BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Oil hits four-year low as expectations fade for OPEC cuts

LONDON - Fading hopes OPEC will cut production when it meets Thursday sent oil prices tumbling to a four-year low and the world stock-market rally pauses for Thanksgiving in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 730 words)

Low expectations for oil output cut as OPEC meets

VIENNA - Gulf oil producers led by Saudi Arabia are expected to press the case for not yet cutting OPEC output, despite calls from several members of the group to bolster sagging prices by removing surplus crude from the market. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alex Lawler and Shadia Nasralla, 670 words)

France, Italy, Belgium may break budget rules, EU to revisit in March

BRUSSELS - The European Commission will tell France, Italy and Belgium on Friday their 2015 budgets risk breaking EU rules, but it will defer decisions on any action until early March. (EU-BUDGETS/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 350 words)

EU lawmakers urge regulators to get tough on Google

BRUSSELS - European Union lawmakers overwhelmingly back a motion urging antitrust regulators to get tough on Google and other Internet search engines and consider breaking them up. (EU-GOOGLE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Foo Yun Chee and Phil Blenkinsop, 380 words)

INVESTMENT

Europe’s corporate treasurers chart a riskier path

DUBLIN - Snubbed by banks, squeezed by low returns and potentially facing the demise of their go-to investment funds, company treasurers in Europe are having to consider new, riskier places to park their firms’ trillions. (EUROPE-COMPANIES/CASH (GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carmel Crimmins and Huw Jones, 950 words)

ECONOMY

Failure to reform threatens euro zone, ECB’s Draghi warns

HELSINKI - Failure to make economic reforms and shield weaker members could damage the “essential cohesion” of the euro zone, the head of the European Central Bank says, in a blunt warning to political leaders. (ECB-DRAGHI/REFORMS (UPDATE 1), moved, shortly, 320 words)

UK’s Osborne seeks sweet spot between budget pain and electoral gain

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne will try next week to convince voters only he can be trusted to run the economy, delivering an uncompromising fiscal plan in a budget update six months before national elections. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/BUDGET, moved, by William James and David Milliken, 570 words)

EU’s Juncker survives no-confidence vote over tax deals

BRUSSELS - The European Commission’s new president, Jean-Claude Juncker, comfortably survives a no-confidence vote brought over news that Luxembourg had lured multinational businesses with super low tax rates during his period as prime minister. (EU-JUNCKER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 405 words)

German GfK consumer sentiment picks up heading into December

BERLIN - German consumer morale improves for a second month heading into December, suggesting a brighter ending to the year for Europe’s biggest economy after it narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, 385 words)

Euro zone economic sentiment rises slightly in November

BRUSSELS - Morale in the euro zone rises for the second straight month in November as a pick-up in industry sentiment just outweighs increased pessimism among consumers, offering a tentative sign that the bloc is avoiding outright stagnation. (EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/, moved, 300 words)

Falling Spanish prices add to euro zone deflation pressure

MADRID - Spanish consumer prices drop for the fifth month running in November, adding pressure on stubbornly low inflation in the euro zone as a whole. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Mexican billionaire Slim to take top stake in Spanish builder FCC

MADRID - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is set to become the largest investor in Spanish builder FCC after reaching a deal with the firm’s current top shareholder Esther Koplowitz to buy her rights to participate in a $1.3 billion capital increase. (FCC-EQUITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

Indonesia’s Lion Group buying ATR planes worth $1 bln in Asia expansion

SINGAPORE - Indonesia’s Lion Group is buying an additional 40 aircraft from ATR for $1 billion at list prices, the companies say, in a move that will make Lion the biggest customer of the European manufacturer. (FINMECCANICA-CONTRACT/ATR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 300 words)

Toyota recalls more cars for dangerous Takata air bags

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall 57,000 vehicles globally to replace potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp, as a safety crisis around the Japanese auto parts maker looks far from being contained. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 815 words)

Infineon sees 2015 margin flat in challenging market

FRANKFURT - Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon says its 2015 operating margin will remain roughly flat, disappointing the market, as sales at its high-margin industrial power-control unit will grow more slowly than the group average. (INFINEON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 345 words)

New Remy CEO keeps focus on China despite setback

PARIS - The new boss of Remy Cointreau says that affluent Chinese consumers remain a key market after problems in the country hit profits for the French spirits company. (REMY COINTREAU/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 420 words)

Britain awards East Coast rail contract to Stagecoach-Virgin JV

LONDON - Britain says it will award a contract to run trains between London and Scotland to a Stagecoach and Virgin partnership, returning the East Coast line to private control after five years in state hands. (BRITAIN-RAILWAY/STAGECOACH GRP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 485 words)

SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African bottler

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - SABMiller Plc, The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) are combining their soft drinks bottling operations in South and East Africa to create a group with $2.9 billion in revenue across 12 fast-growing markets. (SABMILLER-BEVERAGES/SAFRICA (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to up capex, sees higher metals prices

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, will increase its capital expenditure by 86 percent next year, and says it expected higher metal prices to lift earnings for aluminium producers. (NORSK HYDRO-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)