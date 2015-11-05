Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Bank of England deals blow to sterling, global outlook

LONDON - European stock markets gain while sterling sinks after the Bank of England pours cold water on the idea that the road is clear for major central banks to start raising interest rates shortly.

Bank of England sees little inflation pick-up, markets push back rate bets

LONDON - The Bank of England gives no sign that it is in any more of a hurry to raise interest rates, predicting near-zero inflation will pick up only slowly even if borrowing costs stay on hold all of next year.

Adidas to intensify marketing drive as U.S. sales rebound

BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas, trying to muscle into Nike's home territory, plans to increase spending on marketing again after high-profile sponsorship deals and celebrity partnerships helped rekindle U.S. sales.

AstraZeneca lifts 2015 forecasts despite tough times

LONDON - AstraZeneca lifts its full-year forecast for revenue and earnings as Chief Executive Pascal Soriot says the group is showing resilience, despite eroding sales of some of its top-selling medicines.

MARKETS

Oil edges up, but signs point to growing glut of barrels

LONDON - Oil prices rise, paring some of the losses incurred a day earlier after data showed U.S. inventories had risen for a sixth week and weakness spread through the physical market.

Dollar builds on rally as Fed prepares ground for December lift off

LONDON - The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major currencies, bolstered by comments from influential Federal Reserve officials who kept chances of an interest rate hike in December alive.

Gap between U.S. and German two-year yields widest since 2006

LONDON - The gap between U.S. and German two-year bond yields spread to its widest levels in nine years, after central bank chiefs on both sides of the Atlantic further stressed their diverging monetary policies.

INSIGHT

Feeling ignored, Fed jolts markets to prime them for lift-off

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON - When the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its policy statement last week and put a December rate rise squarely back in play, it took a calculated gamble that reaching for an old and controversial policy tool would get financial markets' attention.

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims post largest increase since February

WASHINGTON - New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits last week recorded their largest increase in eight months, but remained at levels consistent with a fairly healthy labor market.

Euro zone growth to gather speed despite global tensions - Commission

BRUSSELS - The euro zone will slightly step up its economic recovery in the next two years despite lower demand for European exports in China and other emerging markets, the European Commission says in its latest economic forecasts.

ECB policy setters warn of threat as Draghi shows ready to act

FRANKFURT - Investors may be losing confidence in the European Central Bank's ability to keep prices rising, a top policy-setter says, another suggestion the central bank remains ready to move.

German industry orders plunge unexpectedly in September

BERLIN - German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in September due mainly to weaker foreign demand, in a sign that Europe's biggest economy may loose steam at the end of this year.

World food prices up 3.9 pct in October - UN food agency

ROME - World food prices rose in October, spurred by weather-driven concerns about sugar and palm oil supplies, but remained well below their equivalent level a year ago, the United Nations food agency says.

BOJ policymakers fret over hit from China slowdown -Oct minutes

TOKYO - Many Bank of Japan policymakers warn of the damage a prolonged slowdown in emerging economies could have on exports even as they held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Oct. 6-7, minutes of the rate review shows.

China Oct data expected to show economy steadying, uneven growth

BEIJING - A deluge of Chinese data due in coming weeks could show tentative signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy with growth remaining uneven across the country.

Dollar to edge higher as BOJ and ECB expected to ease policy

The U.S. dollar is likely to edge up against other major currencies in the coming months as central banks in Japan and the euro zone dive deeper into ultra-loose monetary policy, a Reuters poll finds.

COMPANIES

Morrisons sales dented by deflation and move to kick voucher habit

LONDON - Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarkets operator, reports another fall in quarterly underlying sales, hit by its own price cuts and a move to wean itself off money-off vouchers.

Holiday firms’ shares fall after UK warning over Egypt

LONDON - Shares in holiday companies Thomas Cook and TUI Group fall after Britain suspended flights to a major Egyptian tourist resort, potentially hitting demand for holidays throughout Egypt.

Vestas soars on higher 2015 forecasts and share buyback

COPENHAGEN - Vestas Wind Systems raises its 2015 profit forecast and says it will buy back shares after stronger than expected third-quarter results, sending its shares to their highest in over six years.

Deutsche Telekom German mobile revenues slip in Q3

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom's German mobile service revenue slid 0.4 percent in the third quarter, extending a slowdown that took hold in the second quarter despite market consolidation that was expected to support prices.

Retail lending helps SocGen offset weak Q3 investment banking

PARIS - French bank Societe Generale saw its third-quarter income rise 2.4 percent as growth at its retail network and lower risk provisions helped offset weakness in investment banking.

Adecco posts surprise Q3 loss on economic challenges

ZURICH - Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group, saw third-quarter revenue growth hampered by German employment regulation and overshadowed by a write-off on pre-crisis acquisitions, as the company reported a half-billion euro quarterly loss.

Renault directors defend pro-CEO stance in French scrap

PARIS - Renault's independent board directors defend their support for Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in his standoff with the French government over the future of the carmaker and its alliance with Nissan.

Zurich expects to meet financial targets after Q3 earnings drop

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance expects to hit its financial targets after posting a steep drop in third-quarter profit, adding that job cuts will be among the measures to boost its key general insurance business.

C.Agricole names farmer in unifying chairman role

PARIS - Credit Agricole SA delivers its highest quarterly net profit in over four years and names cereal farmer and long-serving executive Dominique Lefebvre in a new over-arching group chairmanship role.

French power producer EDF to review grid business strategy

PARIS - French utility EDF is reviewing the strategy of its high-voltage grid business, an asset that analysts have long believed may be partially sold to fund investment in nuclear power.

Generali optimistic for full-year profits

MILAN - Italian insurer Generali says it is positive on prospects for its business this year after third-quarter profits fell short of market expectations due to the impact of volatile markets.

HeidelbergCement sees more benefits from Italcementi deal

FRANKFURT - Germany's HeidelbergCement raises its estimate for benefits from the planned takeover of Italcementi, drawing praise from analysts which see the group as a formidable foe to recently merged LafargeHolcim.

Schroders sees October bounce back from tough Q3, shares rise

LONDON - British fund manager Schroders says trading had picked up in October after a tough third quarter, boosted by demand for its global fixed income and multi-asset funds, sending its shares higher.