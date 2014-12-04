BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT /8.30 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB leaves cost of borrowing unchanged

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank keeps the cost of borrowing at record lows after it met on Thursday, facing renewed pressure to prevent the bloc going into reverse including a public call from Washington to act.(ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by John O‘Donnell, 620 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, by Andy Bruce, 455 words

Shares lifted by ECB, Chinese and Japanese stimulus hopes

LONDON - Bets that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will open the door wider to U.S.-style money printing pins the euro at a two-year low and lifts world shares, as China and Japan also geared up for more stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall, unwind prior week’s increase

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to an improving labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 250 words)

E.ON turns from predator to prey in radical spin-off

FRANKFURT/LONDON - E.ON’s move to spin off its power plants, aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in losses, could turn Germany’s top utility into a takeover target for deep-pocketed infrastructure investors keen on the steady returns of its power and gas grids. (E ON-M&A/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, 790 words)

+ See also:

- E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (FACTBOX), moved, 315 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

2015 curve balls: Euro zone economy to grow as fast as China’s

LONDON - The euro zone economy will grow just as fast as China’s in 2015. As scenarios go, it’s admittedly at the outlandish end of the spectrum. But with volatile oil prices, a widening divergence in central bank policy and a growing global debt burden promising a wild ride for economies and markets next year, it’s not impossible. (MARKETS-FORECASTS/2015, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words)

Asset managers to invest $14 bln directly in UK firms, projects

LONDON - Six asset managers will put about 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years into high-yielding investments in British companies, schools and roads following tax changes, a funds industry body says. (INVESTMENT-BRITAIN/FUNDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 465 words)

Beijing measures mobilise army of new stock investors

SHANGHAI - Chinese brokers have seen a surge of new stock investors and a dramatic spike in turnover on soaring local bourses, some risking borrowed money in response to government policy measures aimed at supporting a faltering economy. (CHINA-STOCKS/INVESTORS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Putin orders cash from Russia’s wealth fund be used to support banks

MOSCOW - Money collected in one of Russia’s two “rainy day” funds should be used to support domestic banks, President Vladimir Putin says, as he set out efforts to help Moscow counterract Western sanctions and overcome its economic woes. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/BANKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk, 410 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words

- RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Timothy Heritage and Alexei Anishchuk, 500 words

Oil to rebound next year after post-OPEC sell-off

Oil prices are expected to rebound in 2015 and 2016 as the market stabilises in the wake of a near-40 percent collapse this year, Reuters monthly poll shows. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL), moved, by Vijaykumar Vedala and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri, 455 words)

UK house prices rise at slowest rate in 9 months in November-Halifax

LONDON - British house price growth slowed again in the three months to November as prices rose by 8.2 percent compared with the same period last year, their smallest increase since February, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

France should drop deficit target, accelerate reforms - Attali

PARIS - President Francois Hollande should abandon an EU-mandated deficit target and instead rapidly accelerate the pace of economic reform, a top economist who has advised past French leaders said in an interview. (FRANCE-REFORM/ATTALI (INTERVIEW), moved, by Emmanuel Jarry and Yves Clarisse, 410 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-UNEMPLOYMENT/RATE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ingrid Melander, 450 words

SNB seen keeping cap, rates on hold at next policy meeting

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank is expected to maintain its cap on Switzerland’s franc until at least 2016 and is more likely now than in September to resort to negative rates to defend the ceiling, a Reuters poll found. (SNB-RATES/POLL, moved, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle debt-c.bank report

STOCKHOLM - Sweden needs to take further measures to strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high levels of household debt, the central bank says in the second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

BOJ’s Sato warns inflation may stall until mid-next year

KOCHI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato says consumer inflation may stall until around the middle of next year due to slumping oil prices, underscoring the stiff challenge the central bank faces in meeting its ambitious price target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 410 words)

Fleeing war and crumbling economy, Ukrainians flock to Europe

LONDON - Andriy left his home town in western Ukraine earlier this year on a journey that brought him through the hands of shady traders in Poland to one of the world’s booming markets for illegal immigrants - London. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/MIGRANTS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Liisa Tuhkanen and Guy Faulconbridge, 755 words)

COMPANIES

EU’s Juncker says South Stream pipeline can still be built

BRUSSELS - The South Stream gas pipeline can go ahead even though Russia says it has scrapped the $40 billion project to pump gas to the European Union, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE-EU (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Kennecott works will cut Rio Tinto copper output next year

LONDON - Global miner Rio Tinto expects oversupply to pressure copper prices in the medium term and says its copper output will shrink in 2015, mainly curbed by works to avoid another landslide at its Kennecott Utah unit. (RIO TINTO-COPPER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silvia Antonioli, 380 words)

EU opens in-depth inquiry into Orange’s bid for Jazztel

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators have decided to expand their investigation of Orange’s planned 3.4 billion euro ($4.2 billion) bid for Jazztel. (JAZZTEL-M&A/ORANG, moved, 230 words)

Cyber attacks, drones a rising threat to plane safety -insurers

FRANKFURT - Cyber attacks and commercial drones pose a growing threat to airlines that is helping to drive up costs even as technology has vastly improved overall aviation safety, insurers say. (INSURANCE-AIRLINES/SAFETY, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 400 words)

Unilever says to form standalone spreads business unit

LONDON - Unilever plans to form a standalone business unit for its North American and European spreads as it struggles to turn around a business hit by a fall in bread and margarine consumption, its chief financial officer says. (UNILEVER-SPREADS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Geller. 400 words)

Sky sells controlling stake in betting business to CVC

LONDON - European pay-TV group Sky has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a deal which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion). (SKY-M&A/SKYBET (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Ryanair raises profit forecast after surge in passengers

DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its profit forecast for the second time in a month following a 22 percent jump in passenger numbers in November as new high-frequency routes to mainstream European airports proved popular. (RYANAIR-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 460 words)

+ See also:

- TUI TRAVEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young, 455 words

GSK cuts U.S. research and sales jobs as market gets tougher

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is to shed hundreds of U.S. commercial and research jobs, restructuring operations in its biggest market where drug sales are flagging. (GSK-USA/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 430 words)

Toyota expands Takata air bag recall in Japan, China

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will call back 190,000 more vehicles to replace potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp, and Japan’s regulator said it may change its recall system to better respond to what it called an “unprecedented” crisis. (AUTOS-TAKATA/TOYOTA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim, 590 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/PR (PICTURE), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim, 600 words

China’s Haitong Securities in talks to buy Banco Espirito Santo unit

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd is in talks to buy Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo’s (BES) investment banking unit as Chinese finance firms snap up more overseas assets to try to offset slowing growth at home. (BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO-HAITONG SEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Li and Vicky Bi, 490 words)

Pilot strike grounds half of long-haul flights at Lufthansa

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Pilots at Lufthansa start their second strike this week, grounding about half of scheduled long-haul flights at the German flagship carrier, in a drawn-out dispute over an early retirement scheme. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)