - Germany’s biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is resuming dividend payments a year earlier than expected, signalling confidence in a turnaround with the promise of a modest payout for shareholders after it beat profit forecasts. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)

EU steps up truck cartel investigation

BRUSSELS - The European Commission steps up a wide-ranging cartel investigation of truck manufacturers, saying it has formally notified unnamed makers of heavy and medium-duty vehicles they are under suspicion. (EU-TRUCKS/CARTEL (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jan Strupczewski and Barbara Lewis, 340 words)

Sanofi eyes more than $38 bln from new drugs after CEO exit

PARIS - Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks ago, hopes to launch up to 18 new drugs by the end of 2020, with the potential to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) within the first five years of sales. (SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet, 475 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/STUDY, moved, 350 words

Delta to buy 50 wide-bodied Airbus jets - sources

PARIS/SEATTLE - European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter says. (AIRBUS GROUP/DELTA AIR LINES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

RBS vows no repeat of system meltdown after $88 million fine

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland vows there will be no repeat of a system crash two years ago that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments, after it is fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by British regulators. (RBS-FINE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 405 words)

Goldman prepares to rebut Senate probe in committee showdown

WASHINGTON - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rebut allegations made by a powerful Senate committee report that condemned Wall Street banks for exploiting physical commodity markets to manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages. (COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING, moved, 740 words)